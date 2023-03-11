Russell Westbrook passes Isiah Thomas for ninth in all-time assists

Marc J. Spears: With his 9,062nd career assist, Clippers say Russell Westbrook passes Isiah Thomas for sole possession of ninth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks take 70-68 lead with 3:42 left in 3rd quarter. Neither team has a turnover. Westbrook has the lone Clippers assist out of 8 baskets. Been a grind. Knicks having a lot more success in paint than they did in 1st half.
Robinson with 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, and still 0 fouls. – 5:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his 9,062nd career assist, Clippers say Russell Westbrook passes Isiah Thomas for sole possession of ninth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/knsdPsk8ah – 5:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
With his third assist of the game, Westbrook passes Isiah Thomas for ninth on the NBA all-time assist leader list. – 5:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook just passed Isiah Thomas for ninth most assists in NBA history. – 5:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook just passed Isiah Thomas for ninth most in NBA history. – 5:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks trying to overcome the absence of Jalen Brunson and Clippers trying to overcome the presence of Russell Westbrook. – 5:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA 10-point lead erased prior to Westbrook and-one through Quickley. – 4:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rough sequence for Westbrook (2 miss FTs after clear path, 3rd turnover, miss corner 3) sparked 8-0 Knicks run. LA lead down to 20-17 as benches filter in. 2:06 left in 1st quarter. – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.
Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/11
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes
Immanuel Quickley – 3:32 PM
Law Murray: Eric Gordon on Clippers closing lineup that included him, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris Sr. Sunday night vs Grizzlies: “I just think we were a little desperate, you know. We had the right mindset and attitude.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 7, 2023
Clutch Points: “Everybody loves playing with him, being around him. I love playing against him… You’ll never hear a bad thing about Russ from anybody in this league that’s played against him or played with him.” De’Aaron Fox on Russell Westbrook 💯 pic.twitter.com/qAvn4IzYUN -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 4, 2023
Mark Haynes: De’Aaron Fox showed Russell Westbrook nothing but respect after defeating the Clippers on Friday. “I’m glad he played well, but I’m glad we got the win. You’ll never hear a bad thing said about Russell Westbrook from anyone in this league that’s played against him or with him.” pic.twitter.com/mLYtH2hVnj -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / March 4, 2023