Live stream: Blazers 8, Pelicans 5

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-36) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 8, New Orleans Pelicans 5 (Q1 08:09)

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Herb Jones opens the game with his 16th charge drawn this season (on Jusuf Nurkic), which ranks sixth among all players in 7:12 PM Herb Jones opens the game with his 16th charge drawn this season (on Jusuf Nurkic), which ranks sixth among all players in #NBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Damian Lillard downgraded to out. Was listed as probable this afternoon. – Damian Lillard downgraded to out. Was listed as probable this afternoon. – 6:17 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is officially out for tonight’s game, per the Blazers.

Huge break for the Pels in a game they desperately need. – Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is officially out for tonight’s game, per the Blazers.Huge break for the Pels in a game they desperately need. – 6:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Larry Nance Jr. is available for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.

The backup center is returning after a six-game absence. pic.twitter.com/5iV5YM5kNI – 6:00 PM Larry Nance Jr. is available for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.The backup center is returning after a six-game absence. https://t.co/bZD3msuPN8

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Larry Nance will be available for tonight’s game vs Portland, per the Pelicans – Larry Nance will be available for tonight’s game vs Portland, per the Pelicans – 6:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland – Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland – 5:59 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups said Damian Lillard will test his calf before deciding if he plays tonight at the Pelicans. Said they want to be cautious with him. 5:45 PM Chauncey Billups said Damian Lillard will test his calf before deciding if he plays tonight at the Pelicans. Said they want to be cautious with him. pic.twitter.com/wvkxOzvDe9

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School is our beneficiary for tonights gameworn jersey auction!! 🔥

I think tonight would be a good night for a #22 jersey auction 👀

Please consider helping support NOLA public schools by placing a bid! 📚

auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 5:35 PM Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School is our beneficiary for tonights gameworn jersey auction!! 🔥I think tonight would be a good night for a #22 jersey auction 👀Please consider helping support NOLA public schools by placing a bid! 📚

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green said Brandon Ingram worked out again today but is “still feeling a bit of soreness.” – Willie Green said Brandon Ingram worked out again today but is “still feeling a bit of soreness.” – 5:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Larry Nance Jr., who was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, is going to go through his pregame workout to determine his availability for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers. – Larry Nance Jr., who was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, is going to go through his pregame workout to determine his availability for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers. – 5:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nothing is more important than availability of stars.

The Kings are flying high because Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox have been on the court. Conversely, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram have not, so it’s hard to remain optimistic about these Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ZdFJNC80s8 – 3:53 PM Nothing is more important than availability of stars.The Kings are flying high because Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox have been on the court. Conversely, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram have not, so it’s hard to remain optimistic about these Pelicans. https://t.co/dp9I4xtzAA

Sean Highkin @highkin

Broken-record stuff here but New Orleans without Zion and Ingram when Portland has all their guys healthy feels like a must-win. The upcoming homestand of Knicks-Celtics-Clippers could very easily be three losses. – Broken-record stuff here but New Orleans without Zion and Ingram when Portland has all their guys healthy feels like a must-win. The upcoming homestand of Knicks-Celtics-Clippers could very easily be three losses. – 3:30 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans don’t have to “blow it up” this off-season, in the traditional sense.

A lot of pieces still work.

But it would be real naïveté to think this is simply bad luck after four years of this. You can’t win when your two highest-paid players are always hurt. – The Pelicans don’t have to “blow it up” this off-season, in the traditional sense.A lot of pieces still work.But it would be real naïveté to think this is simply bad luck after four years of this. You can’t win when your two highest-paid players are always hurt. – 1:58 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Tonight will be the 20th time the Pelicans play a game without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram this season.

They’ve only had 12 games with Zion and BI this year. – Tonight will be the 20th time the Pelicans play a game without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram this season.They’ve only had 12 games with Zion and BI this year. – 1:39 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram is out tonight with his right ankle sprain.

Larry Nance could make his return. He’s listed as questionable. Nance hasn’t played since spraining his ankle in New York on Feb. 25. – Brandon Ingram is out tonight with his right ankle sprain.Larry Nance could make his return. He’s listed as questionable. Nance hasn’t played since spraining his ankle in New York on Feb. 25. – 1:32 PM