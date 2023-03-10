Hawks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (33-33) play against the Washington Wizards (31-35) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 0, Washington Wizards 0 (7:00 pm ET)

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

theathletic.com/4292588/2023/0… – 6:53 PM As the Wizards get ready to face the Hawks for the second time in 48 hours, a great read from our @Josh Robbins on Washington’s late-game problems with offensive execution:

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Monte Morris is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Wizards’ second game against Atlanta this week.

Morris

Beal

Kuzma

Porzingis

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Pregame Coach Wes Unseld Jr on

• Jay Huff’s addition to the Washington Wizards

• The BALTIMORE WIZARDS? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. declined to name his starting lineup pregame tonight. That often means a change is in the works, but not always.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jay King @ByJayKing

Boston Celtics @celtics



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – OUT

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Wizards (H) 2000s Home Throwbacks vs. Hawks (A) Alternate Roads

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

StatMuse @statmuse

Most threes made from 30+ feet this season:

36 – Damian Lillard

24 – Trae Young

21 – LaMelo Ball

