Austin Reaves: 'We're not satisfied with where we're at'

Six Lakers scored in double figures Wednesday to end their trip 2-1. The Lakers have won five of their last seven games. Reaves said he thought the team was able to take steps forward with communication and chemistry, hanging on to the momentum they’ve finally grabbed in the final quarter of the season. “We needed this win and we knew it coming in,” Reaves said. “… It was huge for us to come in here, gut out a win.” -via Los Angeles Times / March 2, 2023