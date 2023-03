LeBron James endorses Mike Brown for COY

Arenas, speaking on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, said that he sees some of Jrue Holiday in Bronny and believes he can perform at a high level in the NBA. Arenas: “He reminds me of a more athletic Jrue Holiday. He is a very smart kid. … He will be, at his height, a 19-7-7 type of player. He is going to be a lockdown defender. He’ll make big plays when he needs to. He is going to be the perfect second option. If he gets put on a bad team, and they say you’re going to be the No. 1 option, he has that ability but he is still going to be the guy, like his father: ‘If I have to score 30, I’m going to score 30. But if I see a play for a shooter in the corner at the end of the game, I will make that pass.’ He is more unselfish than LeBron is, too.” -via The Rookie Wire / March 10, 2023