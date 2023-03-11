Kings vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 11, 2023- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $3,508,297 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,757,904 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
Changes in he loss column, however:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST/LAC: 33
LAL/MIN/NOP: 34
OKC/UTA: 35
POR: 36
3 don’t make the play-in – 3:04 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home