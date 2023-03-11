Matisse Thybulle likely to stay with the Blazers

Matisse Thybulle is in line to become a restricted free agent this summer if Portland gives him a qualifying offer in June. With his Bird Rights, the Blazers will have the right to match any offer sheet that he signs with another team as a restricted free agent. But Thybulle is expected to remain in Portland. “That’s the thought behind it,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said of trading for him. “He’s the type of guy that we like, that’s going to compete on the defensive end and is going to play a selfless game on the offensive end. And he’s just a winning spirit.”
Matisse Thybulle back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:14 AM
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:05 AM
Here is what Joel Embiid said about Matisse Thybulle after the game. pic.twitter.com/iJ2lbqaaHO – 10:58 PM
Joel Embiid told reporters tonight about his discussion with Matisse Thybulle — “I kind of told him I kind of was unhappy with some of the comments that was made lately.”
Joel Embiid told reporters tonight about his discussion with Matisse Thybulle — “I kind of told him I kind of was unhappy with some of the comments that was made lately.”
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:37 PM
Matisse Thybulle back to having fun as member of Trail Blazers: ‘It’s been really nice to feel wanted’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:37 PM
Matisse Thybulle got video tribute and nice ovation from the crowd during the first timeout with 7:13 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/EzNJEQZzmi – 7:25 PM
Matisse Thybulle receives a video tribute during the timeout #Sixers pic.twitter.com/0c4Bct9Bhm – 7:19 PM
A tribute video for Matisse Thybulle in his return to Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/qI65DHviON – 7:19 PM
Matisse Thybulle receives a nice ovation here in Philadelphia in his first game back after last month’s trade to Portland.
Matisse Thybulle receives a nice ovation here in Philadelphia in his first game back after last month’s trade to Portland.
At the first timeout, the tribute video for Matisse Thybulle got a nice ovation from the crowd here. – 7:18 PM
A standing ovation as the Sixers play a video tribute for Matisse Thybulle. Nice touch. – 7:18 PM
Matisse Thybulle got a tribute video from the Sixers. Standing O from a good chunk of the arena. – 7:18 PM
Mixed reaction for Matisse Thybulle’s return; more applause than anything else, though.
Matisse Thybulle received a solid applause during pregame introductions. – 7:07 PM
Matisse Thybulle welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center to face the Sixers pic.twitter.com/IrZSYXewrt – 7:06 PM
Matisse Thybulle gets a nice ovation in his return to Philly #Sixers pic.twitter.com/GrVRK9Ehjr – 7:06 PM
Mostly cheers for Matisse Thybulle as he’s introduced last in the Blazers’ starting lineup. – 7:06 PM
“Philly was my understanding of what the NBA is like. It was transition into adulthood…”
“Philly was my understanding of what the NBA is like. It was transition into adulthood…”
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 5:44 PM
Matisse Thybulle getting ready for his South Philly return tonight to face the Sixers. Came out smiling and gave a hug to Bball Paul pic.twitter.com/TpJyYWPjER – 4:34 PM
Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle on his Garage Fishtown mural, love for Philly, and impending free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:43 PM
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
Here are a few thoughts on Matisse Thybulle and “fear based play”
Matisse Thybulle’s new beginning, Joel Embiid and James Harden’s pairing… youtu.be/_bjPkIxx0MA via @YouTube – 11:26 AM
Thybulle was talking with Joel Embiid before Friday’s 120-119 Sixers victory and after the win, the big fella stated that he didn’t like his comments. “I loved him when he was here,” said Embiid. “I kinda told him I kinda was not happy with some of the comments that was made lately, but it’s whatever.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023
“Some guys have different mindsets,” Embiid finished. “For some guys, it’s all about winning, and for some guys, it’s all about just playing basketball, but like I said he was great when we had him here. I wish him well. I still believe that he has a lot of potential and it’s all about him putting the work in and especially shooting and defensively, he’s a monster.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023
And there’s mutual interest. The Blazers are close to his hometown of Seattle. Portland and the Dallas Mavericks were the final two teams in the mix to acquire Thybulle and were among teams that wanted to sign him to his next deal. For Thybulle, the perfect landing spot would be with a team that saw value in him long-term. “Realizing that when the trade went through was a really good feeling to feel like I wasn’t going somewhere to get out of a situation,” Thybulle said. “I’m going somewhere where I can potentially thrive.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 11, 2023