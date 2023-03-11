Bucks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-18) play against the Golden State Warriors (34-33) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (8:30 pm ET)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks own the best defensive rating in the NBA this season at 109.6.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole goes back to the bench. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are available after being listed as probable
Warriors starters vs. the Bucks
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Golden State Warriors @warriors
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
