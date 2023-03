Matisse Thybulle likely to stay with the Blazers

And there’s mutual interest. The Blazers are close to his hometown of Seattle. Portland and the Dallas Mavericks were the final two teams in the mix to acquire Thybulle and were among teams that wanted to sign him to his next deal. For Thybulle, the perfect landing spot would be with a team that saw value in him long-term. “Realizing that when the trade went through was a really good feeling to feel like I wasn’t going somewhere to get out of a situation,” Thybulle said. “I’m going somewhere where I can potentially thrive.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 11, 2023