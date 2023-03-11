Live stream: Mavericks 23, Grizzlies 27

The Dallas Mavericks (34-33) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 23, Memphis Grizzlies 27 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
“That guy looks familiar … oh, that’s right, Justin Holiday plays for them now.” Post-trade deadline game coverage. – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
freeze wit the hesi then drop it off. sheesh 🥵
4 dimes already for @Tyus Jones 🥽 pic.twitter.com/LW8wd1qTQb – 8:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies shooting 1-9 from 3 but still lead 25-21. Even down two rotation bigs, Grizzlies not getting much resistance from Dallas in the paint. – 8:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I think we can all now confirm Christian Wood saw Dillon Brooks’ trash talk. – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr.’s play of late has to be reassuring after lose Brandon Clarke for the remainder of this season. He’s finding a solid role and identity on this season’s team. – 8:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s a third straight game of 20+ points for THT. He had 21 vs. Dallas and 23 vs. Orlando. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If teams continue to guard Xavier Tillman Sr. with wings, he has no choice but to dominate. He’s off to a strong start. – 8:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO. GO GO.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ya3A7BqRKQ – 8:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Grizzlies coming up shortly on BSSW. Starters for Mavs with Luka and Kyrie out. Green, Hardaway, Bullock, Powell and Jaden Hardy. First career start for Hardy – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond on the Grizzlies: “I think their organization has zero championships.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/10/dra… – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 5⃣ vs. @Dallas Mavericks
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/CjsOf3tmOP – 7:54 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗞️ GAMEDAY PREVIEW
We face the Grizzlies for the first of three games in 10 days. Read more before tip-off ⤵️
mavs.com/mavs-grizz-pre… – 7:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
I see a name that @badunclep is going to rejoice at knowing this person is calling the game.
Your officials for tonight’s Mavericks-Grizzlies matchup
Curtis Blair, CJ Washington and John Goble.
Let the celebration begin, Unk. – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kai taking CHARGE 🔌🔋
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/RsGraJO6Hx – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ no-Luka, no-Kyrie starting lineup tonight vs. Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell. – 7:44 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis Tigers are now 6-0 when DeAndre Williams scores his age. #analytics – 7:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@modelousa // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/N9KNU9OIlO – 7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh it’s saturday night pic.twitter.com/Ukr5AfC6lx – 7:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Hardaway, Hardy
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
real in the gym range @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/jrIiYIAGPl – 7:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving’s right foot injury: “The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that. Hopefully he’s not out too long, but we’ll see.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
At plus-0.7, Bulls have 7th-best net rating in Eastern Conference, ahead of 4 teams-Heat, Hawks, Raptors, Wizards–above them in standings
Their net rating ranks 12th in NBA, ahead of 4 Western Conference teams–Clippers, Mavericks, Warriors, Timberwolves–in playoff picture – 7:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving to sit Saturday against Memphis. Plus other news and notes.
mavs.com/irving-sits/ – 7:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No walking boot on Jonathan Kuminga’s right ankle. He was in one leaving the arena in Memphis when he rolled it in pregame warmups.
Kuminga will miss his second straight game, and is considered day-to-day pic.twitter.com/EERDmEfJq5 – 6:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) AND Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) are out for tonight’s Mavs-Grizzlies game. pic.twitter.com/ERNq6W3ELo – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight.
Ingram left Wednesday’s game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are both out for tonight’s Mavericks-Grizzlies game. – 6:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Luka. No Kyrie. Mavs will give Jaden Hardy his first NBA start tonight 7:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 6:45 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For those of you planning to come to the Grizz-Mavericks game to see star guards, here is an update:
Ja of course, is not with the team
Luka is recovering from the left thigh strain.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It was 10-5 Tulane four minutes into this game. It’s 42-17 Memphis at halftime. Holy hell that was impressive by the Tigers. – 6:42 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Good to the last drop. Memphis at the half, 42-17. pic.twitter.com/aVEmXWk5a3 – 6:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play tonight vs. Grizzlies, leaving Mavs especially shorthanded without Luka Doncic, too.
Said Mavs will reevaluate Kyrie’s foot injury when they return to Dallas tomorrow, but he hopes it won’t be long-term concern. – 6:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness) – 6:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will not play vs. Grizzlies tonight, per Jason Kidd. – 6:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) are available for tonight’s game in Memphis.
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be out. – 6:32 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Not sure Memphis has had a better 10 minute stretch this season than the one it’s in the midst of right now. Incredible defense and DeAndre Williams is peaking at the perfect time. – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In regards to minutes at the four, Taylor Jenkins said “Jr. (Kenneth Lofton) is someone on our minds,” but it sounds like the Grizzlies will use this time to explore more small-ball lineups. – 6:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
DeAndre Williams 😳
Memphis looking mighty dangerous this time of year. – 6:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Four out of five ain’t bad as Tim Hardaway Jr. warms up in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/5DYOZMCMSE – 6:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Chandler Lawson just scored a layup for Memphis. It was the first FG by someone other than Kendric Davis or DeAndre Williams in 27:41 of game action. Tulane out to an early 10-7 lead. – 5:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie played in Langston Galloway’s shoe. Very dope. pic.twitter.com/UpIt7s4CEk – 4:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nuggets are running away with the West but nobody believes they’ll do the same in the postseason. Phoenix has questions, Memphis isn’t ready and the champs are reeling. Who’s coming out of the West? sports.yahoo.com/who-will-emerg… – 3:54 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I guess the thing Kyrie Irving doesn’t get is that while there are 15 people on a team there’s only one guy who consistently causes turmoil everywhere he goes. My guess is things are about to boil over in Dallas. Unfortunately. #NBA
yahoo.com/entertainment/… – 3:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, @Tyus Jones played 36 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.11 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/5OAmM6lf7W – 3:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Join us TONIGHT for a watch party at Austin Avenue in Plano at 6:30PM!
@ModeloUSA | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2ulMTTpRSR – 3:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
At Mavs shootaround, Kyrie Irving wore Ethics, the shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway.
“I wanted to show him some love,” Irving told ESPN.
Irving left open the possibility of wearing Ethics during game action.
📷: @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/CQIa844EUw – 2:41 PM
