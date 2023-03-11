Joel Embiid on Philly: 'There’s not a lot of people that can play here and survive here'

Embiid then went a bit deeper with his thoughts on Thybulle’s comments. “Playing in Philly is not easy,” he added. “It’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. Every year, you’re expected to win. It doesn’t even matter if they believe that you have a good team or a good enough team to win a championship. That’s the expectations and that’s why there’s not a lot of people that can play here and survive here.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid elbow touches per game, 2021-22: 4.8
Joel Embiid elbow touches per game, 2022-23: 9.4
In the summer, Embiid decided to make the elbow/nail area his go-to floor spot. And when the game was on the line against Portland, that is where he went: theathletic.com/4297708/2023/0… – 9:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: “Honestly, I just wanted to get to my spot, which is that free-throw area. And once I got there, I just knew I had to make it.”
Embiid hits game-winning jumper to lift #Sixers and spoil Matisse Thybulle’s homecoming inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 9:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid hits game-winning jumper to lift Sixers and spoil Matisse Thybulle’s homecoming inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 9:14 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 13-20 FG
✅ 13-18 FT
Embiid has made at least 10 FG and 10 FT in a game an NBA-leading 18 times this season.
He’s scored at least 20 points in 26 straight games, matching the longest such streak of his career.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:10 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs Portland Trail Blazers takeaways: Joel Embiid is ‘unguardable’, Tyrese Maxey’s defensive effort, Matisse Thybulle’s safe haven inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 9:09 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I don’t want to fall into some MVP debate or whine that he’s unappreciated. I’ll just say Joel Embiid is very good at basketball, his skill set is ridiculous & what he’s doing this season is not normal for any player, regardless of size, but his size makes it all the more special – 8:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Nikola Jokic of #Nuggets, despite back-to-back losses to #Bulls and #Spurs, remains the -250 favorite to win #MVP. Joel Embiid at +300 might be a good bet. He leads #NBA in scoring. Darkest of dark horses remains Domantas Sabonis of #Kings, who could win West with more Denver Ls. – 8:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Trail Blazers takeaways: Joel Embiid is ‘unguardable’, Tyrese Maxey’s defensive effort, Matisse Thybulle’s safe haven inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 7:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid: “I mean, I’ve said it. I think I’m unguardable. You know it’s all about using that and trying to make my teammates better. With that comes a lot of double- and triple-teams every game.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 7:23 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Never seen the version of Joel Embiid we’re getting this season. #Prime pic.twitter.com/8xeqNDdivW – 6:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers – #Portland #TrailBlazers takeaways: Joel Embiid is ‘unguardable’, Tyrese Maxey’s defensive effort, Matisse Thybulle’s safe haven inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 6:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Portland Trail Blazers takeaways: Joel Embiid is ‘unguardable’, Tyrese Maxey’s defensive effort, Matisse Thybulle’s safe haven inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid hits game-winning jumper to lift #Sixers and spoil Matisse Thybulle’s homecoming inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 1:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid says he’s ‘unguardable,’ and his silky smooth game-winner vs. Blazers shows exactly why
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 1:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Embiid drain game-winner to cap 76ers comeback over Blazers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/11/wat… – 1:02 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Asked Georges Niang what he makes of all the vitriol in the MVP conversation.
Among other things, he referenced Embiid’s footwork and midrange game:
“I mean, the moves that he’s doing at 7 feet…I’m 6’8”, 6’7”, I’m like, ‘How does that work again?’.”
Full quote: pic.twitter.com/RRJOZjop5n – 11:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid hit game-winning jumper to lift Sixers and spoil Matisse Thybulle’s homecoming inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 11:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid and Doc also credited Embiid’s work playing at the nail/elbow with opening up opportunities like tonight’s game winner:
“That’s a perfect spot,” Embiid said.
Wrote about that part of Embiid’s game, coincidentally, after last Sixers-Blazers game:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc credited Harden for a “hell of a read” on Embiid’s game-winner. Instead of coming for fake DHO following inbound, he cut to give space.
“There’s 10 people that can see that … 99.9 percent of the league would have come anyway and brought their guy and crowded the (area).” – 11:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It is a crime — a basketball crime, anyway — what Joel Embiid did to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-scores-… – 11:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid gave his thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s recent comments #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/10/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Here is what Joel Embiid said about Matisse Thybulle after the game. pic.twitter.com/iJ2lbqaaHO – 10:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid told reporters tonight about his discussion with Matisse Thybulle — “I kind of told him I kind of was unhappy with some of the comments that was made lately.”
Embiid then launched into a thought about what it takes to play and succeed in Philly: pic.twitter.com/hnwc2VnZMz – 10:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid hit game-winning jumper to lift Sixers and spoil Matisse Thybulle’s homecoming inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
(Throws voice) Who drafted this Embiid kid? Gotta be one of the best GMs ever, no? – 10:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers credited James Harden with making a great read on the final possession.
The play was supposed to be a DHO w/ multiple options. But, once he saw Embiid caught the ball at a better spot than anticipated, Harden cut out of the play to pull Jerami Grant away from helping. – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers credited James Harden with making a smart read to cut away from Joel Embiid on the final possession, creating extra space for Embiid to get his game-winning shot off. – 9:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 76ers complete the 21-point comeback to win at home against Portland!
Joel Embiid leads Philly to its 5th win in 6 games with his 2nd consecutive 39-point game. 😱
pic.twitter.com/3vWyDN6ADK – 9:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations on yet another high-drama Sixers game in Philly, this one capped by Joel Embiid in the clutch:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Embiid wins the game for the #Sixers. He left his mark into another big-time game. #BrotherlyLove
pic.twitter.com/dl8hPrZG0a – 9:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
If you find the star, that’s all that matters. Philadelphia found the star with Embiid. – 9:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid put the ski mask on and stole one for the Sixers phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 9:36 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
There’s nothing Joel Embiid can’t do on the floor this season. His game is on a completely different level, different stratosphere. He’s playing winning basketball night in and night out, leading the #Sixers. Amazing! #BrotherlyLove – 9:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades following Joel Embiid lifting the team to a win over the Blazers at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 9:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers lead for one second tonight. It was the right one.
Joel Embiid’s fadeaway jumper gives them a 120-119 win over Portland. He scored 39 points. Fans got a bunch of Chik-fil-A. The Sixers are 44-22. – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 120, Blazers 119 on another wild finish capped by Embiid’s game-winning turnaround. That was the Sixers’ first lead of the game after trailing by as many as 21 points. He finishes with 39 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Up next: Sunday vs. Washington. – 9:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Joel Embiid hits shot to give the 76ers a 120-119 lead over the Blazers with 1.1 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/wqcKE9FEAP – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
39 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
3 BLK
Game-winning bucket. pic.twitter.com/79ra7yx0qO – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 120, Blazers 119.
Joel Embiid saves the day, finishing with 39 points and hitting the game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds to go – giving Philadelphia its first, and only, lead of the night.
Anfernee Simons finished with 34 points to lead Portland. – 9:31 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid’s immense size combined with his high skill level is just incomprehensible sometimes – 9:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Embiid gets to the middle and gets the fadeaway jumper to go down for Philly’s first lead of the game. Sixers 120, Blazers 119: 1.1 seconds to play, Portland ball after the timeout. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
An absolutely absurd night of shotmaking from Embiid just gave the Sixers a 1-pt lead with 1 second left.
He motioned to his teammates with 1 finger — one stop. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid motioning to the crowd to stand up and get loud as he sets up for his second free throw. Sixers have tied the game. – 9:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It can all disappear so quickly. Blazers were in control and now they lead 114-112 with just under 3 minutes to go and Embiid is going to the line. – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blazers 96, Sixers 85 at the end of the third. Sixers briefly got the deficit down to single digits, but they have work to do in the final period. Embiid with 30-5-4. Sixers are shooting just 6-of-22 from 3-point range, while Portland is 14-of-29 from deep. – 8:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Feels like a potential massive scoring night for Embiid.
He’s up to 26 points four minutes into the third quarter and the Sixers, who have just cut the lead to 10 points, look like they’re going to need it to win. – 8:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on Thybulle to open the second half.
Probably won’t matter if Simons continues to cook, of course. – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Blazers 71, Sixers 56. Embiid has 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, but the Sixers’ offense has been clunky otherwise. Blazers are shooting 62 percent from the floor and 11-of-19 from long range. – 8:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@ZachLowe_NBA weighed in on the Jokic/Embiid comparisons 👀
More on @ESPNPlus ➡️ es.pn/3T435iR pic.twitter.com/UB89tKTERm – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers have been absolutely dreadful. Portland is shooting 25-for-37 from the field, including 10-for-15 from 3, and lead 68-50 late in the first half.
Sixers not named Joel Embiid are a combined 12-for-33 in this game. – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Blazers 37, Sixers 29 after 1 here in Philly.
Joel Embiid has 14 points on 5-6 shooting, but is 4-8 from the foul line.
Anfernee Simmons had 13 and Jerami Grant 11 for Portland, which made its first 6 3s of the game to jump out to an early lead. – 7:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers getting out of that quarter only down eight feels like a win.
Getting torched from the 3-point line, bunch of mistakes from Embiid (two turnovers, four missed free throws… still a 14-point quarter for him) and McDaniels/Melton picking up a bunch of fouls. – 7:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blazers 37, Sixers 29 at the end of the first. Sixers fell behind by as many as 15 but finally strung together some stops to chip away in the final minutes. Embiid with 14 points on 5-of-6 from the floor (but 4-of-8 from the FT line) and 4 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is 4/8 at the FT line thus far. After the last miss, a surprised crowd stood up and cheered to show support for the big fella before he laced the second of 2 FTs. – 7:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid entered tonight with a streak of 30 straight made free throws. He opened 3 for 7 vs. the Blazers. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Two games after going 19-of-19 from the free throw line, Embiid is an uncharacteristic 3-of-7 to start this game. – 7:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Drew is doing the best he can but the Embiid matchup is going about how you’d expect. – 7:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Howard Beck agreeing w/ Zach Lowe that Morey has contributed to false-binary in MVP debate.
“I feel like it is concerning the way he has kind of weighed into this….this is feeling a lot like politics where ….if you are against Joel Embiid you’re now are against freedom…” pic.twitter.com/vdi5eXtKRJ – 7:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are making everything so far. The thing that will decide this game is whether they can survive the minutes Embiid is on the floor and Nurkic is not. That didn’t go well the last time they played when Nurk got in early foul trouble. Tonight he’s on a minutes restriction. – 7:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard got up a little slowly after that last play and gave an official a mouthful for not calling a foul on Embiid during a drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/eCT6GbPgHB – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs. Blazers :
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle’s new beginning, Joel Embiid and James Harden’s pairing… youtu.be/_bjPkIxx0MA via @YouTube – 11:26 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Have said it for the last 2-3 weeks — Embiid’s case will be undeniable if he dominates March and leads Philadelphia through this gauntlet of a schedule. – 11:23 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
NBA.com now has Joel Embiid in 2nd on the MVP ladder.
A 4-1 road trip with massive performances against Milwaukee, Indiana, and Minnesota helped him move ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. – 11:21 AM
NBA.com now has Joel Embiid in 2nd on the MVP ladder.
“I’ve said it: I think I’m unguardable,” Joel Embiid said. “It’s all about using that and trying to make my teammates better. With that comes a lot of doubles and triple teams every single game. So it’s about, ‘How do I make my teammates better every game?’ But you know, it’s not just about offense. Defensively, we gotta be better. I thought in the fourth quarter we did a better job but that’s how we gotta start the game.” -via Clutch Points / March 11, 2023
Thybulle was talking with Joel Embiid before Friday’s 120-119 Sixers victory and after the win, the big fella stated that he didn’t like his comments. “I loved him when he was here,” said Embiid. “I kinda told him I kinda was not happy with some of the comments that was made lately, but it’s whatever.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023
“Some guys have different mindsets,” Embiid finished. “For some guys, it’s all about winning, and for some guys, it’s all about just playing basketball, but like I said he was great when we had him here. I wish him well. I still believe that he has a lot of potential and it’s all about him putting the work in and especially shooting and defensively, he’s a monster.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023