Pacers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (30-37) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-52) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Indiana Pacers 0, Detroit Pistons 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson gets the start in his home state tonight.👏 pic.twitter.com/fgEEc5MwCR – 6:55 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The story on the Pacers’ injuries: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🆕five getting us started.
pic.twitter.com/tLa6H2bql9 – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith working on the fundamentals. pic.twitter.com/gZOGiRePHr – 6:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight's injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth
pic.twitter.com/gwTVOMpFks – 6:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Comin' through 🤩
pic.twitter.com/jYyCc3kpmW – 6:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Has a team ever made the NCAA Tournament after going 0-4 against Penn State and Northwestern because Indiana is going to do just that – 5:53 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Penn State holds on and beats Indiana 77-73 to advance to Big Ten title game against Purdue.
Indiana was just 2-14 from 3.
Jalen Pickett did what he does. 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and just one turnover.
Booty Ball. – 5:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Look at this. Indiana using its first round point guard to play with pace – 5:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pacers at Pistons tonight. Pistons PR leaving a seat vacant on press row for the great David Benner, longtime Pacers PR man who passed away last week pic.twitter.com/Vs5kdS1o07 – 5:41 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Gotta wonder if Georgetown brass of Jack DeGioia and Lee Reed are watching this coaching clinic by Micah Shrewsberry out here in Chicago.
Penn State on verge of advancing to the Big Ten title game.
Already beat Illinois, Northwestern and now Indiana. – 5:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner are all out. – 5:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Indiana is gonna be in real trouble in round one if they get the wrong matchup. They get a team that takes and makes threes in bulk and they are going to be in danger of losing the math – 5:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says if the #Pistons were fighting for playoff spot, there would’ve been changes to the starting lineups to help the slow starts but they’re trying to develop certain players. – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek talked about T.J. McConnell continuing to improve his three-point shot after he went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc against the Rockets.
“I was most proud of him for taking that pull up in transition.” pic.twitter.com/huXjLzSRtX – 4:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Johnson's son, Naymin, joined the team for shootaround this morning.😊 pic.twitter.com/giWOP62XDC – 4:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
On 313 Day, grab a FREE @ally 313 Chain at the doors of the game.

👀 3,130 will be given away. 👀
👀 3,130 will be given away. 👀
pic.twitter.com/J6jQ16IkkF – 3:13 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Zach Edey: 32 and 14.
Purdue will have a chance to sweep Big Ten regular-season and tourney titles with a victory tomorrow against the winner of Indiana/Penn State.
Boilermakers also fighting for No. 1 seed. – 3:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting game ready.🫡
pic.twitter.com/JeB8aO96J1 – 1:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
CoJo ➡️ Wiseman
pic.twitter.com/vZXin3mDMO – 1:30 PM
