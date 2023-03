Dillon Brooks on Luka Doncic being out today: 'Sometimes they ain't ready to come back to a physical game'

Dressed down in a nude-colored designer sweater with dark brown pants to match, Dillon Brooks slid his feet into his Dolce & Gabbana sneakers and put on his dark colored brown shades as media members circled around him in the locker room after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-110 Thursday night at FedExForum. “This is the hot topic right here,” Brooks said with a grin on his face. This was Brooks’ chance to get his jab back in the verbal war with Draymond Green of the Warriors. After all, he started it with his comments in an ESPN story about Green. A day before Thursday’s game, Green ruthlessly responded to Brooks. Among the many things Green said was implying that the Grizzlies will be a better team after Brooks leaves. Brooks won the war on the floor Thursday. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and six assists, but that wasn’t enough. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 10, 2023