Thunder vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-34) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:30 pm ET)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pelicans
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Back to the usual starting lineup. – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fan love 👏
@treymurphy | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/LSzfY96qIE – 8:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters vs Pels
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 8:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
not sure what Trey doing, but it’s almost that time 😤
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/1Sc9SBxoz7 – 8:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe is awesome. I wrote about how he has found success this season with the #Thunder:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/03/11/sec… – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Not on this New Orleans/San Antonio road back-to-back. I’ll have takeaways from afar, but follow my guy @SteveMcGehee for in-arena updates. – 8:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Thrilled to have @derekcarrqb and his family in the house tonight! ⚜️
#PelicansGameday | @Saints pic.twitter.com/J89bHKaLzy – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday Night 5️⃣!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/xVtVskXwBS – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s matchup against the Thunder. He’s moving pretty well. Nance is due to get re-evaluated next week after spraining his left ankle against the Knicks on Feb. 25. pic.twitter.com/vvbdJuXoxX – 8:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Larry Nance Jr out on the court going through another shoot around. Seems like he’s close to returning – 8:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We just want to come out and compete to the best of our ability.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Tre Mann, looking at focal points throughout the season and in preparation for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/kUbZ0J7szx – 8:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters are ready!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aJMayRYn5m – 7:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
hour away from the weekend beginning 😁
Pels vs @Oklahoma City Thunder
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/gJUpM5fRZY – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You know the drill 🫡 go to the #Pelicans app now for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/nflPHPP7Bb – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gotta respect Trey for bringing out the Saturday satin 👀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WBL4mGBxiZ – 7:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City. – 6:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Brandon Ingram is OUT vs the Thunder tonight.
OKC has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams back tonight. – 6:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
For @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey auction, @CJ McCollum has donated his jersey for tonight’s game! 😎
Bid on CJ’s jersey here: https://t.co/8gRJYNHxdC pic.twitter.com/WCcLw9UXt3 – 6:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out tonight, per Willie Green. Green said it’s possible Ingram will play Sunday vs. Portland – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will be out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is out for tonight’s crucial matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder https://t.co/52yFkGatF5 pic.twitter.com/CEjU1rBzky – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight.
Ingram left Wednesday’s game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
PREGAME LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans are back at the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight as they host the Thunder (7:30 pm CT)! 👏
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/XZFsogmmBi – 6:43 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Representing New Orleans School for Creative Arts for our gameworn jersey auction tonight!!
Anyone interested in a @CJ McCollum signed jersey? 👀👀
All proceeds going to improving our NOLA public school campuses 📚
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:43 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Representing New Orleans School for Creative Arts for our gameworn jersey auction tonight!!
Anyone interested in a @CJ McCollum signed jersey? 👀👀
All proceeds going to improving our NOLA public school campuses 📚
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/$%7B_P… – 6:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs list Keldon Johnson (sore left foot) & Jeremy Sochan (sore right knee) as questionable for Sunday vs. OKC. Barlow (G League) is out.
They also recalled Blake Wesley from Austin after the rookie pumped in a season-high 30 points in a win over the Greensboro Swarm on Friday. – 6:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans reportedly expect Zion Williamson to return before season ends nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/11/pel… – 6:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Taking on another young opponent, the Thunder will aim to play to its pace and within its versatility to continue to create offensive opportunities as it takes on the Pelicans.
Look ahead to tonight’s game with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/PDjmtg7MGM – 5:53 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs announce they’ve recalled Blake Wesley from Austin. In other news, some additions to their injury report for tomorrow night against Oklahoma City:
Keldon Johnson (foot soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) are both questionable to play. Dom Barlow (Two-Way) is out. – 5:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m really bad at this, but having a good time with the @PrizePicks partnership. I mixed it up for tonight’s games and went with six players. I expect a high scoring game in Phoenix. The Pelicans have a lot of different looks to throw at Shai. Jrue vs. https://t.co/010FcLlBkp… pic.twitter.com/tr16JJgCpz – 5:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Sunday vs OKC pic.twitter.com/S4MSWsPgXW – 5:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Next five games West teams 10-13
10) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU
11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR
12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX
13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans hoping to have star forward back before playoffs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 3:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – 3:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Missed this last night, but with yesterday’s win over Toronto, the Lakers have passed the Pelicans in the Western Conference standings. I believe that’s the first time they’ve done so all season. If the Lakers make the playoffs and the Pelicans don’t, there will be no pick swap. – 2:51 PM
