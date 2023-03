Marcus Smart: 'I've felt that officials had a personal vendetta, and numerous, too'

Walking into Celtics practice Thursday, it was clear these words reverberated around the league. Everyone from the players to support staff and media were talking about it. “Did you see what Fred said,” must have been uttered 20 times. Marcus Smart certainly saw it. Nobody enjoyed it more. When players are upset after a game, they usually say, “I don’t want to get fined,” before saying something that’s going to get them fined. VanVleet said, “I’ll take a fine, I don’t really care.” By taking that fine, he’s opening the door for everyone else to curse out the refs in public under the guise of pleading the VanFifth. On Thursday night VanVleet was fined $30,000 by the NBA for his public criticism of the officiating. “I don’t know if you guys have seen Fred VanVleet’s interview, (but) that’s all I’m gonna say,” Smart said Thursday, before then saying more, of course. “Obviously, it let you know that I’m not speaking out of my butt. And I’m not the only one that feels that way. So, I’m gonna let Fred do all the talking.” -via The Athletic / March 10, 2023