Nets pleasantly surprised with Mikal Bridges

Sources have said the Nets are “pleasantly surprised” with how Bridges has elevated his game. He’s also an ironman, having not missed a single game since his junior season — in high school. That, plus his infectious personality, makes him a building block. But the way he’s leveled up his offense is the most encouraging sign for what he can be for the Nets. As Vaughn and the coaching staff have learned what Bridges can do, they’ve baked in some mid-range looks at the elbow for him the same way they did for Durant, analytics be damned.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
(SNL Stefon voice) Friday’s Nets win had it all. Spencer Dinwiddie’s crunch time playmaking, late stops and diverse scoring. Oh, and Mikal Bridges. It’s their fourth win in their last five. It’s what the team was reimagined at the deadline to look like: theathletic.com/4297609/2023/0… – 7:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie shine again in #Nets‘ overtime win over #Timberwolves nypost.com/2023/03/10/mik… via @nypostsports – 1:36 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Mikal Bridges since the trade:
• 25.8 PPG, 5 RPG
• 51.4% FG
• 49.2% 3PT
• 34 MPG
He’s dropped 30+ points in 4 of the last 5 games (played 12 min last night). – 11:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mikal Bridges is special. A superstar in the making… #NetsWorld – 11:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brooklyn holds on to win vs. Minnesota in overtime 🥵
🏀 Mikal Bridges last 7 starts:
26.7 ppg, 47.4 3pt%
🏀 Mikal Bridges tonight:
34 points, 4-for-8 3pt, 6 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/0TkWFgddYE – 10:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Wolves in OT 124-123. Mikal Bridges had 34, Dinwiddie with 29 and Roce O’Neale with 12 and 15. Hell of a win. Nets have won four of five. Lots to come off this one. – 10:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 124, Wolves 123
Brooklyn shows some serious guts after a Naz Reid prayer three sends it to overtime.
Outstanding offensive performance from Spencer Dinwiddie in the 2nd half and overtime. Clutch threes from Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith in the final 1:30. – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal Bridges tonight:
34 PTS
6 REB
4 3PM
13-24 FG
Averaging 25.6 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/CEECHxiauP – 10:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie with back to back assists — first a drive and kick to Mikal Bridges, then to Dorian Finney-Smith — to give the Nets a 124-121 lead over the Timberwolves with 36.5 to go in OT. – 10:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mikal Bridges is headed somewhere really, really special. It’s the acceleration and deceleration that’s impressed me so much in a featured role. He’s scampered around Gobert in tight quarters so many times tonight, yet he can stop on a dime for a clean jumper whenever he wants. – 10:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges has his fifth 30-point performance in his last eight games.
He did that twice in four and a half years with the Suns. – 10:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice defense from Mikal Bridges on Anthony Edwards gives the Nets the stop they needed. – 10:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Maybe Mikal Bridges should touch the ball in these situations?
Dinwiddie has had a great second half, but pounding the ball for the entire shotclock doesn’t feel like the best offense here. – 10:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Wolves 80-78 with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Mikal Bridges is up to 24 points. Cam Johnson started the week with a shot to the face and got another one in the third. He’s been getting cleaned up. – 9:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have cut it to two. Who else but Mikal Bridges the one to do it. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Wolves lead the Nets 68-60. Discombobulated first half for BK. Mikal Bridges and Seth Curry have played well. It’s been spotty after that. Will see if the Nets can regroup in the second half. Would be a tough back-to-back loss with Denver looming on Sunday. – 9:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Mikal Bridges (game-high 20 points) has recorded the fifth 20-point half of his career (four first halves).
Four of those five 20-point halves have come as a Net (12th game as a Net tonight). – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges (20 points) has recorded the fifth 20-point half of his career.
Four of those have come in his 12 games as a Net. – 9:03 PM
Mikal Bridges (20 points) has recorded the fifth 20-point half of his career.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mikal Bridges up to 20 on 8-12 in the first half. He’s a real problem. – 8:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Mikal Bridges: “He’s one of the players 99.99% of the people – if not 100% – would love to have: A two-way guy, high character, he’s about the right things, he’s a winner, he’s kind of won at every level he’s ever been at.” #Nets – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Wolves lead the Nets 33-26. Mikal Bridges with 12. Wolves’ length has led to some live ball turnovers, which has been the story of this game. Nets not getting much offense from anyone else but Mikal. – 8:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is 5/6 for 12 points in this 1st quarter.
Hit a tough pull-up three with Gobert on him as well as two difficult turnarounds in the mid-range. – 8:33 PM
Mikal Bridges is 5/6 for 12 points in this 1st quarter.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wolves lead the Nets 26-18. Turnovers have really been the story of this game. Wolves have eight points off four of them. Hot start for Mikal Bridges. He’s got 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting. – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wolves coach Chris Finch said Mikal Bridges is a guy “99.99 percent if not 100 percent” of the league would want on their roster. – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: #Timberwolves coach Ben Johnson on Mikal Bridges: “He’s one of the players I think 99.99% of the people – if not 100% of people – in the league would love to have: A high-character guy, he’s about the right things, he’s a winner, he’s won at every level he’s ever been at.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Mikal Bridges became the first player in NBA history to average 25 points on 50/40/90 in his first 10 games with a new team 🔥 26.5 points 52.6% FG 48.1% 3PT 92.2% FT pic.twitter.com/PcDpvDRgaT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 8, 2023
Following his fourth 30-plus point performance in seven games Sunday, the newest Net certainly seemed to think so. “I know the analytics with the threes and layups, but we’re basketball players at the same time, we work on our games,” Bridges said. “Sometimes you can’t get to the rim, you just can’t. There’s a lot of other space on the floor that you can get to. And if you work on it enough and you’re confident enough, those can be your layups. “I’m just picking spots and reading the defense. If they back up too much I have that shot. If they’re up, I can drive. So just mixing it up and trying to play all three levels. I don’t think analytics is great on guys like Steph Curry shooting 40-footers and he’s making all of them. So people work on their games, and if you trust it and believe in it, why not shoot it?” -via Clutch Points / March 6, 2023