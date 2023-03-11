Thunder vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,796,439 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,636,187 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@EricPincus
Changes in he loss column, however:
PHX: 29
DAL/GST/LAC: 33
LAL/MIN/NOP: 34
OKC/UTA: 35
POR: 36
3 don’t make the play-in – 3:04 AM