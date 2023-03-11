Celtics vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,859,621 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,406,950 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.
Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)
Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)
Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27
Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young
Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb – 3:50 AM