Heat vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (36-32) play against the Orlando Magic (27-40) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Miami Heat 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry is playing, but his string of 677 consecutive starts ends. Last non-start was 1/26/13. – 6:50 PM
Kyle Lowry is playing, but his string of 677 consecutive starts ends. Last non-start was 1/26/13. – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry last played as a reserve in the 2012-13 season, in his first year with Toronto. He had started in all 107 of his previous Heat regular-season appearances. – 6:44 PM
Kyle Lowry last played as a reserve in the 2012-13 season, in his first year with Toronto. He had started in all 107 of his previous Heat regular-season appearances. – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Gabe Vincent still gets the start on the night Kyle Lowry returns
Should really stabilize the second unit in terms of the turnover issues – 6:33 PM
So Gabe Vincent still gets the start on the night Kyle Lowry returns
Should really stabilize the second unit in terms of the turnover issues – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent starting tonight. Kyle Lowry playing off the bench in his return. – 6:31 PM
Gabe Vincent starting tonight. Kyle Lowry playing off the bench in his return. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent to start, with Lowry off bench. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 6:31 PM
Gabe Vincent to start, with Lowry off bench. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry, “I’m excited to have him back in the mix. We could use another spark right now, during the stretch run.” – 5:45 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry, “I’m excited to have him back in the mix. We could use another spark right now, during the stretch run.” – 5:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said no specific minutes restrictions for Lowry tonight, but they’ll be “mindful” how much they play him. Doesn’t say if he’s starting; has started 677 games in row, 6th longest among active players. Says he will provide spark. – 5:44 PM
Spoelstra said no specific minutes restrictions for Lowry tonight, but they’ll be “mindful” how much they play him. Doesn’t say if he’s starting; has started 677 games in row, 6th longest among active players. Says he will provide spark. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry, “He’s good to go. There’s not a minutes restriction, but we will be mindful.” – 5:43 PM
Spoelstra on Lowry, “He’s good to go. There’s not a minutes restriction, but we will be mindful.” – 5:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee) will be available tonight vs. Orlando. – 5:33 PM
#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee) will be available tonight vs. Orlando. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is available to play tonight vs. Magic. He missed the last 15 games because of knee soreness. – 5:33 PM
Kyle Lowry is available to play tonight vs. Magic. He missed the last 15 games because of knee soreness. – 5:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat say Kyle Lowry will be available tonight. He has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness. He has not played since February 2nd. – 5:29 PM
The Heat say Kyle Lowry will be available tonight. He has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness. He has not played since February 2nd. – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce that Kyle Lowry is available and active tonight, first time since Feb. 2. – 5:28 PM
Heat announce that Kyle Lowry is available and active tonight, first time since Feb. 2. – 5:28 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Lowry is available tonight in Orlando pic.twitter.com/TxTFzs7xpl – 5:28 PM
Lowry is available tonight in Orlando pic.twitter.com/TxTFzs7xpl – 5:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Heat guard Kyle Lowry will make his return tonight vs. the Magic. – 5:27 PM
Heat guard Kyle Lowry will make his return tonight vs. the Magic. – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic starters tonight at 7 p.m. vs. visiting Heat: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Magic starters tonight at 7 p.m. vs. visiting Heat: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starting lineup: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Magic’s starting lineup: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. for their home game against the Miami Heat tonight. – 5:18 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. for their home game against the Miami Heat tonight. – 5:18 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience gets underway at 7p ET.
🚗: @560WQAM (Miami/FLL), @WSTU1450 (Stuart), @ESPNWestPalm (WPB) #SportsRadio1600 & #TheZone977FM (Keys)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SamDeMill in for @SStrom_ today
We also spotlight Maggie DeBarberie pic.twitter.com/3MIHBTf1uf – 5:14 PM
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience gets underway at 7p ET.
🚗: @560WQAM (Miami/FLL), @WSTU1450 (Stuart), @ESPNWestPalm (WPB) #SportsRadio1600 & #TheZone977FM (Keys)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SamDeMill in for @SStrom_ today
We also spotlight Maggie DeBarberie pic.twitter.com/3MIHBTf1uf – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: If Heat end season at a loss, it’s because of these nightmare scenarios. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: If Heat end season at a loss, it’s because of these nightmare scenarios. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Playoff Jimmy the only answer left for Heat in play-in/playoff race? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Playoff Jimmy the only answer left for Heat in play-in/playoff race? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat embrace Lowry return amid stretch run; Martin out, with Robinson in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
From earlier — Heat embrace Lowry return amid stretch run; Martin out, with Robinson in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on track to return tonight vs. Magic in Orlando. How Lowry’s Heat teammates believe he will help miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is this Jimmy Butler’s best NBA season? The numbers say he’s been one of the league’s top players this season – 4:42 PM
Kyle Lowry on track to return tonight vs. Magic in Orlando. How Lowry’s Heat teammates believe he will help miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is this Jimmy Butler’s best NBA season? The numbers say he’s been one of the league’s top players this season – 4:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in his last ten games:
16.9 PTS
4.8 REB
5.7 AST
1.3 STL
54% FG • 91% FT
😈 pic.twitter.com/4Y3NDP9Oa7 – 3:30 PM
Markelle Fultz in his last ten games:
16.9 PTS
4.8 REB
5.7 AST
1.3 STL
54% FG • 91% FT
😈 pic.twitter.com/4Y3NDP9Oa7 – 3:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero in his last five games:
22.4 PTS
6.0 REB
3.4 AST
45% FG
38% 3P • 4.2 attempts per game pic.twitter.com/LXenUpnCHc – 3:15 PM
Paolo Banchero in his last five games:
22.4 PTS
6.0 REB
3.4 AST
45% FG
38% 3P • 4.2 attempts per game pic.twitter.com/LXenUpnCHc – 3:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Unfortunate that Caleb Martin is out tonight vs. Magic with knee soreness. He’s averaging 10.7 points, shooting 46.2 percent on 3s and igniting Heat defensively since moving to bench: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:05 PM
Unfortunate that Caleb Martin is out tonight vs. Magic with knee soreness. He’s averaging 10.7 points, shooting 46.2 percent on 3s and igniting Heat defensively since moving to bench: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat embrace Kyle Lowry return amid stretch run; Caleb Martin out, with Duncan Robinson now in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Erik Spoelstra explains Jimmy Butler fouling late when Heat were up three on Cavaliers. – 3:03 PM
Heat embrace Kyle Lowry return amid stretch run; Caleb Martin out, with Duncan Robinson now in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Erik Spoelstra explains Jimmy Butler fouling late when Heat were up three on Cavaliers. – 3:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (left knee soreness) and Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Magic.
Kyle Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable. – 3:01 PM
#MIAvsORL INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (left knee soreness) and Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Magic.
Kyle Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Magic because of knee soreness. Duncan Robinson, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic also unavailable tonight. – 2:43 PM
Caleb Martin has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Magic because of knee soreness. Duncan Robinson, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic also unavailable tonight. – 2:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin has been ruled out by the Heat for tonight’s game in Orlando due to knee soreness. That comes with Duncan Robinson (health-and-safety protocols) already ruled out. – 2:41 PM
Caleb Martin has been ruled out by the Heat for tonight’s game in Orlando due to knee soreness. That comes with Duncan Robinson (health-and-safety protocols) already ruled out. – 2:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s happening: Kyle Lowry (knee) upgraded to questionable for tonight in Orlando. Expect further upgrades throughout day. Duncan Robinson has been placed in health-and-safety protocols, and Orlando Robinson has joined Nikola Jovic in G League. Caleb Martin (knee) questionable. – 1:35 PM
It’s happening: Kyle Lowry (knee) upgraded to questionable for tonight in Orlando. Expect further upgrades throughout day. Duncan Robinson has been placed in health-and-safety protocols, and Orlando Robinson has joined Nikola Jovic in G League. Caleb Martin (knee) questionable. – 1:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Magic on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back. Lowry on track to make his return today.
Caleb Martin is questionable with left knee soreness.
Duncan Robinson has entered health and safety protocols and is out. – 1:31 PM
Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Magic on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back. Lowry on track to make his return today.
Caleb Martin is questionable with left knee soreness.
Duncan Robinson has entered health and safety protocols and is out. – 1:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“It’ll be a great challenge for us, especially in a situation like this where we’re trying to push for the play-in. It’s a great opportunity for us to see what we can do under pressure.” – @OrlandoMagic’s @wendellcarter34, who’s expected to return tonight
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 1:15 PM
“It’ll be a great challenge for us, especially in a situation like this where we’re trying to push for the play-in. It’s a great opportunity for us to see what we can do under pressure.” – @OrlandoMagic’s @wendellcarter34, who’s expected to return tonight
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 1:15 PM