Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and TJ McConnell out against Detroit

He said Tuesday that he’s still sore, but that doctors told him the shoulder is in good enough shape for him to play on. He said it was described to him as a “stinger” and that there’s some swelling, but nothing serious. “I think it was one of those weird plays where I just got hit in a bad spot,” McConnell said Tuesday. “I was a little worried at the beginning and it was really painful, but our training staff is awesome, they worked on it. They said it was stable and the MRI showed that there was nothing seriously wrong. So it’s just about playing through the pain right now knowing it’s good, it’s stable. I said that I missed enough games last year, I can play through a little bit of pain.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 11, 2023