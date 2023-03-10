Live stream: Nuggets 13, Spurs 6

The Denver Nuggets (46-20) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Denver Nuggets 13, San Antonio Spurs 6 (Q1 08:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray, franchise leader in 3-pointers made for the Denver Nuggets. – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That didn’t take long. Jamal Murray buries his first 3-point attempt to move into No. 1 all-time in #Nuggets franchise history. He’s got 805. – 8:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Your new franchise leader in 3 pointers: Jamal Murray 🏹 pic.twitter.com/59uciukrXQ – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray makes the 805th 3-pointer of his career a few minutes in, passing Will Barton III for the Nuggets’ franchise record. – 8:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is now the All-Time franchise leader in three-pointers made. – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets get a stop and a score to start the game in San Antonio. Nikola Jokic spins for the opening bucket. – 8:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Run don’t walk 🏃♂️
Nuggets basketball starts now pic.twitter.com/1DEbvihMdc – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@ZachLowe_NBA weighed in on the Jokic/Embiid comparisons 👀
More on @ESPNPlus ➡️ es.pn/3T435iR pic.twitter.com/UB89tKTERm – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
How about a little Spurs trivia to get us started tonight!
Which Spur recently visited JBSA-Lackland AFB? – 8:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Branham, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Collins
Branham is interesting here. Wasn’t sure who would start at PG on a night when both he and Tre Jones were available. – 7:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/FHu9D1gneV – 7:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got a Spurs Prize Pack up for grabs 🙌
Join the DA for a chance to win BIG ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/4tfjSSEVw2 – 7:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Spurs Pregame Lounge, with the fellas
youtube.com/watch?v=33qtK7… – 7:29 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach before tonight’s game against the Spurs 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GPmFkY6KQD – 7:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have officially upgraded Sochan (knee), McDermott (thumb) and Langford (adductor) from probable to available for tonight.
Like Pop said of the Spurs’ sudden good health, “It’s a miracle.” – 7:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs have most of their core lineup available for the first time in a long time pic.twitter.com/pDHoSMGsg6 – 7:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
it’s time to CALL YOUR SHOT‼️
Play CYS tonight for a chance to win ✌️ Plaza Level tickets! ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
@bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/2ciH7mlfqW – 7:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with a rare report of good health for Spurs:
“I think the only guy that is in doubt is Romeo Langford. That’s a decision for tonight. Everybody else for the first time, I think, is healthy – it’s a miracle.” – 6:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Radoslaw Piesiewicz, head of the Polish Basketball Association, is in town to discuss upcoming Olympic qualifying with Jeremy Sochan, per @AdRomanski, who is here for @polsatsport. pic.twitter.com/ndcMeKwIhq – 6:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday hoops coming 🆙
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/ZrTq666CmT – 6:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Josh Hart, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gary Payton II and Donte DiVincenzo miss the list by virtue of playing for the biggest-market teams in the NBA. Josh Okogie is starting now so I think he’s a bit too mainstream as well. Bruce Brown is in Year 3 of hipster favorite status. – 6:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tweeted about this a few times this week, so here is my list of random role players likeliest to become Twitter heroes after swinging a playoff game on sheer effort:
– Lamar Stevens
– Christian Braun
– Jevon Carter
– Paul Reed
– Jalen McDaniels
– Jordan McLaughlin – 6:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Everybody good to go for Spurs tonight except perhaps Romeo Langford, Pop says. Healthiest they’ve been in a while coming off four days off. – 6:22 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @Danny Leroux and I are going to talk about the Nuggets and Kings. Do we trust them on defense enough to make a legit title run?
Then, we’re going to talk a bit about the future of team-building in the NBA. What comes next?
youtube.com/live/FLf0QCgv5… – 6:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Imagine @Tre Jones flying an F-16 🛩
Tre visited the 149th Fighter Wing at JBSA-Lackland AFB this past week where he tried on a flight suit, toured an F-16 and signed autographs! Thank you for hosting us, @USAA! #ad pic.twitter.com/CD4Z21kbNk – 5:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️Brand new Spurscast episode with @JacobD135 on the Spurs’ last 3 games, roster moves, and Devonte’ Graham in 10 games with San Antonio
🎧 Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🎧 Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/2neibw…
📺 youtu.be/CX6TCUahbXU – 4:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rookie Julian Champagnie was already “over himself” when he joined the Spurs.
“I am a glue guy, role player,” the former St. John’s star said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 15.
MVP: Nikola Jokic
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Immanuel Quickley
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: Leon Rose
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=Kg40v8… pic.twitter.com/DM3P40ofp0 – 3:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Demoralizing Denver
Nuggets checked out of this one early. Jokic shot under 50% in a game for only 2nd time this season, and, without outlier bad 3P shooting, Bulls held No. 2 offense to 96 pts and 98.0 ORtg (and scored 18 points off 11 tov)
Now, hold your breath for Houston pic.twitter.com/ECg45XQYz9 – 3:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. Speaking off… Vooch was the best Nikola on the floor
25 pts (9-17 FG, 2-4 3P), 15 reb, 3 ast. Was hub of sharp ball movement sequences (clipped above), jumpers fell, took advantage of interior opportunities
You know he relishes matchups against his pal Jokic pic.twitter.com/6rMsDJjJwR – 3:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Patient passing
Bulls won a game they were -21 at 3P line by winning paint points 66-38 and FT line 17-7. Not perfect, but generated good offense passing out of Denver shows/doubles and even some zone. 26-to-8 ast/tov ratio
(Vucevic’s short-roll playmaking is Very Good) pic.twitter.com/NerIDMNExw – 3:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alright, folks. For the Bulls’ final 17 regular season games, we’re bringing back ‘Observations’ — in Twitter thread form
A rewatch of Wednesday’s game — a 117-96 win over the West-leading Nuggets, the Bulls’ best win of the season — left me with 6 of substance. Here they are… – 3:23 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.3 assist points created per game. That’s sixth most in the NBA over that span just ahead of Nikola Jokic. He trails only Haliburton, Harden, Ball, Trae, and Chris Paul. – 3:09 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
After a four-day break and a chance to heal some wounds, an almost fully healthy Spurs team has time — and some space in the standings — to answer a few questions.
On the sometimes clunky Vassell/Johnson dynamic and… wait, who the hell is this Mamu guy?
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-questi… – 2:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Not me watching Marcus Sasser again and cussing about Denver not having a first round pick this year to draft a defensive bench PG who can shoot. – 2:28 PM
