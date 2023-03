Jaden Ivey enters health and safety protocols

The Pistons were trailing by two points with 9.7 seconds left when rookie Jaden Ivey called a timeout that the team didn’t have. Ivey received a technical foul, and LaVine made the free throw. “That was the first,” said 33-year-old DeMar DeRozan, who scored 21 points, including two at the line on the extra possession Detroit gave Chicago due to the timeout blunder. “I’ve never seen that.” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said the loss was not Ivey’s fault. “He panicked, but the game wasn’t won or lost on that one play,” Casey said of Ivey, who had 18 points, two assists and four turnovers. “It was lost in the first quarter. With the laissez-faire approach we had defensively, they got whatever they wanted. It’s such a mountain to climb when you get behind in this league.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2023