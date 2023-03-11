Austin Reaves: 'We're not satisfied with where we're at'

Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on Lakers locker room (2/2): “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at. We’re going to keep trying to take another step and another step and take it game by game, but as of right now, everybody’s vibing and having a lot of fun.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Lakers locker room (2/2): “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at. We’re going to keep trying to take another step and another step and take it game by game, but as of right now, everybody’s vibing and having a lot of fun.” – 2:25 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Lakers locker room (1/2): “It feels great. I think since the break we’ve been playing really good basketball. I think even the games that we lost, we had opps in those games to win those games. The energy, the chemistry has fallen into place really well.” – 2:25 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on AD (2/2) “Seven shots for a guy of that caliber. It just shows the character that he has. That’s super impressive when you got a leader like that. It trickles down to everybody else.” – 2:16 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Anthony Davis: “Shoutout to AD because the way that they were guarding him, it didn’t really allow him to get many touches or many looks…” (1/2) – 2:16 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Could see Austin Reaves as a future Sixth Man winner. Starting to put it together. Playing with supreme confidence. Such audacity. Last 10: 58% FG, 50% 3FG, 88% FT. – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Raptors 112
The Lakers improve to 33-34 and 8-3 w/ their new group. This was easily D’Angelo Russell’s best game as a Laker (this season): 28 points and 9 assists. Dennis Schroder had 23 points and 7 assists. Austin Reaves had 18.
Up next: vs. NYK on Sunday. – 12:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We could solve the MVP discourse by just making it a fan vote so Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder could split it like they deserve. – 12:38 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Austin Reaves stats with 6:33 left to play vs. Toronto:
🏀 18 points
🏀 3 assists
🏀 2 ankles
pic.twitter.com/ObxJt1ki2C – 12:32 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 15-6 run to start the fourth and the Lakers have a 100-96 lead with 7:59 left. D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder and Jarred Vanderbilt have each made some big plays over the first few minutes of the fourth. – 12:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Somebody give Austin Reaves a fifth-place vote for Clutch Player of the Year. I just want to see him on a ballot. That’s all I ask. – 12:25 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves is electrifying the building, on both ends … with some pretty moves on O, and then a strip of Trent Jr. that caused a TO.
Lakers take a 93-92 lead with a Schröder 3, capping an 8-2 run. – 12:23 AM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Austin Reaves has 5fts in 21 mins in the game and Pascal Siakam has yet to go to the line playing 29 mins. Just asking for a friend #Raptors – 12:19 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
There have to be times when LeBron wonders how the hell Austin Reaves has become more likely to draw fouls than him. AK – 12:17 AM
Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on D’Angelo Russell: “He’s a really good basketball player that plays the game the right way. You don’t really see him too many times in the midst of a game making a wild play. He’s very under control, plays at his own pace, & like I said, he’s just super talented.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 11, 2023
Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on Troy Brown Jr: “I don’t think he gets the credit that he deserves, honestly. … Always usually chasing around the team’s best player. Rebounds the ball well, and then the confidence shooting the ball. He’s a very, very capable shooter and shoots it well.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 5, 2023
Six Lakers scored in double figures Wednesday to end their trip 2-1. The Lakers have won five of their last seven games. Reaves said he thought the team was able to take steps forward with communication and chemistry, hanging on to the momentum they’ve finally grabbed in the final quarter of the season. “We needed this win and we knew it coming in,” Reaves said. “… It was huge for us to come in here, gut out a win.” -via Los Angeles Times / March 2, 2023