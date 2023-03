Karl-Anthony Towns may come off the bench

When or if Karl-Anthony Towns returns to the court this season, Finch has said he and Towns are open to different avenues of what that return might look like. That could include Towns coming off the bench, especially if he is on a minutes restriction when he starts playing again. “We feel KAT is able to help us regardless of what the situation is,” Finch said. “If it’s a minutes restriction, maybe you’re strategic and he comes off the bench to start with that, depending what the minutes are. I think he would be open to anything at that point in time.”Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune