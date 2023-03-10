Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,507,362 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $6,511,728 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
