Live stream: Knicks 19, Clippers 20

The New York Knicks (39-29) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
New York Knicks 19, Los Angeles Clippers 20 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers hang onto the lead as first quarter ends 20-19. Kawhi with 8 pts, Morris Sr. with 6. – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rough sequence for Westbrook (2 miss FTs after clear path, 3rd turnover, miss corner 3) sparked 8-0 Knicks run. LA lead down to 20-17 as benches filter in. 2:06 left in 1st quarter. – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George just gave the Knicks fans a post-whistle off the glass windmill. It’s only 1:22pm PT. PG means it when he says he is feeling better 😂 – 4:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No tribute video for Isaiah Hartenstein, but he did get a welcome back mention from Clippers just now. – 4:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA off to 8-2 start over Knicks. Thibs timeout 3.5 minutes in.
Barrett got eaten up by Kawhi at MSG, so Randle is taking that matchup on to start. Kawhi missed first two, but then got in Randle chest in paint.
Morris: 2 3s already. He was 2/17 3s in previous 6 games. – 4:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 1-6 shooting -0-3 from 3. And it’s 8-2 Clippers and a timeout for Thibodeau. – 4:15 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Morris Sr. with two 3-pointers as Clippers lead Knicks 8-2 in the early going of an early game. – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Isaiah Hartenstein is here — Moses Brown is not. Inactive on two-way contract and with Westchester Knicks. – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.
Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/11
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Immanuel Quickley – 3:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team allows fewer points in the paint than the Knicks (45.5). They also got cracked for 38 of 60 paint points in 1st half at Sacramento, and Clippers dunked all over Raptors Wednesday.
Here’s Tom Thibodeau and Tyronn Lue on Knicks interior defense and how LA may adjust. pic.twitter.com/mI7sToppVQ – 3:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Had to share this here because:
– something to watch with Mitchell Robinson on offensive rebounds/Knicks 2nd chance 3s
– @Fred Katz getting good mood Tom Thibodeau 😄 pic.twitter.com/62s36arJtv – 3:26 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Some light reading before today’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Today will be an interesting Russ game even besides the dimes.
He played quite well at New York in January. Didn’t shoot it well from FT line or 3, but found plenty of buckets to go with 8:1 assist-TO ratio and closed in OT. – 1:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Knicks at LA for Saturday morning.
Knicks are 🧱 and missing Brunson, but they protect the ball get to line, and crash hard better than Raptors.
Different challenge for LA offense. No team keeps ball out paint better than Knicks. LAC needs FTs. pic.twitter.com/BKS0TldAt1 – 1:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Midday Hoops!
🕓 1:00PM PT
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/nzEBFFYSyE – 12:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA West playoff picture: Lakers threatening to climb above play-in; Clippers, Pelicans bookend 5-10 logjam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-w… – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA East playoff picture: Knicks projected to face Cavs in first round; Philly has virtually locked top-3 seed
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-e… – 11:49 AM
