Franz Wagner suffers ankle injury against Miami

Khobi Price: Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. Miami due to a right ankle injury, per Magic. He’ll undergo further evaluation, team says.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 126, Heat 114 (OT)
Wendell Carter Jr. – 27 pts, 11 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 17 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts
Franz Wagner – 17 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts
Cole Anthony – 16 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 16 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts
Markelle Fultz – 12 pts, 4 rebs, 8 asts
Gary Harris – 11 pts – 9:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Magic: Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. Miami due to a right ankle injury. – 9:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Magic say Franz Wagner is out the rest of the game because of a right ankle injury. – 9:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. Miami due to a right ankle injury, per Magic.
He’ll undergo further evaluation, team says. – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Franz Wagner just injured his right foot/leg and went straight back to the Magic locker room to get checked out. He was in pain immediately and asked to be taken out of the game. – 8:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like a Heat player fell on Franz Wagner’s leg while trying to get back in transition.
Franz was trying to hop it off but asked to get taken out. Getting checked out by trainer. – 8:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 58, Heat 55.
Orlando closes quarter strong after shaky start.
Paolo Banchero: 15 points (4-6), 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Franz Wagner: 12 points (5-8), 6 rebounds and 4 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:09 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 58, Heat 55
Paolo Banchero – 15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Franz Wagner – 12 pts, 6 rebs, 4 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 10 pts, 3 rebs
Gary Harris – 8 pts
ORL – 48% FG | 29.4% 3PT
MIA – 47.7% FG | 22.2% 3PT – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic starters tonight at 7 p.m. vs. visiting Heat: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starting lineup: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. for their home game against the Miami Heat tonight. – 5:18 PM
