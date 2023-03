Nets pleasantly surprised with Mikal Bridges

Following his fourth 30-plus point performance in seven games Sunday, the newest Net certainly seemed to think so. “I know the analytics with the threes and layups, but we’re basketball players at the same time, we work on our games,” Bridges said. “Sometimes you can’t get to the rim, you just can’t. There’s a lot of other space on the floor that you can get to. And if you work on it enough and you’re confident enough, those can be your layups . “I’m just picking spots and reading the defense. If they back up too much I have that shot. If they’re up, I can drive. So just mixing it up and trying to play all three levels. I don’t think analytics is great on guys like Steph Curry shooting 40-footers and he’s making all of them. So people work on their games, and if you trust it and believe in it, why not shoot it?” -via Clutch Points / March 6, 2023