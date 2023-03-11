Jazz vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (32-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-46) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Utah Jazz 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

A source to

Even with Allen doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, Cleveland might have dodged one.

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 6:48 PM A source to @clevelanddotcom on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s eye injury: “Looked better than I thought it would.”Even with Allen doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, Cleveland might have dodged one.

David Locke @DLocke09

Since All-Star Break Hornets are the #1 defense in the NBA and still have a negative differential. That is due to the #29 ranked offense – Since All-Star Break Hornets are the #1 defense in the NBA and still have a negative differential. That is due to the #29 ranked offense – 6:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs UTA

Terry Rozier is available to play.

Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 6:13 PM INJURY REPORT vs UTATerry Rozier is available to play.Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/omgAiUPcLf

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

lots to discuss🎙️

Tune in to the Jazz Pregame show tonight at 4:30PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM! 6:02 PM lots to discuss🎙️Tune in to the Jazz Pregame show tonight at 4:30PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM! pic.twitter.com/OYcwUHCgCr

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PODCAST | This week we were joined by @truzzbuzz & @buzzboys919 to tackle some BIG questions:

🏀Who won’t be back next year? (Darian’s pick below)

🏀Was Mark Williams’ role handled the right way?

🏀Where does CLT’s future rank?

Listen + Subscribe: pic.twitter.com/iyBd6AfhJC – 6:01 PM PODCAST | This week we were joined by @truzzbuzz & @buzzboys919 to tackle some BIG questions:🏀Who won’t be back next year? (Darian’s pick below)🏀Was Mark Williams’ role handled the right way?🏀Where does CLT’s future rank?Listen + Subscribe: https://t.co/yYtb0Q1MH0

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland is questionable with a right quad contusion tomorrow against Charlotte.

Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful with a right eye contusion. 5:34 PM Darius Garland is questionable with a right quad contusion tomorrow against Charlotte.Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful with a right eye contusion. #Cavs

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Mark Williams tonight vs. Utah, per Steve Clifford. Nick Richards gets the start. 5:26 PM No Mark Williams tonight vs. Utah, per Steve Clifford. Nick Richards gets the start. pic.twitter.com/mY7TxTqJAl

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford on Nick Richards improvement last summer

“It’s funny, he worked hard and got better, it’s amaizng how that happens” (Said with a large dose of sarcasm) – Clifford on Nick Richards improvement last summer“It’s funny, he worked hard and got better, it’s amaizng how that happens” (Said with a large dose of sarcasm) – 5:26 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. – No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. – 5:24 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Next five games West teams 10-13

10)

11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR

12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX

13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – Next five games West teams 10-1310) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – 3:21 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson will remain out tonight with a sprained finger. – Jordan Clarkson will remain out tonight with a sprained finger. – 1:52 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/11):

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)

OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/11):*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 1:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson remains OUT tonight vs. Charlotte with a finger sprain – Jordan Clarkson remains OUT tonight vs. Charlotte with a finger sprain – 1:52 PM