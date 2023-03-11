Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Warriors

Jason Anderson: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. the Warriors tonight. This is the third game he will miss due to right hand soreness. We’ll see if he’s ready to return when the Bucks visit the Kings on Monday.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No Giannis, Kuminga and Wiggins tonight at Chase Center. mercurynews.com/2023/03/11/gia… – 4:24 PM
No Giannis, Kuminga and Wiggins tonight at Chase Center. mercurynews.com/2023/03/11/gia… – 4:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss his third straight game #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:02 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss his third straight game #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:02 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
In this week’s #peltonmailbag, I looked at the disconnect between Giannis’ box-score stats (the best of his career) and his advanced stats (down relative to his MVP campaigns): espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 3:19 PM
In this week’s #peltonmailbag, I looked at the disconnect between Giannis’ box-score stats (the best of his career) and his advanced stats (down relative to his MVP campaigns): espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 3:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight against the Warriors. Had been listed as questionable with hand soreness. – 2:58 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight against the Warriors. Had been listed as questionable with hand soreness. – 2:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. the Warriors tonight. This is the third game he will miss due to right hand soreness. We’ll see if he’s ready to return when the Bucks visit the Kings on Monday. – 2:40 PM
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. the Warriors tonight. This is the third game he will miss due to right hand soreness. We’ll see if he’s ready to return when the Bucks visit the Kings on Monday. – 2:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight against the Warriors with right hand soreness – 2:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight against the Warriors with right hand soreness – 2:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for the Milwaukee #Bucks vs. Golden State #Warriors with right hand soreness.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:37 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for the Milwaukee #Bucks vs. Golden State #Warriors with right hand soreness.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bobby Portis (@Bobby Portis) revealed he called Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Milwaukee Bucks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:47 AM
Bobby Portis (@Bobby Portis) revealed he called Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Milwaukee Bucks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:47 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Why the Bucks waived Mamu and not Giannis, I’ll never know. Probably a money thing. – 10:20 PM
Why the Bucks waived Mamu and not Giannis, I’ll never know. Probably a money thing. – 10:20 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Major milestone in the Madden household: Tilly got her first pair of Giannis Nikes 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RSPwhDPCrS – 8:46 PM
Major milestone in the Madden household: Tilly got her first pair of Giannis Nikes 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RSPwhDPCrS – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most dunks this season:
173 – Evan Mobley
163 – Jarrett Allen
159 – Rudy Gobert
158 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/pYjxhLV7q4 – 5:11 PM
Most dunks this season:
173 – Evan Mobley
163 – Jarrett Allen
159 – Rudy Gobert
158 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/pYjxhLV7q4 – 5:11 PM
More on this storyline
Giannis: I’m not done. I believe I have a long way to go. I try to work on my craft every single day. I want people to remember me not for the things I’ve accomplished on the court but for my attitude toward the game and my work ethic. I want people to remember me as more than just a basketball player. I want people to remember how I made people feel along this journey and if I inspired them to be better. -via For The Win / March 11, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 10, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right hand soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Golden State. Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is probable. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2023