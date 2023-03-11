Thunder vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-34) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Pelicans

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill

Back to the usual starting lineup. – OKC starters vs PelicansSGADortGiddeyJDubJWillBack to the usual starting lineup. – 8:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe is awesome. I wrote about how he has found success this season with the

thunderousintentions.com/2023/03/11/sec… – 8:16 PM Isaiah Joe is awesome. I wrote about how he has found success this season with the #Thunder

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Not on this New Orleans/San Antonio road back-to-back. I’ll have takeaways from afar, but follow my guy Not on this New Orleans/San Antonio road back-to-back. I’ll have takeaways from afar, but follow my guy @SteveMcGehee for in-arena updates. – 8:14 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – At the start of the Rockets’ name-brand homestand (Bulls, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors, along with a couple games against the Pelicans) plenty of Bulls fans in Toyota Center. Boston, LAL and GS will vie for the most visiting fans here of the season. – 8:06 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Larry Nance Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s matchup against the Thunder. He’s moving pretty well. Nance is due to get re-evaluated next week after spraining his left ankle against the Knicks on Feb. 25. 8:06 PM Larry Nance Jr. getting some work in prior to tonight’s matchup against the Thunder. He’s moving pretty well. Nance is due to get re-evaluated next week after spraining his left ankle against the Knicks on Feb. 25. pic.twitter.com/vvbdJuXoxX

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Larry Nance Jr out on the court going through another shoot around. Seems like he’s close to returning – Larry Nance Jr out on the court going through another shoot around. Seems like he’s close to returning – 8:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumNaji MarshallHerb JonesTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 8:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We just want to come out and compete to the best of our ability.❞

@NickAGallo checks in with Tre Mann, looking at focal points throughout the season and in preparation for tonight’s game. 8:00 PM ❝We just want to come out and compete to the best of our ability.❞@NickAGallo checks in with Tre Mann, looking at focal points throughout the season and in preparation for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/kUbZ0J7szx

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumNaji MarshallHerb JonesTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 7:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

You know the drill 🫡 go to the #Pelicans app now for your chance to win!

@SeatGeek 7:23 PM You know the drill 🫡 go to the #Pelicans app now for your chance to win!@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/nflPHPP7Bb

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Brandon Ingram is OUT vs the Thunder tonight.

OKC has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams back tonight. – Brandon Ingram is OUT vs the Thunder tonight.OKC has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams back tonight. – 6:58 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out tonight, per Willie Green. Green said it’s possible Ingram will play Sunday vs. Portland – Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out tonight, per Willie Green. Green said it’s possible Ingram will play Sunday vs. Portland – 6:50 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram will be out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per Willie Green. – Brandon Ingram will be out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram is out for tonight’s crucial matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder pic.twitter.com/CEjU1rBzky – 6:49 PM Brandon Ingram is out for tonight’s crucial matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder https://t.co/52yFkGatF5

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight.

Ingram left Wednesday’s game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain. – Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight.Ingram left Wednesday’s game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain. – 6:49 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The Pelicans are back at the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight as they host the Thunder (7:30 pm CT)! 👏

@ErinESummers with a preview

#Pelicans | @Ibotta 6:43 PM The Pelicans are back at the @SmoothieKingCtr tonight as they host the Thunder (7:30 pm CT)! 👏@ErinESummers with a preview#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/XZFsogmmBi

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Representing New Orleans School for Creative Arts for our gameworn jersey auction tonight!!

Anyone interested in a

All proceeds going to improving our NOLA public school campuses 📚

auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 6:43 PM Representing New Orleans School for Creative Arts for our gameworn jersey auction tonight!!Anyone interested in a @CJ McCollum signed jersey? 👀👀All proceeds going to improving our NOLA public school campuses 📚

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs list Keldon Johnson (sore left foot) & Jeremy Sochan (sore right knee) as questionable for Sunday vs. OKC. Barlow (G League) is out.

They also recalled Blake Wesley from Austin after the rookie pumped in a season-high 30 points in a win over the Greensboro Swarm on Friday. – Spurs list Keldon Johnson (sore left foot) & Jeremy Sochan (sore right knee) as questionable for Sunday vs. OKC. Barlow (G League) is out.They also recalled Blake Wesley from Austin after the rookie pumped in a season-high 30 points in a win over the Greensboro Swarm on Friday. – 6:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Pelicans reportedly expect Zion Williamson to return before season ends 6:15 PM Pelicans reportedly expect Zion Williamson to return before season ends nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/11/pel…

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Taking on another young opponent, the Thunder will aim to play to its pace and within its versatility to continue to create offensive opportunities as it takes on the Pelicans.

Look ahead to tonight’s game with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. 5:53 PM Taking on another young opponent, the Thunder will aim to play to its pace and within its versatility to continue to create offensive opportunities as it takes on the Pelicans.Look ahead to tonight’s game with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/PDjmtg7MGM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs announce they’ve recalled Blake Wesley from Austin. In other news, some additions to their injury report for tomorrow night against Oklahoma City:

Keldon Johnson (foot soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) are both questionable to play. Dom Barlow (Two-Way) is out. – Spurs announce they’ve recalled Blake Wesley from Austin. In other news, some additions to their injury report for tomorrow night against Oklahoma City:Keldon Johnson (foot soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) are both questionable to play. Dom Barlow (Two-Way) is out. – 5:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

I’m really bad at this, but having a good time with the @PrizePicks partnership. I mixed it up for tonight’s games and went with six players. I expect a high scoring game in Phoenix. The Pelicans have a lot of different looks to throw at Shai. Jrue vs. pic.twitter.com/tr16JJgCpz – 5:24 PM I’m really bad at this, but having a good time with the @PrizePicks partnership. I mixed it up for tonight’s games and went with six players. I expect a high scoring game in Phoenix. The Pelicans have a lot of different looks to throw at Shai. Jrue vs. https://t.co/010FcLlBkp…

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Next five games West teams 10-13

10)

11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR

12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX

13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – Next five games West teams 10-1310) #Pelicans 32-34, vs. OKC, vs. POR, vs. LAL, at HOU, at HOU11) Jazz 32-35, at CHA, at MIA, vs. BOS, vs. SAC, vs. POR12) Thunder 31-35, at NOP, at SAS, vs. BKN, at TOR, vs. PHX13) Trail Blazers 31-36, at NOP, vs. NYK, vs. BOS, vs. LAC, at UTA – 4:54 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans hoping to have star forward back before playoffs, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 3:54 PM Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans hoping to have star forward back before playoffs, per report

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – I’ll never forgive myself for going to class and missing the entire 2020 Jazz vs. Thunder situation play out lmao – 3:21 PM