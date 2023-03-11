Live stream: Bulls 22, Rockets 30

The Chicago Bulls (30-36) play against the Houston Rockets (15-51) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Chicago Bulls 22, Houston Rockets 30 (Q1 00:29)

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Best Rockets ball movement possession of the quarter ends with Eason’s second 3. Rockets 4 of 8 on 3s. Went 6 of 17 on 3s in an overtime game two nights ago. – Best Rockets ball movement possession of the quarter ends with Eason’s second 3. Rockets 4 of 8 on 3s. Went 6 of 17 on 3s in an overtime game two nights ago. – 8:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Zach LaVine’s season-high is 43, should there be a need to know this in a little while. – Zach LaVine’s season-high is 43, should there be a need to know this in a little while. – 8:27 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith Jr. has been doing this more lately — he seems to be scrapping the soft layups and throwing it down on offensive boards and putbacks. 8:27 PM Jabari Smith Jr. has been doing this more lately — he seems to be scrapping the soft layups and throwing it down on offensive boards and putbacks. pic.twitter.com/QvWnXyj4I2

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach about to get another 40-burger against a bum team. No one slays bum teams better than LaVine! – Zach about to get another 40-burger against a bum team. No one slays bum teams better than LaVine! – 8:27 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine has really been hooping lately. Just a full-scope shot selection from him at every point on the court. – Zach LaVine has really been hooping lately. Just a full-scope shot selection from him at every point on the court. – 8:26 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Coby and PWill have really offered a pop off the bench whenever they come in for this primary rotation in first quarters. One of the pros of the lineup switch. – Coby and PWill have really offered a pop off the bench whenever they come in for this primary rotation in first quarters. One of the pros of the lineup switch. – 8:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Billy Donovan calls time out less than two minutes into the game, mostly looking like he was just angry with a no call. Rockets surge to a 4-2 lead. – Billy Donovan calls time out less than two minutes into the game, mostly looking like he was just angry with a no call. Rockets surge to a 4-2 lead. – 8:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Pregame, Billy Donovan talked about Bulls’ struggles against young, athletic teams. Donovan burns quick timeout as Rockets are out in transition each early possession. – Pregame, Billy Donovan talked about Bulls’ struggles against young, athletic teams. Donovan burns quick timeout as Rockets are out in transition each early possession. – 8:13 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Early timeout from the Bulls as Houston takes a 4-2 lead. Sloppy start from both sides of the ball. – Early timeout from the Bulls as Houston takes a 4-2 lead. Sloppy start from both sides of the ball. – 8:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Pat Beverley opens on KPJ, who had perhaps his best game of the season against the Bulls when Beverley was still in LA. – Pat Beverley opens on KPJ, who had perhaps his best game of the season against the Bulls when Beverley was still in LA. – 8:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – 8:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

At plus-0.7, Bulls have 7th-best net rating in Eastern Conference, ahead of 4 teams-Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Wizards–above them in standings

Their net rating ranks 12th in NBA, ahead of 4 Western Conference teams–Clippers, Mavericks, Warriors, Timberwolves–in playoff picture – At plus-0.7, Bulls have 7th-best net rating in Eastern Conference, ahead of 4 teams-Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Wizards–above them in standingsTheir net rating ranks 12th in NBA, ahead of 4 Western Conference teams–Clippers, Mavericks, Warriors, Timberwolves–in playoff picture – 7:15 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

After two weeks as Bulls teammates, Alex Caruso has embraced his defensive partnership with Patrick Beverley: “It gives me energy.” 6:04 PM After two weeks as Bulls teammates, Alex Caruso has embraced his defensive partnership with Patrick Beverley: “It gives me energy.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Full day of Girls Youth Hoops clinics today at the Advocate Center! ❤️ 5:46 PM Full day of Girls Youth Hoops clinics today at the Advocate Center! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JB5Nzmt80d

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will attempt the first dunk of the night?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:35 PM Which team will attempt the first dunk of the night?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Home stretch starts today 🤘

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM Home stretch starts today 🤘⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/uyGcbpSvzp