Kyle Lowry will return on Saturday after missing last 15 games

Khobi Price: Heat guard Kyle Lowry will make his return tonight vs. the Magic.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat say Kyle Lowry will be available tonight. He has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness. He has not played since February 2nd. – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce that Kyle Lowry is available and active tonight, first time since Feb. 2. – 5:28 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Lowry is available tonight in Orlando pic.twitter.com/TxTFzs7xpl – 5:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Heat guard Kyle Lowry will make his return tonight vs. the Magic. – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat embrace Lowry return amid stretch run; Martin out, with Robinson in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on track to return tonight vs. Magic in Orlando. How Lowry’s Heat teammates believe he will help miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is this Jimmy Butler’s best NBA season? The numbers say he’s been one of the league’s top players this season – 4:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat embrace Kyle Lowry return amid stretch run; Caleb Martin out, with Duncan Robinson now in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Erik Spoelstra explains Jimmy Butler fouling late when Heat were up three on Cavaliers. – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s happening: Kyle Lowry (knee) upgraded to questionable for tonight in Orlando. Expect further upgrades throughout day. Duncan Robinson has been placed in health-and-safety protocols, and Orlando Robinson has joined Nikola Jovic in G League. Caleb Martin (knee) questionable. – 1:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Magic on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back. Lowry on track to make his return today.
Caleb Martin is questionable with left knee soreness.
Duncan Robinson has entered health and safety protocols and is out. – 1:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry on track to return tonight vs. Magic in Orlando. How Lowry’s Heat teammates believe he will help miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is this Jimmy Butler’s best NBA season? The numbers say he’s been one of the league’s top players this season – 11:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With Kyle Lowry expected to return tonight, there is one area that he can help immediately:
Taking care of the ball
I definitely think he starts, but he will play with the second unit guys a decent bit
They need a settling ball handler right now – 11:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 119-115 victory over Cavaliers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Another clutch game? Yes, another clutch game.
2. With Butler clutchest of them all.
3. And Herro converting when needed.
4. As Lowry moves closer to return.
5. Mitchell with 42. – 8:10 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler got good news in the locker room
Kyle Lowry was letting him drive his Ferrari to the airport LOL
Jimmy: “He said I could drive the Ferrari. I’m rich.” pic.twitter.com/vn3rWCx84E – 11:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat to Orlando for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic, which means expect his return. – 10:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry is traveling to Orlando. Expect him to play tomorrow. – 10:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is traveling with the Heat for Saturday’s game in Orlando, when he is expected to make his return. – 10:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kevin Love eager for opportunity alongside Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How badly do the Heat need Kyle Lowry back in the lineup? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love will be available tonight vs. Cavs.
Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic out for Heat. – 6:13 PM
Lowry, who has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness, traveled with the Heat to Orlando and is expected to make his return in Saturday night’s matchup against the Magic at Amway Center. The Heat will issue its updated injury report with Lowry’s status for the game on Saturday afternoon after Friday night’s 119-115 comeback home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick off the back-to-back set. “Kyle is a Hall-of-Fame player,” recently acquired Heat forward Kevin Love said. “If he’s healthy, we know what he’s capable of. He makes great decisions and he is Kyle Lowry. We know what he brings to the table. Multiple time All-Star. All-NBA. Can still get it done in Year 17.” -via Miami Herald / March 11, 2023
“Just stability,” Heat forward Max Strus said what Lowry brings to the team. “A vet who has been around. A point guard who is going to keep everybody in order and just making us play the right way. Kyle has been around for 17 years. He knows how to play the game. He does it the right way every single time and he’s easy to play with and makes everybody better around him.” -via Miami Herald / March 11, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavs: Kyle Lowry will miss his 15th straight game with left knee soreness, but he looks to be nearing his return. Nikola Jovic also out for Heat as his G League assignment continues. Kevin Love listed as probable with rib contusion. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 9, 2023