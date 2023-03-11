Live stream: Bulls 22, Rockets 30

The Chicago Bulls (30-36) play against the Houston Rockets (15-51) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Chicago Bulls 22, Houston Rockets 30 (Q1 00:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Best Rockets ball movement possession of the quarter ends with Eason’s second 3. Rockets 4 of 8 on 3s. Went 6 of 17 on 3s in an overtime game two nights ago. – 8:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝘽𝙊𝘿𝙔 💪
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xVxXuq8fJ4 – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Zach LaVine’s season-high is 43, should there be a need to know this in a little while. – 8:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. has been doing this more lately — he seems to be scrapping the soft layups and throwing it down on offensive boards and putbacks. pic.twitter.com/QvWnXyj4I2 – 8:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach about to get another 40-burger against a bum team. No one slays bum teams better than LaVine! – 8:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
GO UP AND GET IT 😤
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/kYzuKHKlQO – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has really been hooping lately. Just a full-scope shot selection from him at every point on the court. – 8:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8 activated ✈️
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/DsFx8u0ugp – 8:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby and PWill have really offered a pop off the bench whenever they come in for this primary rotation in first quarters. One of the pros of the lineup switch. – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi getting us on the board 👏
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/2DWpS4usDg – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Billy Donovan calls time out less than two minutes into the game, mostly looking like he was just angry with a no call. Rockets surge to a 4-2 lead. – 8:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pregame, Billy Donovan talked about Bulls’ struggles against young, athletic teams. Donovan burns quick timeout as Rockets are out in transition each early possession. – 8:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Early timeout from the Bulls as Houston takes a 4-2 lead. Sloppy start from both sides of the ball. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pat Beverley opens on KPJ, who had perhaps his best game of the season against the Bulls when Beverley was still in LA. – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar having fun with it 🤣
@Dalen Terry | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/PQQsZKdpTY – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dalen’s influence 🤣🤣
@DeMar DeRozan | @Dalen Terry pic.twitter.com/wiEwWkdZSr – 7:59 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
With nearly four minutes left, kill mode has become chill mode. Which is a nice change, really. Houston tomorrow. – 7:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: Beverley, LaVine, DeRozan, Caruso and Vucevic. 6;45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls Rockets: Porter, Green, Martin, Sengun, Smith. – 7:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bulls starters: DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic, Caruso, Beverley. – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Houston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/qX2Mf9BYWK – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Rockets @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini … Paging Rich Wyatt @richwyatt_ pic.twitter.com/H8oPDQRhiK – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
At plus-0.7, Bulls have 7th-best net rating in Eastern Conference, ahead of 4 teams-Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Wizards–above them in standings
Their net rating ranks 12th in NBA, ahead of 4 Western Conference teams–Clippers, Mavericks, Warriors, Timberwolves–in playoff picture – 7:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Space City Saturday 🪐
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ZSjsHuUc07 – 6:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lookin’ fresh in H-Town.
@Alex Caruso | @Dalen Terry pic.twitter.com/G5FGKv1JKK – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
After two weeks as Bulls teammates, Alex Caruso has embraced his defensive partnership with Patrick Beverley: “It gives me energy.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Full day of Girls Youth Hoops clinics today at the Advocate Center! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JB5Nzmt80d – 5:46 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Gotta wonder if Georgetown brass of Jack DeGioia and Lee Reed are watching this coaching clinic by Micah Shrewsberry out here in Chicago.
Penn State on verge of advancing to the Big Ten title game.
Already beat Illinois, Northwestern and now Indiana. – 5:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝟔/𝟏𝟑/𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑 – 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟑
Despite not leading in either of the first two overtimes, Dan Majerle & Charles Barkley helped the Suns outscore the Bulls 15-7 in 3OT to secure the thrilling Game 3 victory!
@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ’68 pic.twitter.com/jwpft12ghT – 5:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Kevin Porter Jr. glad to be back quickly from latest injury ift.tt/spInJFP – 5:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek talked about T.J. McConnell continuing to improve his three-point shot after he went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc against the Rockets.
“I was most proud of him for taking that pull up in transition.” pic.twitter.com/huXjLzSRtX – 4:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the first dunk of the night?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That’s the way we should be using these catch-all analytics, imo. Don’t take them as gospel. Of course Alex Caruso isn’t the 12th best player in the NBA. But if they’re all saying one thing, even if you disagree with that thing, ask yourself why they might be saying it. – 4:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls Radio at halftime..Zach LaVine offers perspective and gratefulness on his 22-23 season as he turned 28 Thursday. Join us @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio. 6:45 CT pre. @Chicago Bulls @HoustonRockets . Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. Fired up. – 4:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Home stretch starts today 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/uyGcbpSvzp – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. glad to be back quickly from latest injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
After a deep dive into the Rockets and their roster … Houston officially put on bum-team alert tonight! Print it! – 2:48 PM
