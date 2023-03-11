Julius Randle criticizes officiating after loss against Clippers

Fred Katz: Julius Randle, not thrilled with officiating today. Asked what he was unhappy with, he said “All you gotta do is watch the game.” When asked about the refs having a no-blood, no-foul approach, he said “Oh, there was fucking blood.”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
And Randle shooting 5-of-18 is no where near the biggest problem today.
NY was about to head into the 4th quarter with the lead. Instead, Randle throws an elbow at Plumlee’s face with 0.3 seconds left. After the tech and two more FT’s, Knicks are down 2
Sparks a 14-4 run for LA – 6:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
And then Randle throws a temper tantrum on the sideline, exploding at teammates and coaches and security personal.
Randle then pouts at the end of the bench for the first 6 mins of the 4th quarter. – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA allowed 35.6% FGs to Knicks today.
Only LA opponent this year to shoot worse from field: Lakers in October (35.1%)
Julius Randle: 19 points, 5/24 FGs. – 6:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle has played phenomenally well most of the season. Much of his turnaround has been correctly attributed to his improved mental approach
That said, this loss today in LA is on him. Randle should apologize to each of his teammates, who continue to play their hearts out – 6:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Everything Randle got going into halftime as far as momentum goes, he gave right back in that 3rd quarter, saving worst for last.
Brutal LBF/tech sequence gives LA 76-74 lead going into final quarter of play.
Leonard woke up, scoring 19 of his game-high 29 points in 3rd. – 5:49 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Randle charged with tech for throwing an elbow. It’s his fourth foul with a whole quarter left to play. – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The review results in a technical foul on Randle, which is weird. – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And they are reviewing and it certainly looks like it could be upgraded to a flagrant on Randle – elbow at Plumlee’s head. – 5:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Julius Randle is in foul trouble. He’s also 1/11 FGs inside the arc, 3/19 overall. He has been frustrated.
Knicks have benefitted from refs not really calling fouls on either team, but he was extra after Mann miss and now we have a Billy Kennedy review. – 5:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And now Tbihbodeau had to restrain Randle after he is called for his fourth foul. – 5:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fouling Randle allowed him to end nasty first half on good note for him AND Knicks, who now lead 49-47 at halftime.
The streak of prohibiting 30 points in a quarter snaps at 6 for Clippers. LA held to only 5 FT attempts in 1st half, and they missed 4 of them. – 5:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers trail Knicks 49-47 at the half. PG has 13 points, Kawhi Leonard 10. Julius Randle, despite being 2-for-11, has 9 points for Knicks. – 5:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks bench (and normal bench guy Quickley) keeping them afloat, somehow up two at halftime with Randle 2-for-11, Barrett 1-for-4. Grimes and Quickley playing well, along with bench players – Hart, Hartenstein, Obi. – 5:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Randle started this game missing 9 of first 10 before his first FT attempts.
Let’s see how the stripe influences his turnaround (he split the pair) – 5:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One of those days — Josh Hart with the pass ahead to Randle and Paul George blocks him from behind and he’s now 1-for-8. – 4:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA off to 8-2 start over Knicks. Thibs timeout 3.5 minutes in.
Barrett got eaten up by Kawhi at MSG, so Randle is taking that matchup on to start. Kawhi missed first two, but then got in Randle chest in paint.
Morris: 2 3s already. He was 2/17 3s in previous 6 games. – 4:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.
Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/11
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Immanuel Quickley – 3:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.
Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)
Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)
Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27
Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young
Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb – 3:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Mitchell with 25 at half, the Heat opponent high this season is 49 by Jayson Tatum. Knicks’ Randle had 43 points against Heat earlier in this homestand. – 9:21 PM
Fred Katz: Randle also said he was “bad” today, independent of officiating. Also said he was going after an official on the bench when they were holding him back, not anyone on the team. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 11, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle now leads the NBA in total minutes. Asked by reporters if he’d consider resting Randle, Thibodeau said, “You can give them a day off. And you can give them a day off when they’re not playing too. There are different ways to give days off.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 11, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle losing his cool and yelling at a Knicks security guard near the bench. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 11, 2023