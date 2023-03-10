Jalen Brunson aggravates foot injury vs. Kings

Jalen Brunson’s return to the Knicks’ lineup lasted just two quarters. After missing two games with a sore left foot, the Knicks’ starting point guard didn’t come out for the second half Thursday night due to the same injury, the team announced. “He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 122-117 loss. “Just soreness.”
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Knicks lose Jalen Brunson, were down 21, shooting around 35%, Immanuel Quickley is 0/8, but credit to Julius Randle and 17 offensive rebounds, New York trails the Kings 91-84 headed to the 4th. – 11:59 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Knicks PG Jalen Brunson (left foot) has been ruled out for the 2nd half vs. Sacramento.
Knicks PG Jalen Brunson (left foot) has been ruled out for the 2nd half vs. Sacramento.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson will not play in second half vs Kings due to left foot soreness. Brunson had missed previous two games due to left foot soreness; he returned tonight & played 19 minutes before being ruled out again. Knicks trail SAC by 18 early in 3rd quarter. – 11:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Knicks:
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:27 PM
From Knicks:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jalen Brunson will miss the rest of the game for the Knicks with a foot injury – 11:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson will not return for the second half with the sore left foot after scoring 19 points in the first half. – 11:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Knicks 69-53 at the half. Sacramento had a 20 point lead in that first half. Malik Monk leads Sacramento with 17 points off the bench. NY shooting just 35% from the floor, gets 19 from Jalen Brunson. – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Knicks 30-23 after 1 in Sacramento. Julius Randle letting it fly from the perimeter, but Kings are fortunate that he’s only 1/5 from the arc. Domantas Sabonis 11 points for Sac, Jalen Brunson 10 for NY – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings-Knicks about to tip on TNT in Sacramento. Two of the best stories in the league this season. Five combined lefties (four of them All-Stars) in the starting lineups: Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett. – 10:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In the Knicks layup line Jalen Brunson just went into the lane, threw it off the backboard, caught it, went between his legs…while standing, and tossed in a short set shot. – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jalen Brunson will start for the New York Knicks vs. the Sacramento Kings tonight after missing the past two games with a foot injury. – 9:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is available to play tonight at Sacramento. – 9:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson (foot) will go through his warmups and “if he’s good he will go” vs. the Kings tonight. – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson is available if he gets through warmups with no issue tonight here at Sacramento. – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson shows how important he is to Knicks when he misses a game newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Knicks gameday live: De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson injury news; latest on playoff race sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:33 AM
More on this storyline
“He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” Thibodeau said. “Just soreness.” Asked if Brunson is headed back to New York for tests, Thibodeau added: “Not that I know of. I’ll speak with the medical people. Let them do their job. You gotta trust them, and you trust Jalen. They’ll evaluate him, and whatever he needs, we’ll make sure he gets.” -via New York Post / March 10, 2023
Marc Stein: The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is available to play tonight at Sacramento. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 9, 2023
Tommy Beer: The Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (left foot soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. The Kings have removed De’Aaron Fox from their injury report. He will return to action tonight -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 9, 2023