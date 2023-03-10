Jaden Ivey enters health and safety protocols

Detroit: Jaden Ivey (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Indiana. Marvin Bagley III (right ankle soreness) is probable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is out for tomorrow’s game against the #Pacers due to health and safety protocols.
Marvin Bagley III is probable due to right ankle soreness.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart remain out with injuries. – 5:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija had a frustrating minute in Wizards-Pistons Q4
– Catches elbow from Jaden Ivey (no call) -> oreb + Detroit 3
– Weak offensive foul with Ivey defending
– Foul trying to rebound over James Wiseman, tough
– Well timed flop by Rodney McGruder -> offensive foul (same ref) pic.twitter.com/pwb2aKaWKg – 1:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Around Christmas, Clippers coach Ty Lue told me that once Jaden Ivey added this, that and the third he would be a real problem.
Two months later, the Pistons’ rookie has been doing this, that and the third.
On Ivey, rapid growth and being a problem:
theathletic.com/4286461/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Around Christmas, Clippers coach Ty Lue told me that once Jaden Ivey added this, that and the third he would be a real problem.
Two months later, the Pistons’ rookie has been doing this, that and the third.
On Ivey, rapid growth and being a problem:
theathletic.com/4286461/2023/0… – 12:37 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey has taken over for Detroit. Has scored or assisted 19 of the Pistons’ last 22 points and has 14 points and a pair of assists in the 4th. 26 and 12 for the game.
Game’s tied at 117 with 35.2 seconds left – 9:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis just fouled out of this 115-115 Wizards-Pistons game with 50.1 seconds to play. Jaden Ivey to the line. – 9:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jaden Ivey already getting whistles over Deni Avdija on that offensive foul call – 9:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
An example of Jordan Goodwin’s hands on defense: he made it look easy stripping Jaden Ivey on a 1-on-1 fastbreak. pic.twitter.com/sKj2JDZ6i9 – 7:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 7:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
“I didn’t get too high when we won a couple of games in DEN & UTA and I’m not getting low now…I applaud little victories. Jaden Ivey had 13 assists & 1 TO. That is a win for me. That’s a win for the coaching staff. If we look at it anything different, you’d lose your mind.” – 5:43 PM
The Pistons were down as many as 21 points in the game against the Bulls, but made a furious fourth quarter comeback as Chicago went cold from the field. Detroit tied the game up twice late, but the Bulls pulled ahead by two points when Zach LaVine made a pair of free throws with 48 seconds left. Detroit called timeout, and advanced the ball to halfcourt with the chance to tie or take the lead. There was only one problem: Ivey couldn’t find an open teammate to inbound the ball. He called timeout, but the Pistons didn’t have one. That’s a technical foul, and the Bulls got a free throw and the ball back to ice their 117-115 win. -via SB Nation / March 2, 2023
Bleacher Report: Jaden Ivey tried to call a timeout before Pistons final possession… but they didn’t have any. -via Twitter / March 2, 2023
The Pistons were trailing by two points with 9.7 seconds left when rookie Jaden Ivey called a timeout that the team didn’t have. Ivey received a technical foul, and LaVine made the free throw. “That was the first,” said 33-year-old DeMar DeRozan, who scored 21 points, including two at the line on the extra possession Detroit gave Chicago due to the timeout blunder. “I’ve never seen that.” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said the loss was not Ivey’s fault. “He panicked, but the game wasn’t won or lost on that one play,” Casey said of Ivey, who had 18 points, two assists and four turnovers. “It was lost in the first quarter. With the laissez-faire approach we had defensively, they got whatever they wanted. It’s such a mountain to climb when you get behind in this league.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2023