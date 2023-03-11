Karl-Anthony Towns may come off the bench

When or if Karl-Anthony Towns returns to the court this season, Finch has said he and Towns are open to different avenues of what that return might look like. That could include Towns coming off the bench, especially if he is on a minutes restriction when he starts playing again. “We feel KAT is able to help us regardless of what the situation is,” Finch said. “If it’s a minutes restriction, maybe you’re strategic and he comes off the bench to start with that, depending what the minutes are. I think he would be open to anything at that point in time.”
Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said that it’s possible, depending on when Karl-Anthony Towns gets back, that “maybe you’re strategic and he comes off the bench to start with that, depending on what the minutes are.”
Finch said he thinks KAT would be open to anything. – 1:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns was doing some “live ball” work, which means stuff like 2 vs. 0 with player development coaches. More updates from Finch’s availability coming later – 1:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked when Karl-Anthony Towns will begin practicing:
“I don’t know. I would imagine we could get him into some 5-on-0 stuff coming up here soon. But I haven’t had that conversation yet.” – 1:09 PM
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch was asked by .@JaceFrederick if there might come a point where there’s not enough time left in the season for Karl-Anthony Towns to come back, that it wouldn’t be worth it to bring him back. Here was Finch’s answer: pic.twitter.com/XbuSlR0TcN -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 9, 2023