Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and TJ McConnell out against Detroit

Dustin Dopirak: Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner are all out.
Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner are all out. – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal since being traded to Brooklyn:
More points than
— Tatum
— Harden
— Jokic
— Booker
— Butler
— Fox
More 3s than
— LaVine
— Garland
— Haliburton
— Luka
— Trae
— Huerter pic.twitter.com/sijaAX4n0b – 1:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“We all have a lot of belief in him.”
On Tyrese Haliburton’s career passing night, clutch mastery, and overall terrific play against Houston: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 5:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Quite the lengthy injury report for the Pacers tomorrow in Detroit.
OUT: Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain), Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen (two-way/G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Tyrese Haliburton (left knee bruise), T.J. McConnell (sore back), Myles Turner (sore lower back). – 5:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers injury report for Saturday in Detroit:
OUT
Mathurin
QUESTIONABLE
Haliburton, bruised left knee
Turner, back soreness
McConnell, back soreness
Pistons are without Bogdanovic, Cunningham, Ivey, Stewart, Diallo, Burks – 5:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.3 assist points created per game. That’s sixth most in the NBA over that span just ahead of Nikola Jokic. He trails only Haliburton, Harden, Ball, Trae, and Chris Paul. – 3:09 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton reached the point this season of always being the ball in his hand at the end of games. He knows to always consider that a blessing: “If you told Little Kid Tyrese that he’s expected to make game-winners, he’d be like, ‘Let’s do it.'” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 3:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle on Haliburton:
“He loves those moments very much the way Reggie Miller loved those moments. He doesn’t get discouraged if some things during the game don’t go exactly his way. He keeps playing and he stays aggressive and he has great confidence.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 2:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led for most of the game, but allowed for the young Rockets to hang around.
After a dismal 4Q, Tyrese Haliburton — The Closer — stepped up and outscored the Rockets in OT by himself.
“Our big edge in this game was what he does for us.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 2:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Buddy Hield joked that Tyrese Haliburton had a shooting slump coming because he was bold enough to declare himself a better shooter than Hield. Haliburton battled through 0 of 7 from 3 in regulation and closed in overtime anyway: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:06 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton missed all seven of his 3s in regulation but kept shooting and had a near-perfect overtime. It was another step in his evolution as a closer: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:56 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton’s last two games:
✅ 40 PTS, 16 AST
✅ 29 PTS, 19 AST
Haliburton is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 65 points and 35 assists over a two-game span, joining Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of four observations. On Tyrese Haliburton’s fantastic overtime, Bennedict Mathurin’s injury, the Pacers’ problems defending the paint, and the bench in Mathurin’s absence: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of the story on Bennedict Mathurin’s injury, with the updates that were available post-game from Rick Carlisle, plus thoughts from Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Haliburton: “He doesn’t get discouraged if things don’t go his way. … That gives the team great confidence. He was just amazing in the overtime.” – 10:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Haliburton: “He took over the game in the overtime.” – 10:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton last 3 games:
32.7 PPG
15.3 APG
57/46/91%
Top __ PG this season. pic.twitter.com/94SSpFvM6x – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most assists on 1 or fewer turnovers in a game this season:
20 — Harden
19 — Haliburton (tonight)
16 — Jokic, CP3 pic.twitter.com/RS6E1WplNL – 10:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Tyrese Haliburton is taking a superstar leap:
22 points + 14 assists vs. Celtics
15 points + 14 assists vs. Magic
32 points + 6 assists vs. Mavericks
29 points + 11 assists vs. Bulls
39 points + 16 assists vs. Sixers
29 points + 19 assists vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/DSTQ4l5fcF – 9:58 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton: “Man, I just got going. … I was due to make one 3 today.” – 9:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Houston Rockets
29 points
19 assists
9-20 FG
W
Double-double machine. This guy is special! #BoomBaby – 9:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton scored 12 of his 29pts in OT, dished a career-high 19asts to lead the Pacers to a 134-125 win over the Rockets.
They outscored them 19-10 in OT after scoring just 17 4Q pts.
Nwora scored 18, Turner had 21. Mathurin was injured in the 1Q
Next: Saturday at Detroit. – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Haliburton tonight:
29 PTS
19 AST
First player this season to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/fxQX9lndaz – 9:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyrese Haliburton blows by the Rockets defense then tells them to call timeout. pic.twitter.com/9oBjQzoDGz – 9:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton carrying the Pacers in OT — 7pts in a row & two assists. Even made a 3 — finally — after missing his first seven attempts. – 9:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rockets completely blow a coverage on the pick and roll and Haliburton gets a clear and easy dunk. Pacers up 129-121. – 9:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton finally hits a 3 after missing his first seven. Pacers up 127-121. – 9:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton up to a career-high 18 assists after that layup from Nembhard. He also has 17pts. – 9:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton has 17 assists, but he’s 5 of 15 from the floor and 0 of 7 from 3. – 9:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No foul called. Pacers-Rockets headed to OT.
Surprised Haliburton didn’t get the call. pic.twitter.com/OvkUkguIcy – 9:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Haliburton to the rim. Martin swats it away. Actually, looked like Haliburton just lost it but it counts as a steal. Overtime. – 9:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Cool play design there. Haliburton starts off in the backcourt, Hield takes the inbound and dishes it to him going downhill. However, Haliburton lost it going up and before he made contact with Jabari Smith so no call there. Overtime. – 9:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hits both. 15.0 seconds left. They’re up 115-112. – 9:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner fouls out — for the second game in a row — with 1:39 remaining. He had 21pts & 7blks.
One possession game. – 9:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton goes to the rim for the left-handed drive. Pacers go up 113-110. – 9:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Green with a totally ridiculous drive bucket and foul and that’s Myles Turner’s fifth foul. – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pacers up one with 4:25 left with Haliburton and Turner to return. They were waiting for a deadball to check in through the Green and Smith 3s. Silas gets a time out, but will likely stick with the small lineup with Smith at center. – 9:10 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner check in to try to close this thing, which is way closer than it ought to be. – 9:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have messed around and all of a sudden it’s a one-point game with 5mins left against the Rockets.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pacers 98, Rockets 91 after 3. Smith with 22, his fourth most of the season. Green with 18. Haliburton with 16 assists, matching his season high and most for a Rockets opponent. – 8:53 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton misses a layup on the Pacers’ last possession in the quarter, but they hold a 98-91 lead going into the fourth. 35 of 68 from the floor, 12 of 32 from 3, 16 of 17 at the line. Turner with 21, Hield 14, Haliburton 13 and 16 assists. McConnell 13, Nwora 12. Duarte 10. – 8:53 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton barely collects the ball and finds Nwora cutting for a dunk Pacers up 98-89. – 8:51 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
More great vision from Haliburton. That’s assist No. 13. Still four minutes to go in the third. – 8:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rockets get it back within six before that falling-down finish from Haliburton. Hell of a play that. Pacers up 81-73 with the foul shot to come. – 8:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton floater in the lane. Hasn’t taken a lot of shots yet. Got 11 assists already, but starting to find some space. – 8:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner bucket and the foul. He converts. Pacers go back up 70-58. He’s got 19 points. – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Myles Turner with two more blocked shots in the first minute of the second half. He has a season-high seven. – 8:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner gets on the floor for a loose ball and passes to Hield from the floor for a 3. Pacers up 67-58. – 8:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Once up by 18pts, the Pacers’ lead has been slashed by the Rockets to six at half, 64-58.
HOU closed the half on a 20-8 run.
Coming off a foul-filled game v 76ers, Turner scored 16pts. Haliburton with 4pts and 10asts. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pacers 64, Rockets 58 at half. Rockets close half on a 20-8 run, 14-6 in the 3:20 with Tate as a smallball center. Rockets with 42 points in paint, more than in entire game against Pacers in Toyota Center. Green, Martin, Smith with 9 apiece. Turner with 16, Haliburton 10 assists. – 8:09 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Halftime, Pacers up 64-58. They were up 17 early. Pacers 24 of 47 from the floor, 8 of 22 from 3, 8 of 8 at the line. Rockets 25 of 51, 2 of 7, 6 of 9. Turner 16 points. McConnell 10. Haliburton 10 assists. Sengun 12, Green nine, Martin and Smith nine. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nwora goes baseline for the reverse. Haliburton gets credit for the assist and he’s got 10. It’s the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton comes off the floor. Seven assists in the first quarter. 0 of 2 from the field and scoreless, but he was a magician out there. – 7:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers have nine assists on 11 buckets. Haliburton has seven of them. Again, 4:30 still to go in the first. – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If the Rockets defense has taken something away, I can’t see what it might be. Pacers shooting 73.3 %. Haliburton with 7 assists in 7 1/2 minutes. Pacers 5 of 8 on 3s. – 7:26 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton has four assists in the first four minutes. Seriously slinging it tonight. – 7:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton throws a long pass to Turner for an easy layup. Pacers do not seem to be making the same mistakes they made against the Spurs. Also, they have Haliburton tonight. – 7:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton tight-rope walks the baseline and then whips a pass to Andrew Nembhard for 3. – 7:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers win the tip and Myles Turner scores on a hook to get rolling. – 7:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith back in the starting lineup along with the usual: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield. Myles Turner. Rockets: Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun. – 6:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Pacers starters: Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton. – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s on 40+ 3P% this season:
246 — Hield
235 — Klay
200 — Steph
179 — Lauri
165 — Huerter
156 — Haliburton
153 — Keegan, Garland pic.twitter.com/MvXdOQrgDJ – 11:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Haliburton this season:
20.6 PPG
10.3 APG
49/41/86%
The first Pacer ever with a 20p/10a season. pic.twitter.com/E5tC1ttp0H – 10:42 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton: “Right away, from the moment I got here, it was obvious that he was kind of the guy around here. Nobody ever said anything to me, but our conversations were always amazing. I loved being around him.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/david-benner… – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Reggie shared several stories.
Rick Carlisle described him as extraordinary and courageous.
Tyrese Haliburton sat in the front row and later said “we definitely lost a legend.”
DB brought so many together that today felt like a family reunion.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/david-benner… pic.twitter.com/OJDmgqOnzc – 7:55 PM
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (bruised left knee), Myles Turner (sore lower back) and TJ McConnell (sore back) have been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Detroit. Bennedict Mathurin (right ankle sprain) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Myles Turner listed as available on the 6:30 p.m. injury report. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 6, 2023
Indiana: Myles Turner (lower back soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Philadelphia. -via HoopsHype / March 6, 2023
He said Tuesday that he’s still sore, but that doctors told him the shoulder is in good enough shape for him to play on. He said it was described to him as a “stinger” and that there’s some swelling, but nothing serious. “I think it was one of those weird plays where I just got hit in a bad spot,” McConnell said Tuesday. “I was a little worried at the beginning and it was really painful, but our training staff is awesome, they worked on it. They said it was stable and the MRI showed that there was nothing seriously wrong. So it’s just about playing through the pain right now knowing it’s good, it’s stable. I said that I missed enough games last year, I can play through a little bit of pain.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 11, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton: somebody said get Rick or die tryin🤣 -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / March 10, 2023
Nick DePaula: Tyrese Haliburton is wearing a LeBron Zoom Generation / Kobe 6 hybrid sneaker tonight 👀👀 Customs done by @Dakota_Wiley_22 pic.twitter.com/Ssbbv2hRYA -via Twitter @NickDePaula / March 9, 2023