Hawks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (33-33) play against the Washington Wizards (31-35) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 0, Washington Wizards 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the Wizards get ready to face the Hawks for the second time in 48 hours, a great read from our @Josh Robbins on Washington's late-game problems with offensive execution:
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
locked in for a Friday night showdown 🔒
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 6:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Wizards’ second game against Atlanta this week.
Morris
Beal
Kuzma
Porzingis
Gafford – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight's @MedStarHealth Starting 5:
🔹 @BigGameTae
🔹 @Bradley Beal
🔹 @Kyle Kuzma
🔹 @Kristaps Porzingis
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
big comfy vibes at the crib tonight ✨
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Wes Unseld Jr on
• Jay Huff’s addition to the Washington Wizards
• The BALTIMORE WIZARDS? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to name his starting lineup pregame tonight. That often means a change is in the works, but not always.
The Wizards have lost 3 of their last 4 games.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Atlanta:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
key matchup tonight in The District 🔑
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes made from 30+ feet this season:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
