Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,507,362 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $6,511,728 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!