Live stream: Kings 67, Suns 59

The Sacramento Kings (39-26) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-29) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Sacramento Kings 67, Phoenix Suns 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings outrebounded the Suns in the first half. Phoenix is top 5 in offensive rebounding but had only two offensive reb in the first half. – 10:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mama there goes that 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox connects on the triple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5wNrxi7Zk – 10:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent half for Sacramento. Overcoming an early 11 point hole to lead by 8 at half.
Hope the entire Kings locker room is giving Lyles, Mitchell & Edwards some love. They turned the game around. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 67-59 at the half. Huge turnaround for Kings. Bench has been incredible, especially Kessler Edwards and Trey Lyles. – 10:16 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings lead the Suns at the half and their two leading scorers are Trey Lyles (11 pts) and Kessler Edwards (9 pts).
Just like we all predicted. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 67, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-8 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 8 Ast, 1-3 FG
Sabonis: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2-5 FG
PHX: 13-15 FT; SAC: 21-26 FT – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bench conduct warning on the Kings. Not sure what happened there. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Booker wanted the officials to look at the foul by Kessler Edwards to see if it was a flagrant. They looked and quickly decided it was a common foul. – 10:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Kings’ previous season high for FTAs in the first half was 21 and they’re up to 26. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pretty wild that the Kings are going to the line for free throws 25-26 with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter. Not a lot of cheap ones. – 10:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
don’t worry about those ticket prices without KD because after fans see this game they’ll give up mortgage payments for FREE THROWS – 10:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huerter goes to the bench with his third foul. Trey Lyles returns.
Current lineup: Fox, Edwards, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis. – 10:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
No.17 is back in the scene 🍪
@Kessler Edwards 👑 pic.twitter.com/e2y3aEb028 – 10:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you are reading this, you too were just whistled for a foul in Suns vs. Kings – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Casual NBA Fans: “The Fox & The Ox are the big two in Sacramento.”
NBA Geniuses: “Nah” 👇 pic.twitter.com/IhxxqynuU6 – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards for 3. He has nine points and five rebounds in eight minutes. – 9:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings assertive play has gotten them to the charity stripe 💪
Currently shooting 14-of-18 at the line 😤
@Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/kIVoQV7pCk – 9:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Another triple, this time assisted by @Malik Monk 🔵👑
@Trey Lyles 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1kBKWpk5xN – 9:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns had a lot of edge at the start of this game, got frustrated by the officiating and then lost it. Down 6 midway through the second quarter. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not every day you see a Monk get baptized, but Josh Okogie provides:
pic.twitter.com/HNO236cCiz – 9:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards steal. Kessler Edwards layup. Kings 49, Suns 43. – 9:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Devin Booker returns to the game and so does Kessler Edwards. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What #Kings have are three guys who can really go for big numbers.
Fox, Sabonis and Monk off the bench.
Then they have a bunch of guys who can play off those three in Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Mitchell, Lyles, Davis and Metu.
Very deep and talented team. Up 47-43 in 2nd. #Suns – 9:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Trey ball, corner pocket 👌
@Trey Lyles 👑 pic.twitter.com/sVzsYMQ6S1 – 9:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu And-1. The Kings need a snack table set up at the free throw line. – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We are less than 1 minute into the 2Q and the Kings have already taken 17 free throws. Might be a long game at this rate! – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and referee Ray Acosta were having an heated exchange at the end of the 1st quarter.
#Suns up 32-31 on Payne’s layup at the buzzer. – 9:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Pepperdine alum getting active on the glass 🙌
@Kessler Edwards 👑 pic.twitter.com/0pJEPpMcEe – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, SAC 31
Booker: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-4 FG
Paul: 2 Pts, 6 Ast, 1-3 FG
Sabonis: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG – 9:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings rally behind the energetic play of Kessler Edwards. Shake off a 17-6 deficit to finish the first with down just 32-31. – 9:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have not appreciated the whistle this quarter. They lead by 1. – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne picks up his 3rd foul just before the end of the 1st quarter. Couple tough ones with the Kings in the bonus – 9:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Day’s hesi goes crazy 😲
@Davion Mitchell | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/YB1pgxY4ux – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Four points and five rebounds in six minutes for Kessler Edwards. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gorgeous drive and dumpoff from Ish Wainright to Jock Landale there. Strong finish from Jock too – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Great recovery from Sacramento. They took a shot to the chin to open the game and have found a way to tie it up before the end of the first quarter. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards with another board a then a putback. Kings have clawed back to within 3. – 9:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis vs the Suns in the paint. pic.twitter.com/B3FpS2RE3A – 9:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton gets hit with a tech for his reaction after a foul on Terrence Ross. Suns thought Domantas Sabonis traveled there – 9:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sabonis is in good company 📝👑
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/l6osjY6WoG – 9:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell & Kessler Edwards have made an immediate difference. – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes snaps the Suns’ 10-0 run with an 8 footer in the lane. 17-8 Suns. – 9:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mike Brown is going to Kessler Edwards early in this one with his team trailing the Suns 17-6. – 9:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a great start from the Kings. Settling for long range jumpers, allowing the Suns to get inside the arc with ease. – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 17-6 while shooting 7-for-12 and holding Sacramento to 2-of-9 shooting. Pretty strong statement on both ends to start this one – 9:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has 10 points in the game’s first five minutes. He’s getting trapped in the half-court but is finding other openings still. He’s so good at that as a star. – 9:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Speed kills 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox turn on the jets after the full-court pass from @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/j13m7K9pip – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker at it again early. 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 4 minutes of this one – 9:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Speed kills 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox turn on the jets after the full-court pass from @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/NWlJPmX8eP – 9:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings assistant Doug Christie told @GGerould pregame that they want to pick up CP3 full court. They’ve done it early and CP3 was forced to call timeout. – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Filthy spin move by Devin Booker. Man he’s been on a tear lately – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I could be wrong, but that looked like Positive K in the hallway.
“What’s your man got to do with me?”
“I got a man.”
“I’m not trying to hear that see.”
Halftime performance on 90s night? #Suns – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you’re around greatness, it brings out greatness in you.”
#Kings coach Mike Brown on how having Kevin Durant has helped Devin Booker elevate his game.
“He’s a competitor and he’s that guy as well.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/PHDp1fMz12 – 8:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The ’92-’93 Suns team was STACKED — but how many were named to the 1993 All-Star team?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/8wcQrKaCq9 – 8:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“To see him get triple-doubles… I hope we don’t take that for granted because that stuff is hard.”
Head Coach Mike Brown on @Domantas Sabonis‘s tenacious effort for the team day in and day out. 👑 pic.twitter.com/WZL9q94kau – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We talked about the attraction of the players here.”
Mike Brown on when he took the job as #Kings head coach. pic.twitter.com/RHwG02K3Fd – 8:22 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book in the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/lnRMchMt5t – 8:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Let’s get it #BeamTeam 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/TQyVuh3Zh4 – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s hard.”
Monty Williams on Torrey Craig’s role on the team. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0fhM9M5bOp – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is “most concerned” with keeping the same “indentity” regardless of who’s playing on the floor when considering the 23 different starting lineups and the trades. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7w9zPRHr7S – 7:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk and Terence Davis out here getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Suns game. Sacramento is seeking its first 40-win season since 2005-06. pic.twitter.com/MEUTSjxoLH – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Heading to arena for #Suns #Kings game. pic.twitter.com/gCeA6d8eG2 – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Danny Leroux joined!
-We talked Denver and their defense; do we trust it to hold up against good teams?
-Sacramento and their defense: do we trust it at all?
-The Future of NBA Team-building
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
youtube.com/live/FLf0QCgv5… – 5:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m really bad at this, but having a good time with the @PrizePicks partnership. I mixed it up for tonight’s games and went with six players. I expect a high scoring game in Phoenix. The Pelicans have a lot of different looks to throw at Shai. Jrue vs. https://t.co/010FcLlBkp… pic.twitter.com/tr16JJgCpz – 5:24 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝟔/𝟏𝟑/𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑 – 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟑
Despite not leading in either of the first two overtimes, Dan Majerle & Charles Barkley helped the Suns outscore the Bulls 15-7 in 3OT to secure the thrilling Game 3 victory!
@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ’68 pic.twitter.com/jwpft12ghT – 5:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 131 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings approach .500 season for first time since 2005-06. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham.
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-approa… – 5:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s 76 degrees and partly cloudy here in Phoenix with a 50% chance of lighting the beam tonight. – 4:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nuggets are running away with the West but nobody believes they’ll do the same in the postseason. Phoenix has questions, Memphis isn’t ready and the champs are reeling. Who’s coming out of the West? sports.yahoo.com/who-will-emerg… – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.
Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.
Here’s Tom Thibodeau and Tyronn Lue on Knicks interior defense and how LA may adjust. pic.twitter.com/mI7sToppVQ – 3:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Suns (H) 90s Away Throwbacks vs. Kings (A) Traditional Homes
6.4*/10
(Includes automatic three-point deduction for NBA permitting road team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/HIQZD3wMoj – 3:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
