Jazz vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (32-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-46) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
first five for stop #5
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/1B8YsCKlgZ – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s time for Saturday night buckets!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⏰ 7pm ET
📺- @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/2Pm5uXOKGq – 6:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source to @clevelanddotcom on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s eye injury: “Looked better than I thought it would.”
Even with Allen doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, Cleveland might have dodged one.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 6:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Since All-Star Break Hornets are the #1 defense in the NBA and still have a negative differential. That is due to the #29 ranked offense – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Utah:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/3xwOLp30vK – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs UTA
Terry Rozier is available to play.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/omgAiUPcLf – 6:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
lots to discuss🎙️
Tune in to the Jazz Pregame show tonight at 4:30PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM! pic.twitter.com/OYcwUHCgCr – 6:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PODCAST | This week we were joined by @truzzbuzz & @buzzboys919 to tackle some BIG questions:
🏀Who won’t be back next year? (Darian’s pick below)
🏀Was Mark Williams’ role handled the right way?
🏀Where does CLT’s future rank?
Listen + Subscribe: https://t.co/yYtb0Q1MH0 pic.twitter.com/iyBd6AfhJC – 6:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is questionable with a right quad contusion tomorrow against Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful with a right eye contusion. #Cavs – 5:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad) is listed QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Hornets. Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is DOUBTFUL. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as doubtful. – 5:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
No Mark Williams tonight vs. Utah, per Steve Clifford. Nick Richards gets the start. pic.twitter.com/mY7TxTqJAl – 5:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Nick Richards improvement last summer
“It’s funny, he worked hard and got better, it’s amaizng how that happens” (Said with a large dose of sarcasm) – 5:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
No Mark Williams tonight per Steve Clifford, Nick Richards gets the start. – 5:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry been on fire recently ❤️🔥
@Terry Rozier x @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/hUEQ0FAUxT – 4:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – 3:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson remains OUT tonight vs. Charlotte with a finger sprain – 1:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
what’s everyone smiling about??
(wrong answers only) pic.twitter.com/MELkxbbIV2 – 1:13 PM
