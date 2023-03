Joel Embiid: 'I think I'm unguardable'

Embiid then went a bit deeper with his thoughts on Thybulle’s comments. “Playing in Philly is not easy,” he added. “It’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. Every year, you’re expected to win. It doesn’t even matter if they believe that you have a good team or a good enough team to win a championship. That’s the expectations and that’s why there’s not a lot of people that can play here and survive here.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023