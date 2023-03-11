Pacers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,195,798 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,585,999 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
