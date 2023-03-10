Live stream: Nets 0, Timberwolves 6

The Brooklyn Nets (37-29) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 6 (Q1 10:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Feels like Jaden McDaniels has a deflection or steal in the first minute of like the last ten games – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wolves jump out to a quick 6-0 run. Nets with some bad turnovers that the home team has capitalized on. Vaughn calls timeout. – 8:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cam Johnson being six(!) years older than Anthony Edwards is wild – 8:10 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Hang with us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Minnesota Timberwolves on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/6yt1qnqnqd – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have a chance to secure a quality win in Minnesota tonight. No KAT for the Timberwolves, but Anthony Edwards will be a handful, and Rudy Gobert is always a presence in the paint. – 8:03 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norman Powell (shoulder) is out. All other rotation players are healthy for tomorrow’s game vs Brooklyn – 8:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really big game for the Wolves tonight. Nets are playing very well, even without the All-Stars and the Wolves can get caught sleeping when there’s not a big target out there. – 7:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Brooklyn feels like the type of team the Timberwolves would look at and think they could relax. But there’s too many decent players on the Nets to do that against. We’ll see if they’ve grown up at all from their earlier mistakes this season. – 7:55 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Brooklyn feels like the type of team the Timberwolves would look at and think they could. But there’s too many decent players on the Nets to do that against. We’ll see if they’ve grown up at all from their earlier mistakes this season. – 7:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Yuta Watanabe showed love to this young fan who came from Japan for his first NBA game 🥹
(📸: @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/oNs9m4sNBB – 7:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Minny. Nets-Wolves tip shortly. No KAT for the Wolves. Nets rested everyone last night to go for this game. Let’s see if they can get it. Updates to come. – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Austin Rivers (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/op1ipIIaHX – 7:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets going back to their regular starters tonight at Minnesota:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Special guest in the house tonight.
Yuta spent time pregame with a young fan who came all the way from Saitama, Japan for his first NBA game. pic.twitter.com/lNh1p1NrZu – 7:29 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We’re in Minnesota …
I’m not crying I swear 🥺 @Grady 🫶🤍🫶
@Brooklyn Nets x @Minnesota Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/a0OY6CCj7B – 7:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets are going back to their traditional lineup. – 7:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
From today’s paper, as the Timberwolves start to discuss what it might look like when Karl-Anthony Towns can return: startribune.com/karl-anthony-t… – 6:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
squad came through fitted. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KZQQoEZGRI – 6:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Royce O’Neale being +60 in his last 3 games: “He continues to just garner trust. Thats the first thing is I really do trust Royce O’Neal that he’s going to make winning plays, he’s going to make plays that’re beneficial to the team….Thats the foundation.” #Nets – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tweeted about this a few times this week, so here is my list of random role players likeliest to become Twitter heroes after swinging a playoff game on sheer effort:
– Lamar Stevens
– Christian Braun
– Jevon Carter
– Paul Reed
– Jalen McDaniels
– Jordan McLaughlin – 6:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Timberwolves coach Ben Johnson on Mikal Bridges: “He’s one of the players I think 99.99% of the people – if not 100% of people – in the league would love to have: A high-character guy, he’s about the right things, he’s a winner, he’s won at every level he’s ever been at.” #Nets – 6:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wolves coach Chris Finch said Mikal Bridges is a guy “99.99 percent if not 100 percent” of the league would want on their roster. – 6:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis giving his ALL for the steal 😵
@ArrowExt | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/EmbEpiwkxc – 6:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Wow I hate that trade for the Panthers! The press release should have said “From the producers of the Rudy Gobert Trade…” – 5:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most dunks this season:
173 – Evan Mobley
163 – Jarrett Allen
159 – Rudy Gobert
158 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/pYjxhLV7q4 – 5:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs UTA 3/11
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Williams (R Thumb Sprain) questionable – 5:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Friday Night Lights.
🎟 » https://t.co/cJ0Rz5SDe9 pic.twitter.com/mVeiSYj0XX – 3:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The outlines of a return for Karl-Anthony Towns start to take shape. theathletic.com/4294358/2023/0… – 3:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“The combination of Mark and Nick together, the rim protection, our fouling has gone down. We’re doing a lot better job guarding the ball. Guys are more locked in to keep the ball in front of them.” – Coach Clifford
📝 @sam_perley | #LetsFly – 3:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) and Kevin Durant (ankle) both out for their respective teams. Meanwhile Nets at full strength, but with a roster that doesn’t have superstars. Trade-offs of the game. – 3:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters well rested for Friday’s B2B in Minnesota trib.al/w6cg0Br – 2:59 PM
