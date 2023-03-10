Ja Morant was investigated after alleged confrontation with student

Ja Morant was investigated by cops for assault after allegedly clashing with a high school student back in September … TMZ Sports has learned — but the NBA star was never charged over the incident. According to a Germantown Police Dept. report, the interaction between the teenager and the Memphis Grizzlies point guard happened at Houston H.S. in Tennessee on Sept. 22 at around 7:10 PM.
Source: TMZ.com
Source: TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant just texted him a few minutes ago. Told the team good win and he misses them. – 11:01 PM
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant just texted him a few minutes ago. Told the team good win and he misses them. – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z – 6:32 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z – 6:32 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-… – 2:42 PM
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-… – 2:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:36 PM
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
(By @therealmikekb0
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:23 PM
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
(By @therealmikekb0
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 9:50 AM
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 9:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv – 9:46 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
In the docs, police say at an after-school volleyball game, Morant’s sister — who attends Houston H.S. — got into a verbal argument with another student. Witnesses on the scene, according to the docs, told officers both parties had called each other “bitch” — prompting Ja’s sister to contact Ja about it all. -via TMZ.com / March 10, 2023
According the report, witnesses on the scene said the man slapped a phone out of a student’s hand who had been attempting to take a picture of Ja in the stands … and then said, “I don’t care about none of that, I will beat y’alls ass.” A witness later said that man “was about to pull a gun” — though cops on the scene said in the documents they never observed a firearm during the incident. Police say everyone eventually left the gym without further problems. -via TMZ.com / March 10, 2023
Chris Herrington: Desmond Bane, in the locker room, said he’d just texted with Ja Morant. “He said ‘good win’ and he misses us.” -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / March 10, 2023