Kyle Lowry expected to return tonight vs. Magic

Lowry, who has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness, traveled with the Heat to Orlando and is expected to make his return in Saturday night’s matchup against the Magic at Amway Center. The Heat will issue its updated injury report with Lowry’s status for the game on Saturday afternoon after Friday night’s 119-115 comeback home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick off the back-to-back set. “Kyle is a Hall-of-Fame player,” recently acquired Heat forward Kevin Love said. “If he’s healthy, we know what he’s capable of. He makes great decisions and he is Kyle Lowry. We know what he brings to the table. Multiple time All-Star. All-NBA. Can still get it done in Year 17.”
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry on track to return tonight vs. Magic in Orlando. How Lowry’s Heat teammates believe he will help miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is this Jimmy Butler’s best NBA season? The numbers say he’s been one of the league’s top players this season – 11:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With Kyle Lowry expected to return tonight, there is one area that he can help immediately:
Taking care of the ball
I definitely think he starts, but he will play with the second unit guys a decent bit
They need a settling ball handler right now – 11:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 119-115 victory over Cavaliers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Another clutch game? Yes, another clutch game.
2. With Butler clutchest of them all.
3. And Herro converting when needed.
4. As Lowry moves closer to return.
5. Mitchell with 42. – 8:10 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler got good news in the locker room
Kyle Lowry was letting him drive his Ferrari to the airport LOL
Jimmy: “He said I could drive the Ferrari. I’m rich.” pic.twitter.com/vn3rWCx84E – 11:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat to Orlando for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic, which means expect his return. – 10:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry is traveling to Orlando. Expect him to play tomorrow. – 10:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat for Saturday’s game in Orlando, when he is expected to make his return. – 10:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kevin Love eager for opportunity alongside Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How badly do the Heat need Kyle Lowry back in the lineup? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love will be available tonight vs. Cavs.
Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic out for Heat. – 6:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kevin Love anxious for opportunity alongside Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: The numerology behind Love’s No. 42; and Duncan Robinson sidelined by illness. – 3:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson went from Heat backup center to inactive. What’s next for Robinson? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry out tonight but looks to be nearing his return, and the rest of the Heat injury report – 3:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: How badly do the Heat need Kyle Lowry back in the lineup? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson added to Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Cavs. He has been ruled out because of an illness.
So Heat without Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jovic tonight. – 12:46 PM
More on this storyline
“Just stability,” Heat forward Max Strus said what Lowry brings to the team. “A vet who has been around. A point guard who is going to keep everybody in order and just making us play the right way. Kyle has been around for 17 years. He knows how to play the game. He does it the right way every single time and he’s easy to play with and makes everybody better around him.” -via Miami Herald / March 11, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavs: Kyle Lowry will miss his 15th straight game with left knee soreness, but he looks to be nearing his return. Nikola Jovic also out for Heat as his G League assignment continues. Kevin Love listed as probable with rib contusion. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 9, 2023
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is “making great progress” and notes Lowry currently is on the court for a pregame session. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 8, 2023