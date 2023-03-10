Ja Morant was investigated after alleged confrontation with student

Ja Morant was investigated after alleged confrontation with student

Main Rumors

Ja Morant was investigated after alleged confrontation with student

March 10, 2023- by

By |

Ja Morant was investigated by cops for assault after allegedly clashing with a high school student back in September … TMZ Sports has learned — but the NBA star was never charged over the incident. According to a Germantown Police Dept. report, the interaction between the teenager and the Memphis Grizzlies point guard happened at Houston H.S. in Tennessee on Sept. 22 at around 7:10 PM.
Source: TMZ.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant just texted him a few minutes ago. Told the team good win and he misses them. – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z6:32 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp5:58 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW5:01 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik5:01 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-…2:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz…1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
(By @therealmikekb0
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz…1:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c…9:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv9:46 AM

More on this storyline

In the docs, police say at an after-school volleyball game, Morant’s sister — who attends Houston H.S. — got into a verbal argument with another student. Witnesses on the scene, according to the docs, told officers both parties had called each other “bitch” — prompting Ja’s sister to contact Ja about it all. -via TMZ.com / March 10, 2023
According the report, witnesses on the scene said the man slapped a phone out of a student’s hand who had been attempting to take a picture of Ja in the stands … and then said, “I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass.” A witness later said that man “was about to pull a gun” — though cops on the scene said in the documents they never observed a firearm during the incident. Police say everyone eventually left the gym without further problems. -via TMZ.com / March 10, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home