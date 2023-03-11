James Harden passes Michael Jordan on free-throws made

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Pennsylvania. During the game, James Harden made NBA history, as he has now moved to sixth on the all-time free throws list. Harden came into the night with 7,323 made free throws and needed only five to pass Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (7,327).
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some things I saw on the beat this week:
* James Harden going off during post-shootaround 1-on-1 work in Indy.
* Tyrese Maxey picking up Paul Reed in Minneapolis
* The locker-room scene after Embiid’s game-winner against the Blazers
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… – 9:58 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
From some good Tyrese Maxey defense to a sharp James Harden read out of their final timeout — here’s how the Sixers arrived at Joel Embiid’s game winner on Friday night phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 9:12 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Joe Lacob and Michael Jordan became NBA owners the same year. – 11:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc credited Harden for a “hell of a read” on Embiid’s game-winner. Instead of coming for fake DHO following inbound, he cut to give space.
“There’s 10 people that can see that … 99.9 percent of the league would have come anyway and brought their guy and crowded the (area).” – 11:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden on Joel Embiid’s game-winner: “That’s why he’s the MVP.” – 9:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers credited James Harden with making a great read on the final possession.
The play was supposed to be a DHO w/ multiple options. But, once he saw Embiid caught the ball at a better spot than anticipated, Harden cut out of the play to pull Jerami Grant away from helping. – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers credited James Harden with making a smart read to cut away from Joel Embiid on the final possession, creating extra space for Embiid to get his game-winning shot off. – 9:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I bet Fred VanVleet would have something to say about that offensive foul call on Harden. – 9:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Annnd the Blazers’ lead has ballooned back to 18 points. Portland is shooting 67 percent from the floor and 10-of-15 from deep. James Harden and Tobias Harris, meanwhile, are a combined 2-of-12 from the floor. – 8:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Earlier in the quarter, James Harden passed Philly and Temple legend Guy Rodgers for 21st on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs. Blazers :
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Prime James Harden had dudes playing defense with their hands behind their backs and other players “guarding” him while standing beside him. I randomly think about that sometimes. – 3:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.3 assist points created per game. That’s sixth most in the NBA over that span just ahead of Nikola Jokic. He trails only Haliburton, Harden, Ball, Trae, and Chris Paul. – 3:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle’s new beginning, Joel Embiid and James Harden’s pairing… youtu.be/_bjPkIxx0MA via @YouTube – 11:26 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
This week, the Korean translator of my book, Michael Jordan, The Life, a wonderful fellow named Jong Ki Seo, sent me the photo of the book he used in his many translation hours. The photo itself tells the story of his immense effort in translating 720 pages. I am a fortunate man. pic.twitter.com/508y8rBTOO – 6:28 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Michael Jordan had a poster of Marques Johnson on his wall in college. So what was it like when they met on court in the NBA?!
Watch Kane and Copes on ESPN, Kayo and the ESPN Aus YouTube page! pic.twitter.com/cBrp10ebt4 – 6:02 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Michael Jordan has grossed roughly $1.8 billion from Nike, not factoring inflation, since his first contract, which is more money than any other athlete has ever earned in their lifetime in total 🏀👟💰
Eight atheltes have ever earned $1 billion without adjusting for inflation pic.twitter.com/uT5uBetpcf – 10:30 AM
More on this storyline
Gina Mizell: Doc Rivers said James Harden, who rested his sore foot Tuesday at Minnesota, participated in today’s (light) practice. -via Twitter @ginamizell / March 9, 2023
Philadelphia: James Harden (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. Tobias Harris (left calf contusion) and PJ Tucker (back spasms) are also questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 7, 2023
An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years. Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office. -via ESPN / March 8, 2023
McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he allegedly traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards. -via ESPN / March 8, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Jalen Williams became just the 11th rookie in NBA history to have 32 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a game. JDub’s reaction to the news: “Ah yeah, that’s cool. Whenever you hear Michael Jordan and LeBron.. that’s awesome.” stat credit: @BasketballGuruD -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / March 6, 2023