Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,234,271 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.
Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)
Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)
Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27
Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young
Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb – 3:50 AM
@EricPincus
Changes in he loss column, however:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST/LAC: 33
LAL/MIN/NOP: 34
OKC/UTA: 35
POR: 36
3 don’t make the play-in – 3:04 AM
@samyip__
According to Tankathon, the Lakers are tied with Memphis for the second-easiest remaining schedule in the league when looking at their remaining opponents combined winning % tankathon.com/remaining_sche… – 2:18 AM