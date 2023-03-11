Bulls vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,065,499 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $9,151,002 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 670 The Score
