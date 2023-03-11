Knicks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $3,770,353 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,511,583 per win

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.

Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)

Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)

Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27

Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young

Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. 3:50 AM Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27Tonight – @ Atlanta – YoungTatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb