Bulls vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,065,499 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $9,151,002 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

DeMar DeRozan

@DeMar_DeRozan

Some stay the same. Most change. Others fold on you… – Some stay the same. Most change. Others fold on you… – 3:11 AM