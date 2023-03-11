Live stream: Kings 67, Suns 59

The Sacramento Kings (39-26) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-29) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Sacramento Kings 67, Phoenix Suns 59 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings outrebounded the Suns in the first half. Phoenix is top 5 in offensive rebounding but had only two offensive reb in the first half.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Excellent half for Sacramento. Overcoming an early 11 point hole to lead by 8 at half.

Excellent half for Sacramento. Overcoming an early 11 point hole to lead by 8 at half.

Hope the entire Kings locker room is giving Lyles, Mitchell & Edwards some love. They turned the game around.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 67-59 at the half. Huge turnaround for Kings. Bench has been incredible, especially Kessler Edwards and Trey Lyles.

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings lead the Suns at the half and their two leading scorers are Trey Lyles (11 pts) and Kessler Edwards (9 pts).

Kings lead the Suns at the half and their two leading scorers are Trey Lyles (11 pts) and Kessler Edwards (9 pts).

Just like we all predicted.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: SAC 67, PHX 59

Booker: 17 Pts, 7-13 FG

Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-8 FG

Paul: 4 Pts, 8 Ast, 1-3 FG

Sabonis: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2-5 FG

Halftime: SAC 67, PHX 59

Booker: 17 Pts, 7-13 FG

Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-8 FG

Paul: 4 Pts, 8 Ast, 1-3 FG

Sabonis: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2-5 FG

PHX: 13-15 FT; SAC: 21-26 FT

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Bench conduct warning on the Kings. Not sure what happened there.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Booker wanted the officials to look at the foul by Kessler Edwards to see if it was a flagrant. They looked and quickly decided it was a common foul.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Kings' previous season high for FTAs in the first half was 21 and they're up to 26.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Pretty wild that the Kings are going to the line for free throws 25-26 with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter. Not a lot of cheap ones.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

don't worry about those ticket prices without KD because after fans see this game they'll give up mortgage payments for FREE THROWS

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox triple. The Kings need him to heat up.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Huerter goes to the bench with his third foul. Trey Lyles returns.

Huerter goes to the bench with his third foul. Trey Lyles returns.

Current lineup: Fox, Edwards, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If you are reading this, you too were just whistled for a foul in Suns vs. Kings

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Casual NBA Fans: “The Fox & The Ox are the big two in Sacramento.”

Casual NBA Fans: "The Fox & The Ox are the big two in Sacramento."

NBA Geniuses: "Nah"

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kessler Edwards for 3. He has nine points and five rebounds in eight minutes.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings assertive play has gotten them to the charity stripe 💪

Currently shooting 14-of-18 at the line 😤

Kings assertive play has gotten them to the charity stripe 💪

Currently shooting 14-of-18 at the line 😤

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Ok Kessler Edwards! Making the most of your opportunity!

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns had a lot of edge at the start of this game, got frustrated by the officiating and then lost it. Down 6 midway through the second quarter.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Not every day you see a Monk get baptized, but Josh Okogie provides:

Not every day you see a Monk get baptized, but Josh Okogie provides:

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kessler Edwards steal. Kessler Edwards layup. Kings 49, Suns 43.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Devin Booker returns to the game and so does Kessler Edwards.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

What

Fox, Sabonis and Monk off the bench.

Then they have a bunch of guys who can play off those three in Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Mitchell, Lyles, Davis and Metu.

What #Kings have are three guys who can really go for big numbers.

Fox, Sabonis and Monk off the bench.

Then they have a bunch of guys who can play off those three in Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Mitchell, Lyles, Davis and Metu.

Very deep and talented team. Up 47-43 in 2nd. #Suns

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Metu And-1. The Kings need a snack table set up at the free throw line.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We got our Josh Okogie poster. He had been hunting for a while.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We are less than 1 minute into the 2Q and the Kings have already taken 17 free throws. Might be a long game at this rate!

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker and referee Ray Acosta were having an heated exchange at the end of the 1st quarter.

Devin Booker and referee Ray Acosta were having an heated exchange at the end of the 1st quarter. #Suns up 32-31 on Payne's layup at the buzzer.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Pepperdine alum getting active on the glass 🙌

The Pepperdine alum getting active on the glass 🙌

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 32, SAC 31

Booker: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG

Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-4 FG

Paul: 2 Pts, 6 Ast, 1-3 FG

End of 1Q: PHX 32, SAC 31

Booker: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG

Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-4 FG

Paul: 2 Pts, 6 Ast, 1-3 FG

Sabonis: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings rally behind the energetic play of Kessler Edwards. Shake off a 17-6 deficit to finish the first with down just 32-31.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have not appreciated the whistle this quarter. They lead by 1.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Payne picks up his 3rd foul just before the end of the 1st quarter. Couple tough ones with the Kings in the bonus

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Four points and five rebounds in six minutes for Kessler Edwards.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Gorgeous drive and dumpoff from Ish Wainright to Jock Landale there. Strong finish from Jock too

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Great recovery from Sacramento. They took a shot to the chin to open the game and have found a way to tie it up before the end of the first quarter.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kessler Edwards with another board a then a putback. Kings have clawed back to within 3.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton gets hit with a tech for his reaction after a foul on Terrence Ross. Suns thought Domantas Sabonis traveled there

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell & Kessler Edwards have made an immediate difference.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes snaps the Suns' 10-0 run with an 8 footer in the lane. 17-8 Suns.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mike Brown is going to Kessler Edwards early in this one with his team trailing the Suns 17-6.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Not a great start from the Kings. Settling for long range jumpers, allowing the Suns to get inside the arc with ease.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns up 17-6 while shooting 7-for-12 and holding Sacramento to 2-of-9 shooting. Pretty strong statement on both ends to start this one

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker has 10 points in the game's first five minutes. He's getting trapped in the half-court but is finding other openings still. He's so good at that as a star.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker at it again early. 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 4 minutes of this one

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings assistant Doug Christie told @GGerould pregame that they want to pick up CP3 full court. They've done it early and CP3 was forced to call timeout.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Filthy spin move by Devin Booker. Man he's been on a tear lately

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huerter from 18 to get the Kings on the board. 2-2.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

I could be wrong, but that looked like Positive K in the hallway.

“What’s your man got to do with me?”

“I got a man.”

“I’m not trying to hear that see.”

"What's your man got to do with me?"

"I got a man."

"I'm not trying to hear that see."

Halftime performance on 90s night? #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“If you’re around greatness, it brings out greatness in you.”

#Kings coach Mike Brown on how having Kevin Durant has helped Devin Booker elevate his game.

"If you're around greatness, it brings out greatness in you."

#Kings coach Mike Brown on how having Kevin Durant has helped Devin Booker elevate his game.

"He's a competitor and he's that guy as well." #Suns

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The ’92-’93 Suns team was STACKED — but how many were named to the 1993 All-Star team?

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“To see him get triple-doubles… I hope we don’t take that for granted because that stuff is hard.”

"To see him get triple-doubles… I hope we don't take that for granted because that stuff is hard."

Head Coach Mike Brown on @Domantas Sabonis 's tenacious effort for the team day in and day out. 👑

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We talked about the attraction of the players here.”

Mike Brown on when he took the job as #Kings head coach. 8:22 PM “We talked about the attraction of the players here.”Mike Brown on when he took the job as #Kings head coach. pic.twitter.com/RHwG02K3Fd

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams is “most concerned” with keeping the same “indentity” regardless of who’s playing on the floor when considering the 23 different starting lineups and the trades. #Suns 7:28 PM Monty Williams is “most concerned” with keeping the same “indentity” regardless of who’s playing on the floor when considering the 23 different starting lineups and the trades. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7w9zPRHr7S

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk and Terence Davis out here getting ready for tonight's Kings-Suns game. Sacramento is seeking its first 40-win season since 2005-06.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST:

-We talked Denver and their defense; do we trust it to hold up against good teams?

-Sacramento and their defense: do we trust it at all?

-The Future of NBA Team-building

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Phoenix Suns @Suns

𝟔/𝟏𝟑/𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑 – 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟑

Despite not leading in either of the first two overtimes, Dan Majerle & Charles Barkley helped the Suns outscore the Bulls 15-7 in 3OT to secure the thrilling Game 3 victory!

𝟔/𝟏𝟑/𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑 – 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟑

Despite not leading in either of the first two overtimes, Dan Majerle & Charles Barkley helped the Suns outscore the Bulls 15-7 in 3OT to secure the thrilling Game 3 victory!

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Next five games West teams 10-13

10)

11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR

12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX

Next five games West teams 10-13

10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU

11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR

12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX

13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

It's 76 degrees and partly cloudy here in Phoenix with a 50% chance of lighting the beam tonight.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Nuggets are running away with the West but nobody believes they'll do the same in the postseason. Phoenix has questions, Memphis isn't ready and the champs are reeling. Who's coming out of the West?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.

Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac)

Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.

No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.

Here's Tom Thibodeau and Tyronn Lue on Knicks interior defense and how LA may adjust.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Suns (H) 90s Away Throwbacks vs. Kings (A) Traditional Homes

6.4*/10

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Suns (H) 90s Away Throwbacks vs. Kings (A) Traditional Homes

6.4*/10

(Includes automatic three-point deduction for NBA permitting road team to wear white)

Phoenix Suns @Suns

