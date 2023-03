Warriors hope Andrew Wiggins will return this season

Jordan Poole said it can be tricky, though, trying to navigate the delicate balance of being there for his teammate and close friend while also providing him the space he might need. “Wiggs is my brother,” Poole said. “We’re giving him strength and all of the support that he needs and whenever he’s ready to come back, whenever he’s ready to join the team, he will… He knows that we all have his back and he can take as much time as he needs and we’re all really good support system and wish him nothing but the best.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / March 7, 2023