Jazz vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,595,580 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $5,715,379 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus

@EricPincus

Changes in he loss column, however:

PHX: 29

DAL/GST/LAC: 33

LAL/MIN/NOP: 34

OKC/UTA: 35

POR: 36

3 don’t make the play-in – Changes in he loss column, however:PHX: 29DAL/GST/LAC: 33LAL/MIN/NOP: 34OKC/UTA: 35POR: 363 don’t make the play-in – 3:04 AM