Norman Powell will miss at least another week due to shoulder injury

Law Murray: LA Clippers say that Norman Powell will be re-assessed again in another week. Powell is continuing treatment and therapy for left shoulder subluxation.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty Lue said Norm Powell can do some small, skeleton offensive things today. No contact. Powell has been out with a shoulder injury since March 3. – 2:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
At Clippers practice today, Ty Lue says that Norm Powell (shoulder) might be able to take part in some skeleton work today, but said he doesn’t know what, if any, level of contact he’d be able to take. Powell on track to be re-evaluated in a week. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers say that Norman Powell will be re-assessed again in another week.
LA Clippers say that Norman Powell will be re-assessed again in another week.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say that Norm Powell will be re-evaluated in another week as he continues to undergo treatment and therapy. He injured his shoulder one week ago, and today was going to be a day the team updated his status. – 1:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers say Norm Powell is continuing treatment and therapy on his left shoulder subluxation and team will again assess his return-to-play timeline in another week. – 1:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norm Powell is the only player out for Wednesday’s game against Toronto. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say Norm Powell (shoulder) is out tomorrow against Toronto, as are Diabate, Preston and Moon, who are on G League assignment. – 8:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell, who was in an arm sling since his left shoulder subluxation injury, was getting up shots the court today before practice. pic.twitter.com/dzhaDqAu0u – 2:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell on court. Will be re-evaluted this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OSBs7vDArV – 1:47 PM
Law Murray: Norman Powell is only rotation player out for Clippers tomorrow vs Raptors. Brandon Boston Jr. will be active. Jason Preston, Moussa Diabaté, Xavier Moon in the G. Raptors are fully healthy besides Otto Porter Jr. See you Wednesday night -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 7, 2023
Law Murray: Norman Powell message as he starts recovery from left shoulder injury. (Via Norm IG) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 5, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ivica Zubac (calf) is questionable for tomorrow. Norm Powell (shoulder) remains out. Marcus Morris Sr. is not on the injury report after sitting last two games out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / March 4, 2023