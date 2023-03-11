Kyrie Irving won't play against Memphis due to foot soreness

Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, per Jason Kidd.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play tonight vs. Grizzlies, leaving Mavs especially shorthanded without Luka Doncic, too.
Said Mavs will reevaluate Kyrie’s foot injury when they return to Dallas tomorrow, but he hopes it won’t be long-term concern. – 6:34 PM
Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play tonight vs. Grizzlies, leaving Mavs especially shorthanded without Luka Doncic, too.
Said Mavs will reevaluate Kyrie’s foot injury when they return to Dallas tomorrow, but he hopes it won’t be long-term concern. – 6:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness) – 6:32 PM
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness) – 6:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, per Jason Kidd. – 6:32 PM
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, per Jason Kidd. – 6:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie played in Langston Galloway’s shoe. Very dope. pic.twitter.com/UpIt7s4CEk – 4:18 PM
Kyrie played in Langston Galloway’s shoe. Very dope. pic.twitter.com/UpIt7s4CEk – 4:18 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I guess the thing Kyrie Irving doesn’t get is that while there are 15 people on a team there’s only one guy who consistently causes turmoil everywhere he goes. My guess is things are about to boil over in Dallas. Unfortunately. #NBA
yahoo.com/entertainment/… – 3:25 PM
I guess the thing Kyrie Irving doesn’t get is that while there are 15 people on a team there’s only one guy who consistently causes turmoil everywhere he goes. My guess is things are about to boil over in Dallas. Unfortunately. #NBA
yahoo.com/entertainment/… – 3:25 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a deep dive on the Wild West and how the stars – the ones recently added and the ones who are missing – will have everything to do with how this turns out, at @TheAthletic
KD. Kyrie. Russ. Zion. Towns. Morant. LeBron.
theathletic.com/4294743/2023/0… – 1:20 PM
ICYMI, a deep dive on the Wild West and how the stars – the ones recently added and the ones who are missing – will have everything to do with how this turns out, at @TheAthletic
KD. Kyrie. Russ. Zion. Towns. Morant. LeBron.
theathletic.com/4294743/2023/0… – 1:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving, questionable with right foot soreness: “I’ll do everything I can in the next few hours to get ready for the performance.” pic.twitter.com/Z7Dtr7WCU7 – 1:15 PM
Kyrie Irving, questionable with right foot soreness: “I’ll do everything I can in the next few hours to get ready for the performance.” pic.twitter.com/Z7Dtr7WCU7 – 1:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ahead of the game against Dallas, Dillon Brooks talked about Kyrie Irving have big games against the Grizzlies, but he had to mostly guard Kevin Durant in those Nets matchups. And with no Luka for Dallas tonight..
“Now I get to get him by himself today.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:09 PM
Ahead of the game against Dallas, Dillon Brooks talked about Kyrie Irving have big games against the Grizzlies, but he had to mostly guard Kevin Durant in those Nets matchups. And with no Luka for Dallas tonight..
“Now I get to get him by himself today.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving has the highest scoring average against the Grizzlies all-time (minimum 10 games).
27.5 ppg in 15 games – 12:58 PM
Kyrie Irving has the highest scoring average against the Grizzlies all-time (minimum 10 games).
27.5 ppg in 15 games – 12:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyrie Irving highest scoring average against the Grizzlies all-time (minimum 10 games).
27.5 ppg in 15 games – 12:57 PM
Kyrie Irving highest scoring average against the Grizzlies all-time (minimum 10 games).
27.5 ppg in 15 games – 12:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving says he’s still questionable to play tonight vs. Grizzlies because of a sore right foot. – 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving says he’s still questionable to play tonight vs. Grizzlies because of a sore right foot. – 12:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving is back with the Mavs at shootaround in Memphis — and having a good ole time laughing with everyone. pic.twitter.com/e049IOR5NQ – 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving is back with the Mavs at shootaround in Memphis — and having a good ole time laughing with everyone. pic.twitter.com/e049IOR5NQ – 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Long Live King Najee Seabrooks
Rest Easy with the Ancestors
🤞🏾♾❤️
Hélà pic.twitter.com/3SJrhbReQ2 – 11:13 AM
Long Live King Najee Seabrooks
Rest Easy with the Ancestors
🤞🏾♾❤️
Hélà pic.twitter.com/3SJrhbReQ2 – 11:13 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: What the #Nets need to figure out now after trajectory-altering Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades nypost.com/2023/03/11/wha… via @nypost – 10:54 AM
Sports+: What the #Nets need to figure out now after trajectory-altering Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades nypost.com/2023/03/11/wha… via @nypost – 10:54 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 10:10 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 10:10 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 7:55 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Tim Cato and I go in-depth on the Mavericks. Early returns on Luka and Kyrie playing together, what the Mavs need to be title contenders, young player evaluations, Jalen Brunson and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270771… – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd: “The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that. Hopefully, he’s not out too long.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 11, 2023
Tim MacMahon: At Mavs shootaround, Kyrie Irving wore Ethics, the shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway. “I wanted to show him some love,” Irving told ESPN. Irving left open the possibility of wearing Ethics during game action. 📷: @Dallas Mavericks -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 11, 2023
Chris Herrington: Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable tonight against the Grizzlies, but is in town and a participant at Mavs shootaround. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / March 11, 2023