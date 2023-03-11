Live stream: Kings 67, Suns 59

The Sacramento Kings (39-26) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-29) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Sacramento Kings 67, Phoenix Suns 59 (Half)

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings outrebounded the Suns in the first half. Phoenix is top 5 in offensive rebounding but had only two offensive reb in the first half. – 10:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mama there goes that 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox connects on the triple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5wNrxi7Zk10:18 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent half for Sacramento. Overcoming an early 11 point hole to lead by 8 at half.
Hope the entire Kings locker room is giving Lyles, Mitchell & Edwards some love. They turned the game around. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 67-59 at the half. Huge turnaround for Kings. Bench has been incredible, especially Kessler Edwards and Trey Lyles. – 10:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 67, Suns 59 – 10:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings lead the Suns at the half and their two leading scorers are Trey Lyles (11 pts) and Kessler Edwards (9 pts).
Just like we all predicted. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 67, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-8 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 8 Ast, 1-3 FG
Sabonis: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2-5 FG
PHX: 13-15 FT; SAC: 21-26 FT – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bench conduct warning on the Kings. Not sure what happened there. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fox for 3. Kings lead 67-57. – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Booker wanted the officials to look at the foul by Kessler Edwards to see if it was a flagrant. They looked and quickly decided it was a common foul. – 10:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Kings’ previous season high for FTAs in the first half was 21 and they’re up to 26. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pretty wild that the Kings are going to the line for free throws 25-26 with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter. Not a lot of cheap ones. – 10:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
don’t worry about those ticket prices without KD because after fans see this game they’ll give up mortgage payments for FREE THROWS – 10:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox triple. The Kings need him to heat up. – 10:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huerter goes to the bench with his third foul. Trey Lyles returns.
Current lineup: Fox, Edwards, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis. – 10:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Sabonis. – 10:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you are reading this, you too were just whistled for a foul in Suns vs. Kings – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Casual NBA Fans: “The Fox & The Ox are the big two in Sacramento.”
NBA Geniuses: “Nah” 👇 pic.twitter.com/IhxxqynuU69:58 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards for 3. He has nine points and five rebounds in eight minutes. – 9:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings assertive play has gotten them to the charity stripe 💪
Currently shooting 14-of-18 at the line 😤
@Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/kIVoQV7pCk9:57 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
JOSH OKOGIE WITH THE POSTER! pic.twitter.com/K6lz0QsZ6S9:53 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Ok Kessler Edwards! Making the most of your opportunity! – 9:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Another triple, this time assisted by @Malik Monk 🔵👑
@Trey Lyles 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1kBKWpk5xN9:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns had a lot of edge at the start of this game, got frustrated by the officiating and then lost it. Down 6 midway through the second quarter. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not every day you see a Monk get baptized, but Josh Okogie provides:
pic.twitter.com/HNO236cCiz9:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards steal. Kessler Edwards layup. Kings 49, Suns 43. – 9:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Devin Booker returns to the game and so does Kessler Edwards. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What #Kings have are three guys who can really go for big numbers.
Fox, Sabonis and Monk off the bench.
Then they have a bunch of guys who can play off those three in Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Mitchell, Lyles, Davis and Metu.
Very deep and talented team. Up 47-43 in 2nd. #Suns9:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu And-1. The Kings need a snack table set up at the free throw line. – 9:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We got our Josh Okogie poster. He had been hunting for a while. – 9:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles is feeling it. – 9:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We are less than 1 minute into the 2Q and the Kings have already taken 17 free throws. Might be a long game at this rate! – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and referee Ray Acosta were having an heated exchange at the end of the 1st quarter.
#Suns up 32-31 on Payne’s layup at the buzzer. – 9:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Pepperdine alum getting active on the glass 🙌
@Kessler Edwards 👑 pic.twitter.com/0pJEPpMcEe9:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, SAC 31
Booker: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-4 FG
Paul: 2 Pts, 6 Ast, 1-3 FG
Sabonis: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG – 9:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
PAYNE BEATS THE BUZZER 🚨 – 9:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings rally behind the energetic play of Kessler Edwards. Shake off a 17-6 deficit to finish the first with down just 32-31. – 9:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have not appreciated the whistle this quarter. They lead by 1. – 9:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Suns 32, Kings 31 – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne picks up his 3rd foul just before the end of the 1st quarter. Couple tough ones with the Kings in the bonus – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Four points and five rebounds in six minutes for Kessler Edwards. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gorgeous drive and dumpoff from Ish Wainright to Jock Landale there. Strong finish from Jock too – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Great recovery from Sacramento. They took a shot to the chin to open the game and have found a way to tie it up before the end of the first quarter. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards with another board a then a putback. Kings have clawed back to within 3. – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk for 3. Tie game. – 9:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Do your thing, Cam 👌 pic.twitter.com/jSsNeXMYvJ9:32 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis vs the Suns in the paint. pic.twitter.com/B3FpS2RE3A9:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton gets hit with a tech for his reaction after a foul on Terrence Ross. Suns thought Domantas Sabonis traveled there – 9:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Technical foul on Deandre Ayton. – 9:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell & Kessler Edwards have made an immediate difference. – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards with 3 quick rebounds. Nice activity. – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes snaps the Suns’ 10-0 run with an 8 footer in the lane. 17-8 Suns. – 9:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Early Kessler Edwards sighting. – 9:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mike Brown is going to Kessler Edwards early in this one with his team trailing the Suns 17-6. – 9:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a great start from the Kings. Settling for long range jumpers, allowing the Suns to get inside the arc with ease. – 9:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings down 11. Not great. – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 17-6 while shooting 7-for-12 and holding Sacramento to 2-of-9 shooting. Pretty strong statement on both ends to start this one – 9:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has 10 points in the game’s first five minutes. He’s getting trapped in the half-court but is finding other openings still. He’s so good at that as a star. – 9:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Speed kills 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox turn on the jets after the full-court pass from @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/j13m7K9pip9:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker at it again early. 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 4 minutes of this one – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker is engaged.
Has 8. #Suns 13-6. – 9:19 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book threading the needle. pic.twitter.com/Z5p0QJuDUj9:17 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Speed kills 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox turn on the jets after the full-court pass from @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/NWlJPmX8eP9:17 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings assistant Doug Christie told @GGerould pregame that they want to pick up CP3 full court. They’ve done it early and CP3 was forced to call timeout. – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Filthy spin move by Devin Booker. Man he’s been on a tear lately – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter from 18 to get the Kings on the board. 2-2. – 9:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Saturday night smiles. 😃 pic.twitter.com/x7u1uOLQmT9:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I could be wrong, but that looked like Positive K in the hallway.
“What’s your man got to do with me?”
“I got a man.”
“I’m not trying to hear that see.”
Halftime performance on 90s night? #Suns8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you’re around greatness, it brings out greatness in you.”
#Kings coach Mike Brown on how having Kevin Durant has helped Devin Booker elevate his game.
“He’s a competitor and he’s that guy as well.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/PHDp1fMz128:52 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
The ’92-’93 Suns team was STACKED — but how many were named to the 1993 All-Star team?
Know the answer? Play the @SociosUSA 90’s Suns Trivia for a chance to win a $1,000 Phoenix Suns Team Shop shopping spree!
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/8wcQrKaCq98:37 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“To see him get triple-doubles… I hope we don’t take that for granted because that stuff is hard.”
Head Coach Mike Brown on @Domantas Sabonis‘s tenacious effort for the team day in and day out. 👑 pic.twitter.com/WZL9q94kau8:32 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We talked about the attraction of the players here.”
Mike Brown on when he took the job as #Kings head coach. pic.twitter.com/RHwG02K3Fd8:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s hard.”
Monty Williams on Torrey Craig’s role on the team. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0fhM9M5bOp7:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is “most concerned” with keeping the same “indentity” regardless of who’s playing on the floor when considering the 23 different starting lineups and the trades. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7w9zPRHr7S7:28 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk and Terence Davis out here getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Suns game. Sacramento is seeking its first 40-win season since 2005-06. pic.twitter.com/MEUTSjxoLH7:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Heading to arena for #Suns #Kings game. pic.twitter.com/gCeA6d8eG27:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m really bad at this, but having a good time with the @PrizePicks partnership. I mixed it up for tonight’s games and went with six players. I expect a high scoring game in Phoenix. The Pelicans have a lot of different looks to throw at Shai. Jrue vs. https://t.co/010FcLlBkp… pic.twitter.com/tr16JJgCpz5:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s 76 degrees and partly cloudy here in Phoenix with a 50% chance of lighting the beam tonight. – 4:38 PM
