Live stream: Celtics 71, Hawks 61

The Boston Celtics (46-21) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-33) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Boston Celtics 71, Atlanta Hawks 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics jumped on the Hawks to start the second, and now lead 71-61 at the half. Jayson Tatum (18 pts), Jaylen Brown (12) and Malcolm Brogdon (11) leading the way for Boston. Trae Young (17) and De’Andre Hunter (12) carrying the Hawks. – 8:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young (17 PTS, 11 AST at halftime) has tallied his NBA-leading 33rd point/assist double-double of the season and his 10th career first half point/assist double-double. His 10 career first half point/assist double-doubles are the most in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. – 8:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Celtics 71, Hawks 61
Atlanta got the game back with 69-61 with 12.1 left in the half but a pair of Tatum FTs sent the game up 10 heading into the half.
The Hawks will need a lot more from their second unit, which has looked listless without Bogi. – 8:32 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Trae Young had 17 pts and 11 assists in the first half
.. and the Hawks trail by double figures. It’s 71-61 Celtics in a defense-optional affair. – 8:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray, with two steals at the half, has his 29th multi-steal game of the season. His 29 2+ steal outings are the most in a Hawks single season since 2017-18 (Kent Bazemore, 30). – 8:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When Trae re-entered off the bench tonight, he took off a wrap around his lower back. He has since taken a cross-check from Marcus Smart and came up fiddling with his left ankle after contact on a near-steal. – 8:31 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics have done a good job vs. the Hawks so far in forcing the Hawks to recognize and adapt to their cutting action at the rim which has opened up perimeter shots and more lanes to drive the ball. – 8:28 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That was a brilliant play having White kick it out to Smart in the corner and then Tatum cuts in behind White so that he hits the paint with the rim protector out of position and can finish. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
When Joe Mazzulla talks about bad rim reads, that blocked shot on Jaylen Brown when he had White alone in the corner is what he’s talking about – 8:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the game, De’Andre Hunter has tied Paul Millsap (302) for 16th on the Hawks all-time made three-pointers list. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good rotations tonight — but they again don’t include Grant Williams. – 8:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics are asking “where is trae young?” on every single offensive possession and the hawks are not liking the answer – 8:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics are just cooking the Hawks now. 10 made 3s already and just 1 turnover. 57-42 Boston, still 6:29 to go in 2nd. – 8:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The shots just aren’t falling for the Hawks and they take a timeout with 6:29 in 2Q. The Celtics are currently on an 18-2 run to extend the lead 57-42. – 8:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics blitz the Hawks with a 20-4 run to start the second quarter.
The Tatum and bench(ish) group got it rolling. – 8:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
one and done for the Hawks right now and Boston is on a 10-0 run – 8:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tough outing for AJ Griffin so far. Chance for him to make an impression on the new coach with Bogdanovic out but has been a half step slow on defense. Just got pulled for Holiday. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
10-man rotation tonight. Snyder calls for Aaron Holiday. – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second made field goal of the game, Onyeka Okongwu has 500 career made baskets. – 8:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first quarter with 10 PTS & 7 AST. It’s the 5th time in his career he’s tallied at least 10 PTS & 7 AST in a single quarter and his 37th quarter with at least 10 PTS & 5 AST. His 37 such quarters are the 2nd-most in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Atlanta shot 14/16 from inside the arc in the first quarter and hit all 6 shots at the rim. Initially, it was just screwing up switches on cuts from the elbow, then they just got exposed at the rim with the second unit. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela returns to the floor along with DJM to open the 2Q w/ Bey, AJG and JJ. – 8:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Lots of points in the first quarter between Boston and Atlanta, ending with the Hawks on top 38-37. The stars have definitely shown up, with Tatum (12 pts) and Trae Young (11 pts) leading the way in scoring for Boston and Atlanta, respectively. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Boston Celtics @celtics
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Hawks were 13 for 15 on two-pointers that quarter. The Celtics’ rim resistance was…not great. – 8:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
At the end of 1 it’s Atlanta 38, Boston 37. First team to 150 wins. – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 10th point of the game, Trae Young has surpassed Bill Bridges (8,685) for 11th on the Hawks all-time scoring list. – 8:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake Griffin once again getting the call over Grant, Muscala, Kornet etc. Two layups and took a charge on Trae during this stint. – 8:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Sam Hauser, doing what Sam Haueser does… pic.twitter.com/UDl71k9rdM – 8:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I love these plays they’re running Hauser to the wing with recently. – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks get called for a lane violation and Jaylen Brown gets another shot but misses the FT. Game tied at 26. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no Bogi, AJ Griffin has checked in now in 1Q as a regular rotation member for the evening. – 7:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin at the scorer’s table. He’s about to check in for the first time since March 3. – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
7:32 1Q, Hawks trail 21-16. The Celtics are currently on a 21-9 run. Their first 4 baskets all came on 3 and Jayson Tatum is off to a hot start. He’s 4-4 from the floor, 2-2 from 3 with 10 pts. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics open shooting 8-10 and 5-6 from 3. Atlanta is 7-10 and 2-5 from 3. – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the help defense in hawks/celtics has been some of the worst two nba teams can play – 7:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
After falling behind 7-zip, the #Celtics bounce back with a 21-9 run to lead 21-16. Time-out, Hawks. – 7:46 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Scorching Tatum alert.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Hawks come out super-aggressive on offense, jump out to a 9-3 lead. – 7:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back to the NBA tonight … Hawks and Celtics ready to do battle here in the ATL. pic.twitter.com/EOdLVQXJbP – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
(I pointed out the 🔥 box on the right-hand side to @bloghawk pregame, and then it didn’t light tonight. I accept blame for cursing it.)
(I’m also predicting a BOS win with ATL’s rest disadvantage.) – 7:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is making his 341st career start tonight for Atlanta, tying Jason Terry for the 14th-most starts in Hawks history. – 7:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In his pregame, Quin Snyder listed some potential areas of growth for Hawks:
– Not overhelping on defense
– Keeping opposing offenses out of the paint
– Offensive spacing, esp. in a dynamic sense
– Transition defense (you’re covering a task, not guarding a man) – 7:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Celtics starters. pic.twitter.com/NAXxqgtlg5 – 7:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “I’m feeling good. I’m starting to pick up stuff on the court as far as running and moving. I’m moving a lot more. Just trying to be cautious. A hamstring is a sensitive thing. I’m just taking the time.”
Chatted with Robert Williams about his return:
bostonglobe.com/2023/03/11/spo… – 7:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Total mayhem here in Atlanta as autograph-seekers mob @Chris Forsberg during his rare road trip. His cries of “Don’t touch the hair” sadly went unheeded. – 6:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks say De’Andre Hunter is available tonight against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/sSRERXDL7a – 6:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Boston:
De’Andre Hunter (right ankle sprain) is available. – 6:19 PM
For tonight’s game vs. Boston:
Boston Celtics @celtics
Mike Muscala says we’re well-rested and ready to rock tonight in The A. pic.twitter.com/ytgJRCPVdB – 5:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Last week’s losing streak gave Joe Mazzulla the opportunity to show why the #Celtics just keep shooting, but the details have proven harder for Boston to follow over 41 games where their offense ranks 20th.
And time is running out: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/10/nba… – 3:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal since being traded to Brooklyn:
More points than
— Tatum
— Harden
— Jokic
— Booker
— Butler
— Fox
More 3s than
— LaVine
— Garland
— Haliburton
— Luka
— Trae
— Huerter pic.twitter.com/sijaAX4n0b – 1:59 PM
