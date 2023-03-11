Warriors hope Andrew Wiggins will return this season

Dalton Johnson: Will Andrew Wiggins return this season? Steve Kerr: “I think that’s the hope.” Kerr says what Wiggins is dealing with (family matter) is “way bigger than basketball” and there isn’t any other updates.
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is hopeful Andrew Wiggins will be back at some point this season, but there’s still no timeline for when he will return. – 6:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said it’s the “hope” that Andrew Wiggins returns this season. This will be his 11th straight missed game.
“There’s nothing to report on. We’re giving him space, as we’ve talked about, as he deals with something that’s way more important than the game.” – 6:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the “hope” is that Andrew Wiggins returns this season, but it isn’t a sure thing. Here’s the full soundbite. pic.twitter.com/grgTLdeVg3 – 6:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says the hope is that Andrew Wiggins will return at some point this season, but there is still no timeline as Wiggins deals w/ a personal matter.
“If he’s able to come back, that’s great. And if not, then that’s the case and whatever happens we will handle it accordingly.” – 6:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Will Andrew Wiggins return this season?
Steve Kerr: “I think that’s the hope.” Kerr says what Wiggins is dealing with (family matter) is “way bigger than basketball” and there isn’t any other updates. – 6:51 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The “hope” is that Andrew Wiggins will be back before the end of the season but there’s no guarantee, Kerr said. – 6:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody and Lester Quinones are back with the Warriors at Chase Center. They need bodies, especially with Andrew Wiggins still away and Jonathan Kuminga out and Anthony Lamb out of games.
It’ll be interesting to see if Moody gets some real run – 6:34 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:
Andre Iguodala – probable, right hip soreness
Klay Thompson – probable, right knee soreness
Jonathan Kuminga – OUT, right ankle sprain
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal matter
GPII – OUT, adductor soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, right foot surgery
#dubnation – 5:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No Giannis, Kuminga and Wiggins tonight at Chase Center. mercurynews.com/2023/03/11/gia… – 4:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tomorrow with a right ankle sprain. Andrew Wiggins will miss his 11th straight game to a family matter. Klay Thompson is probable with right knee soreness.
Wrote this morning about Kuminga’s importance to the Warriors right now nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:41 PM
Anthony Slater: Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 10, 2023
Kerith Burke: Andrew Wiggins is out for the tenth straight game for personal reasons, an absence that started before the All Star Break. There are 16 games left in the regular season. His return date is unknown. Most importantly, I hope Wiggins and his family are okay. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / March 8, 2023
Jordan Poole said it can be tricky, though, trying to navigate the delicate balance of being there for his teammate and close friend while also providing him the space he might need. “Wiggs is my brother,” Poole said. “We’re giving him strength and all of the support that he needs and whenever he’s ready to come back, whenever he’s ready to join the team, he will… He knows that we all have his back and he can take as much time as he needs and we’re all really good support system and wish him nothing but the best.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / March 7, 2023