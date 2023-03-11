Cam Reddish time with Knicks was 'tough' with 'all the politics, all the favoritism, sh*t like that'

Cam Reddish spent most of his time in New York on the bench, a former lottery pick with a career that was derailing on a team and coach of ill fit. But as the 23-year-old was losing a season to DNPs, Reddish took solace in his belief that the benching wasn’t about basketball. “It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the Daily News. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S–t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish opens up to the Daily News about frustrating time with the Knicks: “It wasn’t even about basketball.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:38 AM
Cam Reddish opens up to the Daily News about frustrating time with the Knicks: “It wasn’t even about basketball.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:38 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 96, Blazers 85: end of third quarter. 29 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 22 points, 9 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points for Cam Reddish. – 8:47 PM
Blazers 96, Blazers 85: end of third quarter. 29 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 22 points, 9 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points for Cam Reddish. – 8:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 71, 76ers 56: halftime. 19 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 12 points, 7 assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 apiece for @Jusuf Nurkic and Cam Reddish. – 8:08 PM
Blazers 71, 76ers 56: halftime. 19 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 12 points, 7 assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 apiece for @Jusuf Nurkic and Cam Reddish. – 8:08 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Cam Reddish doing a little bit of everything on the offensive end. That freedom and confidence looks good on the young fella – 8:01 PM
Cam Reddish doing a little bit of everything on the offensive end. That freedom and confidence looks good on the young fella – 8:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Celtics 115, Blazers 93: FINAL. 27 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 12 points apiece for @Trendon Watford and @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 6 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 9:44 PM
Celtics 115, Blazers 93: FINAL. 27 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 12 points apiece for @Trendon Watford and @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 6 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 9:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Celtics 94, Blazers 72: 27 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 4 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 9:18 PM
Celtics 94, Blazers 72: 27 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 4 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 9:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Celtics 60, Blazers 45: halftime. 19 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 3 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 8:37 PM
Celtics 60, Blazers 45: halftime. 19 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 3 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 8:37 PM
More on this storyline
Reddish hinted that Thibodeau’s impatience affected his confidence. With some other players like Obi Toppin, Thibodeau has been quick to sub out after a mistake. “I can shoot a shot — and in New York, I feel like I HAD to make it,” Reddish, who will face the Knicks on Tuesday in Portland, said. “I know I’m not the only person that felt like that. “I was putting too much pressure on myself. Now I can relax and play my game. You’re going to see it. The more I’m on the court, the more I’m going to grow and play. I’m happy.” -via New York Daily News / March 11, 2023
Asked about rumors of a conflict with Thibodeau, Reddish said he didn’t communicate enough with the coach to know if there were problems. “I never really talk to Thibs like that. I don’t know,” Reddish said. “And I don’t really care. I’m here (in Portland) now. I’m trying to put that in the past. Those were lower times in my career so it’s whatever.” -via New York Daily News / March 11, 2023
Ian Begley: I totally agree. I don’t think they’re making that trade, attaching a future first that’s protected and Cam Reddish to bring him here without a degree of confidence that he’ll re-sign. His first press conference that was on my mind, so I asked him, after being traded a few times, are you looking for more of a full-time home and if he saw this as a long-term potential spot. He spoke a lot about his connections to the team, Leon Rose, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle, and I believe he and his wife are starting a young family, so he talked about wanting to have some stability there. -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023