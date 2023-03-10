Jonathan Kuminga leaves arena in walking boot

Kylen Mills: Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight’s game. The dubs just can’t catch a break. #DubNation
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight’s game. The dubs just can’t catch a break. #DubNation – 10:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga’s X-rays (ankle) came back negative, per Warriors. – 10:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
😲 Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight vs. Memphis after injuring his ankle in pregame warmups…
He’s averaged 15.5 ppg for Golden State over his last six games.
pic.twitter.com/umQjnAtzKt – 7:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in eight games, four starts, since the NBA All-Star break
25.4 mpg
13.8 ppg
4.8 rpg
1.3 spg
52.9 FG%
40.0 3P%
80.0 FT%
Injuries suck nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:02 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s @NBCSWarriors clip of Jonathan Kuminga on the floor after rolling his ankle during warmups in Memphis. He initially was probable due to a left ankle sprain, per the new report, he now has a RIGHT ankle sprain. Appears to have hurt both 🤦🏼♀️ #dubnation pic.twitter.com/aZTbbmltJ1 – 6:58 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
IMPORTANT NOTE: Kuminga was originally listed as probable due to a LEFT ankle sprain. He is now out due to a RIGHT ankle sprain. I’m not in Memphis but reporters who are say he rolled his ankle during warmups. An unfortunate turn of events for JK and the Warriors. #dubnation – 6:52 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE:
Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) and Kevon Looney (back soreness) have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against Memphis. Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled OUT due to a right ankle sprain. #dubnation – 6:49 PM
WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga was down on the ground for a while after hurting his ankle during warmups. He was finishing a move and about to dunk or do a layup, but went straight down to the hardwood
More tough injury news for the Warriors. Have to hope it isn’t too bad – 6:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr told reporters in Memphis that Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight because of a rolled ankle in warmups. He was already listed on injury report after tweaking his ankle in OKC. – 6:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga rolled his ankle in warmups and is OUT tonight, Steve Kerr tells reporters in Memphis – 6:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) is out vs Grizzlies, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga rolled his ankle during his pregame warmup routine and will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, Steve Kerr said. – 6:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr announces Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight after rolling his ankle in warm-ups. – 6:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga will not play tonight against Memphis. Kerr said he rolled his ankle in warmups. – 6:02 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT is in 2 hours before tipoff against the Grizzlies:
Kevon Looney – probable, back soreness
Jonathan Kuminga – probable, left ankle sprain
Andre Iguodala – probable, right hip soreness
GPII – out
Ryan Rollins – out
Andre Wiggins – out
#dubnation – 5:35 PM
