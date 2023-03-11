Live stream: Knicks 19, Clippers 20

The New York Knicks (39-29) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) at Crypto.com Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

New York Knicks 19, Los Angeles Clippers 20 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers hang onto the lead as first quarter ends 20-19. Kawhi with 8 pts, Morris Sr. with 6. – Clippers hang onto the lead as first quarter ends 20-19. Kawhi with 8 pts, Morris Sr. with 6. – 4:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Julius Randle is in foul trouble – Julius Randle is in foul trouble – 4:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Rough sequence for Westbrook (2 miss FTs after clear path, 3rd turnover, miss corner 3) sparked 8-0 Knicks run. LA lead down to 20-17 as benches filter in. 2:06 left in 1st quarter. – Rough sequence for Westbrook (2 miss FTs after clear path, 3rd turnover, miss corner 3) sparked 8-0 Knicks run. LA lead down to 20-17 as benches filter in. 2:06 left in 1st quarter. – 4:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George just gave the Knicks fans a post-whistle off the glass windmill. It’s only 1:22pm PT. PG means it when he says he is feeling better 😂 – Paul George just gave the Knicks fans a post-whistle off the glass windmill. It’s only 1:22pm PT. PG means it when he says he is feeling better 😂 – 4:23 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Knicks are 2 of 12 (16.7%) from the field so far. – Knicks are 2 of 12 (16.7%) from the field so far. – 4:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No tribute video for Isaiah Hartenstein, but he did get a welcome back mention from Clippers just now. – No tribute video for Isaiah Hartenstein, but he did get a welcome back mention from Clippers just now. – 4:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA off to 8-2 start over Knicks. Thibs timeout 3.5 minutes in.

Barrett got eaten up by Kawhi at MSG, so Randle is taking that matchup on to start. Kawhi missed first two, but then got in Randle chest in paint.

Morris: 2 3s already. He was 2/17 3s in previous 6 games. – LA off to 8-2 start over Knicks. Thibs timeout 3.5 minutes in.Barrett got eaten up by Kawhi at MSG, so Randle is taking that matchup on to start. Kawhi missed first two, but then got in Randle chest in paint.Morris: 2 3s already. He was 2/17 3s in previous 6 games. – 4:17 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks are 1-6 shooting -0-3 from 3. And it’s 8-2 Clippers and a timeout for Thibodeau. – Knicks are 1-6 shooting -0-3 from 3. And it’s 8-2 Clippers and a timeout for Thibodeau. – 4:15 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Morris Sr. with two 3-pointers as Clippers lead Knicks 8-2 in the early going of an early game. – Morris Sr. with two 3-pointers as Clippers lead Knicks 8-2 in the early going of an early game. – 4:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

While Isaiah Hartenstein is here — Moses Brown is not. Inactive on two-way contract and with Westchester Knicks. – While Isaiah Hartenstein is here — Moses Brown is not. Inactive on two-way contract and with Westchester Knicks. – 3:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.

Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 3/11

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Russell Westbrook

NYK

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson

Quentin Grimes

Immanuel Quickley – STARTERS 3/11LACKawhi LeonardMarcus Morris Sr.Ivica ZubacPaul GeorgeRussell WestbrookNYKRJ BarrettJulius RandleMitchell RobinsonQuentin GrimesImmanuel Quickley – 3:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.

Here’s Tom Thibodeau and Tyronn Lue on Knicks interior defense and how LA may adjust. 3:32 PM No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.Here’s Tom Thibodeau and Tyronn Lue on Knicks interior defense and how LA may adjust. pic.twitter.com/mI7sToppVQ

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Had to share this here because:

– something to watch with Mitchell Robinson on offensive rebounds/Knicks 2nd chance 3s

– 3:26 PM Had to share this here because:– something to watch with Mitchell Robinson on offensive rebounds/Knicks 2nd chance 3s @Fred Katz getting good mood Tom Thibodeau 😄 pic.twitter.com/62s36arJtv

Mike Richman @mikegrich

I have this framed, autographed Mason Plumlee jersey (don’t ask) that someone bought from me and never picked up. It’s yours if you come pick it up this weekend. 3:18 PM I have this framed, autographed Mason Plumlee jersey (don’t ask) that someone bought from me and never picked up. It’s yours if you come pick it up this weekend. pic.twitter.com/pM59C86Fsc

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson underwent X-rays on his foot and they were negative. Called it a “bruise” – Tom Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson underwent X-rays on his foot and they were negative. Called it a “bruise” – 3:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Isaiah Hartenstein said he tweaked his ankle in the Kings game contesting a Sabonis shot, which is how he ended up on the injury report for today’s game. Said he’s fine and he’ll play today. – Isaiah Hartenstein said he tweaked his ankle in the Kings game contesting a Sabonis shot, which is how he ended up on the injury report for today’s game. Said he’s fine and he’ll play today. – 3:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Today will be an interesting Russ game even besides the dimes.

He played quite well at New York in January. Didn’t shoot it well from FT line or 3, but found plenty of buckets to go with 8:1 assist-TO ratio and closed in OT. – Today will be an interesting Russ game even besides the dimes.He played quite well at New York in January. Didn’t shoot it well from FT line or 3, but found plenty of buckets to go with 8:1 assist-TO ratio and closed in OT. – 1:55 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

How the

OUT

Jarrett Allen

Caris LeVert

Taurean Prince

PJ Tucker

Eric Gordon

#31, 2021 (Isaiah Todd)

#32, 2023

IN

#24, 2021 (Josh Christopher)

#30, 2023 (swap w/ LAC/OKC, top-6 prot) – How the #Rockets got the “Clippers Pick” stems from the player return of the Harden trade. What’s left:OUTJarrett AllenCaris LeVertTaurean PrincePJ TuckerEric Gordon#31, 2021 (Isaiah Todd)#32, 2023IN#24, 2021 (Josh Christopher)#30, 2023 (swap w/ LAC/OKC, top-6 prot) – 1:49 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Both Mavs and GS face massive road tests tonight in MEM & MIL affecting West standings

If both Mavs & GS win: GS 5, DAL 6 LAC 7

If both lose: GS 6, MIN 7, DAL 8

Mavs win/GS loses: DAL 5, LAC 6

Mavs lose/GS wins GS 5, LAC 6, MIN 7 DAL 8.

You’re excused if your head hurts – Both Mavs and GS face massive road tests tonight in MEM & MIL affecting West standingsIf both Mavs & GS win: GS 5, DAL 6 LAC 7If both lose: GS 6, MIN 7, DAL 8Mavs win/GS loses: DAL 5, LAC 6Mavs lose/GS wins GS 5, LAC 6, MIN 7 DAL 8.You’re excused if your head hurts – 1:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some matchup rankings headed into Knicks at LA for Saturday morning.

Knicks are 🧱 and missing Brunson, but they protect the ball get to line, and crash hard better than Raptors.

Different challenge for LA offense. No team keeps ball out paint better than Knicks. LAC needs FTs. 1:06 PM Some matchup rankings headed into Knicks at LA for Saturday morning.Knicks are 🧱 and missing Brunson, but they protect the ball get to line, and crash hard better than Raptors.Different challenge for LA offense. No team keeps ball out paint better than Knicks. LAC needs FTs. pic.twitter.com/BKS0TldAt1

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA West playoff picture: Lakers threatening to climb above play-in; Clippers, Pelicans bookend 5-10 logjam

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-w… – 12:00 PM NBA West playoff picture: Lakers threatening to climb above play-in; Clippers, Pelicans bookend 5-10 logjam