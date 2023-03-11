Dillon Brooks on Luka Doncic being out today: 'Sometimes they ain't ready to come back to a physical game'

Damichael Cole: Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ahead of the game against Dallas, Dillon Brooks talked about Kyrie Irving have big games against the Grizzlies, but he had to mostly guard Kevin Durant in those Nets matchups. And with no Luka for Dallas tonight..
“Now I get to get him by himself today.”
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks was hoarse after Grizzlies shootaround. He blamed all of his yelling during Friday’s game with Golden State. I asked if that had ever happened before. He said last season at Toronto. – 12:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies pest Dillon Brooks on Luka Doncic (thigh) missing tonight’s game: “I hope Luka gets back for the next game so I can guard him. I didn’t get a chance to guard him the first game and he had a great game [Oct. 22 when Brooks was hurt]. So I wanna see where I’m at.” – 12:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain.
Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today:
“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” – 12:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.
Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)
Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)
Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27
Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young
Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb – 3:50 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 10:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Things got interesting on the court between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 7:55 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as out (left thigh strain) for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie is questionable (R foot soreness). He was not at practice today for personal reasons. Reggie Bullock & Javale McGee are probable. Bullock was out Wednesday (R quad contusion) – 6:09 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 3:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This weekend’s The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps, where I was yapping from FedExForum after a fun postgame continuation of the Dillon Brooks/Draymond Green feud: youtu.be/-wNYxYed9-M – 2:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest ‘That’s OD’ on AD dominating again, how far the Lakers can go without LeBron, Kawhi and PG lifting Clippers out of near disaster, Russ’ adjustment, Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond, key absences in West, the most bizarre injuries @Dave McMenamin and I have seen youtu.be/S1MzUmDUBQM – 2:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Every player except for Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving is participating in Mavs’ end-of-practice shooting competitions right now.
The absence of the superstars does not mean the absence of good energy, however. pic.twitter.com/VI8GuMtFAl – 2:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On the latest #HoopCollective, @Brian Windhorst, @Tim MacMahon and I discuss the Dillon Brooks-Draymond Green feud, what Kevin Durant’s injury means for Phoenix, Fred VanVleet’s epic dissertation on officiating and more. open.spotify.com/episode/3FSaSK… – 1:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Things got interesting on the court between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:35 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks had his turn to respond to Draymond Green last night, and he didn’t disappoint.
– Why he feels like he’s a better player than Draymond Green
– His trashtalking words to Steph Curry
– Grizzlies teammates backing up Brooks
And more.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:32 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After the Grizzlies’ 21-point win over the Warriors, Dillon Brooks responded to Draymond Green’s podcast comments. pic.twitter.com/ypqD6cdeOm – 10:30 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Didn’t get a whole lot of Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond Green fireworks during the Grizzlies’ win over the Warriors last night. But they popped off plenty postgame. ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:13 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green, Warriors: ‘They never forget’ who we are dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks had a very strange interaction with each other 😅
pic.twitter.com/hHWyOXxVgG – 12:45 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nothing was off limits when Dillon Brooks spoke about Draymond Green on Thursday night. 💀 pic.twitter.com/DoY3EszUMB – 12:37 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks on Ja Morant’s postgame phone call to the Grizzlies’ locker room: pic.twitter.com/41PbsN9DzP – 12:32 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
More Dillon Brooks, on the Grizzlies locker room:
“We’ve all got the same type of mindset. There’s no cancers or poisonous guys. The worst guy we’ve got? You’re talking to him right now.” – 12:08 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I’m sure this has already been shared, but Dillon Brooks, postgame, on Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/pAK56VNDcs – 12:01 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
And that’ll be all from sixth-year Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. Good night to all. – 11:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said it was a “low blow” for Draymond Green to try to put his Grizzlies teammates against him when he made his podcast comments.
“I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates.” – 11:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks was asked if this was satisfying: “No, no yet.”
“We want to see them in the playoffs.” – 11:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks told Taylor Jenkins to match his minutes with Stephen Curry in the second half. – 11:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/09/dil… – 10:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
When Dillon Brooks got the mic tonight, he told Draymond Green what to do the next time he’s speaking into one. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vOR8oFUYxV – 10:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/Je3lSHcFVf – 10:41 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I asked Draymond Green about his nose-to-nose moment with Dillon Brooks and the officials letting it go. pic.twitter.com/iIc2MMIOdH – 10:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on that moment with Dillon Brooks toward the end of the first half: “He thought he would bait me like he gets baited. I get technical fouls when I want to get technical fouls, I don’t get baited into technical fouls.” – 10:32 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
You can tell Dillon Brooks hasn’t regularly read stuff on the internet since college because he keeps referring to bloggers and blogging in these interviews. Is anyone actually referred to as a blogger anymore? – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies clap back against the Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/UiIG6ABTdF – 10:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had all five starters in double figures and racked up 36 assists against the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks put together a solid performance.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I told Draymond keep the mic (open). Keep doing the podcast, keep blogging. It’s cute. It’s fun for him.” — Dillon Brooks – 10:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lol why is Dillon Brooks acting like he led the Grizzlies to victory in the postgame interview? 14pts on 1/7 from deep isn’t anything to write home about. I know the Grizz won but STILL he was the 5th leading scorer & didn’t lead his team in any statistical category. #dubnation – 10:05 PM
Lol why is Dillon Brooks acting like he led the Grizzlies to victory in the postgame interview? 14pts on 1/7 from deep isn’t anything to write home about. I know the Grizz won but STILL he was the 5th leading scorer & didn’t lead his team in any statistical category. #dubnation – 10:05 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks in TNT postgame interview: “You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks walking off the court with TNT: “You should give that mix to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks with @JaredSGreenberg after the game 😆 pic.twitter.com/z6dVkDK2jB – 10:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dillon Brooks finishes walkoff by telling TNT’s Jared Greenberg “you should give the mic to Draymond” – 10:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I regret that I will not be in the locker room to hear what Dillon Brooks has to say tonight.
Damn. – 9:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
TNT broadcast showing Dillon Brooks walking around talking s— to every Warriors player on the court during these free throws. – 9:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Steve Kerr has faith it will stay that way.
https://t.co/35i47ALLpp pic.twitter.com/NTWVfEL4h9 – 9:06 PM
Draymond Green has kept his cool on the court tonight following Dillon Brooks’ comments last week.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
This game is great. It’s still possible. (With a long way still to go.) Grizzlies 77, Warriors 59. Dillon Brooks with the three best plays of the half. – 8:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green just had a brief exchange on the baseline. It’s getting loud in here. Warriors down 17 with 52.7 seconds left in the half. – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
When Brooks missed, Klay said, “We gone live with Brooks shooting it all day.” – 8:25 PM
When Dillon Brooks had the ball on offense, Klay Thompson yelled from the scorers table, “shoot it!”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s killing Dillon Brooks to stay calm after that possession. You just know it is. 😂 – 8:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
One day after Draymond responded to Dillon Brooks 😳 pic.twitter.com/az6OVD0b25 – 8:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks: “He knows how valuable he is. He knows he can’t get that next (technical foul). We need him.” – 6:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins called Draymond’s comments about Dillon Brooks on yesterday “competitive banter.” – 6:00 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Feels like Dillon Brooks should have been on the 2011-14 era Indiana Pacers. – 8:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green claps back at comments from ‘clown’ Dillon Brooks: ‘You’re a fan’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 11:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond responded to Dillon Brooks’ comments about him on his podcast 👀 pic.twitter.com/8QCSZ2HhFz – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
How the hell is Dillon Brooks supposed to make it through this game tomorrow without a technical foul after that 😂 – 8:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
In hindsight, Dillon Brooks talking shit to Coach K is actually the most sensible March madness moment of the last decade. – 7:52 PM
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him: “No, because I know I’m a better player than him.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign? Those guys are trying get back into the league. They’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem.” Dillon pic.twitter.com/hI5Hf5V20D… -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 10, 2023
Dressed down in a nude-colored designer sweater with dark brown pants to match, Dillon Brooks slid his feet into his Dolce & Gabbana sneakers and put on his dark colored brown shades as media members circled around him in the locker room after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-110 Thursday night at FedExForum. “This is the hot topic right here,” Brooks said with a grin on his face. This was Brooks’ chance to get his jab back in the verbal war with Draymond Green of the Warriors. After all, he started it with his comments in an ESPN story about Green. A day before Thursday’s game, Green ruthlessly responded to Brooks. Among the many things Green said was implying that the Grizzlies will be a better team after Brooks leaves. Brooks won the war on the floor Thursday. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and six assists, but that wasn’t enough. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 10, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) are probable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 10, 2023
Callie Caplan: Absence updates from Jason Kidd: — Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies, Mavs listing him “day to day.” — Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons, but “hopefully he can join us in Memphis.” — Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber all good. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 10, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 9, 2023