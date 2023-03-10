LeBron James endorses Mike Brown for COY

LeBron James: HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!! 🫡
LeBron thinks Mike Brown deserves Coach of the Year 💪
(h/t @LegionHoops, @LeBron James) pic.twitter.com/oJpaHhtWtC – 9:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown continues to hold players accountable, even while winning https://t.co/cOsvgvkGdg pic.twitter.com/9bvokjXGZ3 – 9:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Going back through old podcasts, I called the Kings hiring Mike Brown underwhelming.
Boy am I dumb. – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How long can the Lakers stay in the playoff hunt w/out LeBron James? I’ll break down that and other NBA storylines on @OddCoupleFSR w/@RobParkerFS1 & @AlanLLee. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 5:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“There is a trust component that everyone has embraced to where you can be direct.” -Mike Brown on his post game comments pic.twitter.com/CyrQnpkUt3 – 4:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on Mike Brown and accountability. Good stuff from the veterans today. pic.twitter.com/qXjJ6UsYyH – 3:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 15.
MVP: Nikola Jokic
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Immanuel Quickley
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: Leon Rose
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=Kg40v8… pic.twitter.com/DM3P40ofp0 – 3:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest ‘That’s OD’ on AD dominating again, how far the Lakers can go without LeBron, Kawhi and PG lifting Clippers out of near disaster, Russ’ adjustment, Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond, key absences in West, the most bizarre injuries @Dave McMenamin and I have seen youtu.be/S1MzUmDUBQM – 2:28 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jabari Smith Jr. had a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 threes. He joined LeBron James as the only players 19 years-old or younger to have recorded those numbers in a single game. #Rockets – 2:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Kings gave up 23 offensive rebounds to the Knicks last night. Mike Brown: “If we don’t fix that, we’re going to get our behinds kicked come playoff time. Because that’s when the big boys show up.” theathletic.com/4282902/2023/0… – 1:39 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A deep dive on the wild West, and the huge part that star player availability will play in it, at @TheAthletic
Ja. KD. Kyrie. Russ. LeBron. Zion. Towns.
Analyzing those seven situations, with revealing before-and-after stats therein, as playoffs loom
theathletic.com/4294743/2023/0… – 12:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
After missing the last 6 games with an ankle sprain, D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable to play for the Lakers against the Raptors. Mo Bamba is out with a left ankle sprain, LeBron James remains out as well.
As noted earlier, Will Barton is probable to play for the Raptors. – 12:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown roasts his team after for lack of attention to boxing out, rebounding and holding each other accountable, despite beating the Knicks 122-117 on Thursday night on national television.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hHpJJsVhCi pic.twitter.com/ElH66NfQeB – 3:11 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Another late night beam shot. Kings pick up their 39th win with 17 games remaining. Two more wins and Mike Brown becomes just the second coach in the Sacramento era to post a .500 record, joining Hall of Famer Rick Adelman pic.twitter.com/T8YbBkB0QM – 2:34 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
77 seconds of accountability from Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/SvGsB44heh – 1:39 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown wants more from Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox as leaders. “They’ve got to open their mouths and hold their teammates to a higher standard.” pic.twitter.com/54TwCtz8js – 1:32 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown with a passionate post game tonight. Here is his thoughts on De’Aaron Fox’s potential: pic.twitter.com/I0F8zZS1KF – 1:22 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Feel like I have to go home and work on my rebounding after that Mike Brown presser.
I’ll play the whole thing tonight on Locked On Kings. – 1:21 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The theme of Mike Brown’s press conference tonight:
The Kings have to be better than this and it’s on the players to hold each other to that standard. – 1:20 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This Mike Brown press conference is must-listen for Kings fans. – 1:16 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown is pissed with his Kings team following this win where he feels fortunate to walk away with the win. Sites how the Knicks owned the boards, poor box-outs, says Josh Hart kicked their asses and puts the emphasis on Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to speak up – 1:14 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown: “We’re taking this win, but we’ve got to be better and it starts with Domas and Foxy. They’ve got to open their mouths and challenge their teammates to perform each possession at an elite level, but they have to do it themselves at both ends of the floor.” – 1:14 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says he has to find a way to get De’Aaron Fox to play at his highest level for more than just the fourth quarter. – 1:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown is pissed with his Kings team following this win where he feels fortunate to walk away with the win. Sites how the Knocks owned the boards, poor box-outs, says Josh Hart kicked their asses and puts the emphasis on Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to speak up – 1:11 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is the most frustrated I’ve seen Mike Brown this season. And after a win too.
He’s thinking big picture. And he says the Kings are in trouble if they play like this in the playoffs. – 1:11 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown singled out De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis. He said they need to hold themselves accountable & they have to “open their mouths and challenge their teammates to perform on each possession at an elite level”. – 1:09 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
“I am not happy about how we played tonight except we got the win.” – Mike Brown – 1:08 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
As intense as the MVP debate is, there is none for COY. Mike Brown has it locked. Wouldn’t surprise me if he picked up every first place vote. – 12:45 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
3. Malik Monk played for a Lakers team that had 41 national tv games last season. He’s used to the bright lights and a few extra cameras. He came out like a seasoned veteran and hit the Knicks for 19 points and 5 assists off of Mike Brown’s bench. – 12:41 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
mike brown: GRAB AN F’N REBOUND
the kings: pic.twitter.com/4ACehiWyjw – 12:12 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I know Mike Brown is heated. You ask him how his day is going, and I feel like his response is generally going to depend on whether his team defensive rebounded well the night before – 12:11 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Mike Brown, Coach of the Year.”
Shaq says the Sacramento Kings are “for real” under Mike Brown. Give the man his flowers, he’s doing something special in Sactown. The Warriors are certainly missing his presence right about now. #beamteam #dubnation pic.twitter.com/R9d80ZIcdw – 12:05 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 7-1 Knicks start to the 4th leads to an early timeout by Mike Brown and some frustrations in the Kings huddle as the Knicks pull to within one point of Sacramento. 92-91 Kings with 10:27 to play – 12:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton is wearing a LeBron Zoom Generation / Kobe 6 hybrid sneaker tonight 👀👀
Customs done by @Dakota_Wiley_22 pic.twitter.com/Ssbbv2hRYA – 7:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks Twitter has gone from “ Jalen Johnson should probably be in the rotation“ to “Jalen Johnson: The Next LeBron?” and it’s probably best to let him finish his third week in the rotation.
He is a fun young player. Let him figure it out, and enjoy watching him grow. – 6:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA playoff watch: Kings’ competition dealing with injuries and other issues; latest on Luka, Durant, Morant, Adams, LeBron, Zion
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jokic could join a select group of players with at least 3 MVPs:
Jordan: 6 Rings
Magic: 5 rings
Kareem: 6 rings
LeBron: 4 rings
Wilt: 2 rings
Bird: 3 rings
Russell: 10 rings
Jokic: Never been to The Finals – 12:17 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This does a few key things for Cleveland:
– Pushes Bron to PF early, which makes him impossible to defend in that era.
– Gives him the perfect shooter/co-scorer.
– Iggy takes the hardest defensive assignments so Bron can be the greatest free safety in NBA history. – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is an exception to this edict for a lot of reasons, though FWIW, I think if Cleveland had been able to draft him a Pippen in those critical early years his entire career changes for the better (which is saying something since, you know, he’s LeBron). – 11:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell first season as a Cav:
— Most PPG since LeBron
— Most games with 5+ 3P
— Most 3-pointers in a season
— Most 30-point games since LeBron
Top __ player this season. pic.twitter.com/GxTNDNriAo – 10:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James is promoting his son, Bronny, straight from LaVar Ball’s playbook… and it appears to be working
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 4:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s been fantastic to say the least”
🏀 @adaniels33 on why Anthony Davis needs to be the main option for the Lakers both now and when LeBron returns #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/OlhF8PbjGf – 4:30 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
LeBron was the world’s highest-paid active athlete in 2022, earning $127M, but MJ out-earned him with ~$180M
MJ has grossed roughly $1.8B from Nike without inflation, 75% of his career earnings, and the annual check has ballooned with the growth of the brand over the past decade pic.twitter.com/Zu3maxrcqq – 9:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giddey this season:
16.3 PPG
7.8 RPG
6.2 APG
Joins LeBron, Magic and Luka as the only 20-year-olds to average those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/XnlyJEfahe – 8:29 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’d feel differently if KD, Kawhi, LeBron, etc. had not missed so many games? But they did. Because of that, I have 1. Jokic 2. Embiid 3. Giannis as the 3 best players in the last 3 seasons. The MVP goes to the seasons best player. It’s been accurately awarded many yrs in a row. – 7:48 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
We should consider the role of advanced data in the historical MVP discussion. Jokic benefits from it. MJ, early Bron, and others, didn’t. Until recently, it was easy to blur the lines between the top players, and journalists did exactly that to get their guy to win. Can’t now. – 7:32 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With @Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are now 7-3 since the trade deadline, despite LeBron only playing three games (all wins) and D’Angelo Russell four (3-1).
That’s brought LAL from 13th to 9th in the West. – 12:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD since LeBron went out:
33.8 PPG
13.5 RPG
2.8 BPG
Stepping up. pic.twitter.com/kkO4AIL3f9 – 12:29 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 112, Grizzlies 103
The Lakers improve to 5-2 since the All-Star break and 3-2 since LeBron’s right foot injury. At 32-34, they are 9th in the West now — the highest they’ve been this season. Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds.
Up next: vs. TOR on Friday. – 12:27 AM
Final: Lakers 112, Grizzlies 103
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history with individual games of 17 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists at 20 years & 148 days. Previous was Luka (20-321). Magic was 21. LeBron was 32 before pulling the feat. – 12:23 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Anthony Davis will either need to be double teamed or Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to get that defensive assignment. That man is a monster who has been on a mission with LeBron James out. – 12:07 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is not at the Lakers game tonight. He has been excused from team activities for medical reasons, a Lakers official said. – 10:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
But while we’re looking ahead to tomorrow, the last time Kevin Love played against the Cavs …
– Pop was 12th on the all-time wins list.
– LeBron was 32nd on the all-time scoring list.
– Steph was 140th on the all-time 3’s list.
And 82 coaching changes have been made since. – 9:30 PM
Arenas, speaking on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, said that he sees some of Jrue Holiday in Bronny and believes he can perform at a high level in the NBA. Arenas: “He reminds me of a more athletic Jrue Holiday. He is a very smart kid. … He will be, at his height, a 19-7-7 type of player. He is going to be a lockdown defender. He’ll make big plays when he needs to. He is going to be the perfect second option. If he gets put on a bad team, and they say you’re going to be the No. 1 option, he has that ability but he is still going to be the guy, like his father: ‘If I have to score 30, I’m going to score 30. But if I see a play for a shooter in the corner at the end of the game, I will make that pass.’ He is more unselfish than LeBron is, too.” -via The Rookie Wire / March 10, 2023
J.R. Smith believes playing alongside LeBron James “is a gift and a curse.” During the latest installment of HBO’s “Game Theory with Bomani Jones,” Smith — who won two championships with James, one with the Cavaliers and the other with the Lakers — explained why some players could get eaten alive by the pressure of playing with the 19-time NBA All-Star. -via New York Post / March 8, 2023
“S–t,” Smith said, laughing, when asked what it’s like for current players to be teammates with “this older version” of the 38-year-old James. “… Honestly, it’s a gift and a curse playing with Bron. I love Bron to death and I love playing on his team because for me, I feel like I thrive more under the pressure. But a lot of guys don’t like it because it can go one of two ways. It’s either, what did you not do to help him win, and who else did not help him win.” -via New York Post / March 8, 2023