Luka Doncic will miss game against Memphis

Callie Caplan: Absence updates from Jason Kidd: — Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies, Mavs listing him “day to day.” — Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons, but “hopefully he can join us in Memphis.” — Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber all good.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 3:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (thigh) ruled out vs. Grizzlies on Saturday dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Every player except for Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving is participating in Mavs’ end-of-practice shooting competitions right now.
The absence of the superstars does not mean the absence of good energy, however. pic.twitter.com/VI8GuMtFAl – 2:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 12:35 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic are becoming the faces of NBA 😎
Why are Europeans running the strongest basketball league? @augis04 compares the American and European ways of growing talents and the reasons behind such differences ⬇️
basketnews.com/stream/169207-… – 12:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vlatko Cancar said that Luka Doncic is more vocal and loud on the court while Nikola Jokic is more reserved but still keeps the same energy 👀 pic.twitter.com/vaTA1DfHn0 – 3:48 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paolo got his 34th 20-point game tonight …
Only three rookies in the most recent 10 seasons — Luka (43), Donovan Mitchell (46) and Dame (41) — had more than 40 such games.
Paolo on pace to be in really good company. – 9:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In light of Fred VanVleet calling out Ben Taylor, I was curious to see if there was anything similar to that w/Luka. The answer: Not really. Of his 15 technicals, no one has called more than 2 (Eric Lewis, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, & Rodney Mott, who ejected Luka at MIN on Dec 19) – 9:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA playoff watch: Kings’ competition dealing with injuries and other issues; latest on Luka, Durant, Morant, Adams, LeBron, Zion
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Luka Dončić MRI “clean,” can return when thigh pain subsides nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/rep… – 5:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Luka Doncic shot 0 of 5 from the field in the second quarter. Jaxson Hayes had a hand in contesting three of those misses. Hayes gave New Orleans good minutes — and with no Larry or Zion, opportunity for him is there. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to get MRI after exiting loss to Pelicans with left thigh strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 3:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 9, 2023
WME Sports is acquiring one of the top NBA representation firms, BDA Sports, and secured BDA founder and prominent agent Bill Duffy as the head of its basketball division. Duffy brings to WME several of the top young players in the NBA — including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City, Thunder rookie Jalen Williams and $100 million-plus players RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns (who WME co-reps with Innovate Sports). -via ESPN / March 9, 2023
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic when I first asked how his left thigh strain was feeling: “It’s not good.” Said he will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine if and how long he might be out: “It’s been going for a week, maybe more. Just can’t really push how I like.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 9, 2023
