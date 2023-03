Cameron Johnson to make $20 million per season?

“I’ve said this — because this was a topic of discussion when I didn’t sign the extension — and I tried to tell them that I’m still under contract at this moment. I still had that year. I still have the rest of this year. And my goal right now is to win games and make a playoff push.” Johnson rejected a four-year, $72 million rookie scale extension from the Suns in October. One league source told The Post $18 million annually should be Johnson’s floor this summer, but that could easily climb to $20 million in a wing’s league . -via New York Post / March 9, 2023