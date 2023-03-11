Cameron Johnson to make $20 million per season?

Set to be a restricted free agent, Johnson already turned down four years and $72 million from the Suns. But his tight relationship with Bridges, positional value and status as part of the Durant deal make him hard to let escape. A 6-foot-8 wing who can shoot 40 percent from deep with solid defense will command top dollar. Sources say his floor is $18 million annually, and could easily top $20 million. And with a new leaguewide TV deal kicking in after 2024-25, it’ll make the end of Johnson’s contract a smaller cut of whatever the salary cap becomes.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Johnson is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, so both he and the Nets are going to have some big decisions to make. How does the sweet-shooting forward keep his focus where it belongs — on the game at hand — rather than stressing over the negotiations sure to follow? “Yeah, it’s actually not too hard,” Johnson told The Post. “You’ve got to think why you’re doing it in the first place. And then you’ve got to think what you’re doing it for, and it’s because at the end of the day, I love to compete and play this game. -via New York Post / March 9, 2023
“I’ve said this — because this was a topic of discussion when I didn’t sign the extension — and I tried to tell them that I’m still under contract at this moment. I still had that year. I still have the rest of this year. And my goal right now is to win games and make a playoff push.” Johnson rejected a four-year, $72 million rookie scale extension from the Suns in October. One league source told The Post $18 million annually should be Johnson’s floor this summer, but that could easily climb to $20 million in a wing’s league. -via New York Post / March 9, 2023