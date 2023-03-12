Live stream: Blazers 8, Pelicans 5

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-36) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 8, New Orleans Pelicans 5 (Q1 08:09)
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones opens the game with his 16th charge drawn this season (on Jusuf Nurkic), which ranks sixth among all players in #NBA – 7:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TWO game-worn jerseys are up for auction tonight with @Larry Nance Jr & @treymurphy, both benefitting Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School!
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
No @Damian Lillard tonight for @Portland Trail Blazers vs. @New Orleans Pelicans. His calf is bothering him again. New Orleans is missing 2 of its 3 best players (Williamson and Ingram), but it still makes it tougher for Portland.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
starters for tonight’s game.
#Pelicans | @Verizon
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
VCU vs. St. Mary’s in a game between teams Indiana has played in Portland. – 6:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
pels hoops 🔜
⏰ 6 PM
📺 @BallySportsNO
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Damian Lillard downgraded to out. Was listed as probable this afternoon. – 6:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is officially out for tonight’s game, per the Blazers.
Huge break for the Pels in a game they desperately need. – 6:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 4:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (calf) is out for tonight at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/FqNP2nYV5Q – 6:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. is available for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.
Larry Nance Jr. is available for the Pelicans-Trail Blazers matchup.
The backup center is returning after a six-game absence.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance will be available for tonight’s game vs Portland, per the Pelicans – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland – 5:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 5:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Damian Lillard will test his calf before deciding if he plays tonight at the Pelicans. Said they want to be cautious with him. pic.twitter.com/wvkxOzvDe9 – 5:45 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School is our beneficiary for tonights gameworn jersey auction!! 🔥
I think tonight would be a good night for a #22 jersey auction 👀
Please consider helping support NOLA public schools by placing a bid! 📚
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 5:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram worked out again today but is “still feeling a bit of soreness.” – 5:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr., who was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, is going to go through his pregame workout to determine his availability for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers. – 5:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s a home game, so you know what that means 🙌 #CourtsideChallenge is now open on the #Pelicans app!
Just answer a few questions and you could win!
Just answer a few questions and you could win!
@SeatGeek
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Sunday’s Finest
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nothing is more important than availability of stars.
Nothing is more important than availability of stars.
The Kings are flying high because Domantas Sabonis & De'Aaron Fox have been on the court. Conversely, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram have not, so it's hard to remain optimistic about these Pelicans.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Broken-record stuff here but New Orleans without Zion and Ingram when Portland has all their guys healthy feels like a must-win. The upcoming homestand of Knicks-Celtics-Clippers could very easily be three losses. – 3:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans don’t have to “blow it up” this off-season, in the traditional sense.
A lot of pieces still work.
But it would be real naïveté to think this is simply bad luck after four years of this. You can’t win when your two highest-paid players are always hurt. – 1:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tonight will be the 20th time the Pelicans play a game without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram this season.
They’ve only had 12 games with Zion and BI this year. – 1:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram is out tonight with his right ankle sprain.
Larry Nance could make his return. He’s listed as questionable. Nance hasn’t played since spraining his ankle in New York on Feb. 25. – 1:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is listed as out for tonight’s game vs Portland due to a sprained ankle.
Larry Nance Jr has been upgraded to questionable. He’s missed the last five games with a sprained ankle. – 1:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. Is questionable for today’s home game vs. Portland
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
68 of 82
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🏟️ @SmoothieKingCtr
⌚️ 4:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/dxtJBoBeOB – 1:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
68 of 82
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🏟️ @SmoothieKingCtr
⌚️ 4:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620
